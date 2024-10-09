Leaders and Legends in Government

Toughest challenges facing national security leaders
Tyler Sweatt , CEO of Second Front Systems, joins host Aileen Black
on Leaders and Legends to discuss leadership, innovation, and the challenges
faced by national security leaders in today's rapidly changing environment.
As the chief executive officer of Second Front Systems, Sweatt works to bridge
the gap between innovative technologies and national security organizations.
In addition, he serves as a technical advisor at Pallas Advisors and a partner at
the non-profit Silicon Valley Defense Group.
Keys to being a visionary leader
The honorable Dan Goldin joins host Aileen Black on Leaders and Legends.
Goldin is an entrepreneurial and scientific visionary, with the distinction of serving as NASA’s longest-tenured Administrator from April 1992 to November 2001. He reported to three U.S. Presidents: George H.W. Bush, William Jefferson Clinton, and George W. Bush.
An interview with former Congressman Jerry McNerney
Former California Congressman Jerry McNerney joins host Aileen Black on this week's Leaders and Legends.
McNerney served for 16 years in Congress has an extensive technical knowledge of energy, technology, and environmental policy to position clients for growth opportunities.
He is widely regarded as an accomplished leader in Washington and in his home state of California, and has achieved bipartisan successes working with officials in the House, Senate and the White House.
Through his experience in the private sector, academia and national laboratories, McNerney has also forged industry relationships in energy, fusion, utilities and technology.
Today he is a senior policy advisor at Pillsbury Law.
Leadership at technology startups
Bogomil Balkansky, partner at Sequoia, joins Leaders and Legends to talk about leadership and the keys to building a successful technology startup. Balkansky joined Sequoia as a partner in 2020 and was previously vice president of Cloud Recruiting Solutions at Google and a senior vice president at VMware.
Balkansky describes his leadership style as "very approachable but fearless". He believes that great leaders are "great listeners. They listen to their team members' ideas, concerns, and feedback, and act on them."
Finally Balkansky said “I’m a very intuitive person. If I try to be overly rational and put all the pros and cons in a spreadsheet, I get myself into trouble. But if I follow my gut, I rarely make mistakes.”
A conversation with Susan G. Komen CEO Paula Schneider
Paula Schneider, president & CEO of Susan G. Komen joins Aileen Black on Leaders and Legends to talk about leadership and leading an amazing cause.
Schneider is responsible for day-to-day operations, strategic direction, and is accountable for the world's largest breast cancer organization. She has led Susan G Komen to be one of the highest regarded charities. According to Charity Navigator, Susan G Komen's score is 95%, earning it a Four-Star rating.
More than 80 cents of every dollar spent by Susan G. Komen has gone directly towards research, community-based health programs, education and advocacy programs to support its mission of saving lives and ending breast cancer.
Exclusive interviews with leaders who have left their mark on government and a lasting imprint on the nation. Hear what goes on behind the scenes in the nation’s capital and why working for the federal government is so unique.