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Unlocking California Politics

C.A.R. podcast
Government
Unlocking California Politics
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Unlocking California Politics

    Unlocking California Politics Episode 34 Unlocking California’s 2026 Primary Election

    07/29/2026 | 57 mins.
    Episode 34 of C.A.R.’s Unlocking California Politics podcast is out now. In this episode,
    C.A.R. Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Sanjay Wagle is joined by veteran
    political strategists Andrew Acosta and Rob Stutzman to break down the results of
    California's 2026 Primary Election and what they reveal about the political landscape
    heading into the November general election. Drawing on decades of experience from both
    Democratic and Republican perspectives, the guests examine the biggest surprises of the
    election, shifting voter priorities, and the races and issues that will shape the months
    ahead.

    To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
    Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
    experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
    other top industry matters.
  • Unlocking California Politics

    Unlocking California Politics Episode 32 Live from C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Day: Unlocking the Middle - Class Homeownership Act (Part 2)

    05/12/2026 | 19 mins.
    The California Association of REALTORS® has released a special live episode of the
    Unlocking California Politics podcast recorded during C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Day in
    Sacramento. In this follow up conversation, C.A.R. Senior Vice President Sanjay Wagle
    sits down once again with former Senate Majority Leader Emeritus Robert Hertzberg to discuss
    the next phase of the proposed Middle Class Homeownership and Family Home
    Construction Act after officially qualifying for the November ballot. The episode explores the growing coalition behind the initiative, why it matters to REALTORS® and middle income Californians, and how members can help engage their communities as the campaign moves into election season.

    To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
    Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
    experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
    other top industry matters
  • Unlocking California Politics

    Unlocking California Politics Episode 31 Unlocking C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Priorities

    05/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    In the latest episode of Unlocking California Politics, host Sanjay Wagle sits down with Legislative Advocate Jennifer Svec to break down C.A.R.’s 2026 legislative priorities and the policy debates shaping California’s housing landscape. From HOA accountability and consumer protections to wildfire resilience and housing affordability, the conversation highlights the key issues REALTORS® should be watching this year and how member engagement can help advance meaningful housing solutions.

    To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from experts who share insights on California politics, housing policy, and issues impacting REALTORS® and homeowners.
  • Unlocking California Politics

    Unlocking California Politics EP 30 Meet the Freshmen Part 2: Democrats

    04/16/2026 | 58 mins.
    In the newest episode of the Unlocking California Politics podcast, C.A.R. Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Sanjay Wagle sits down with Assemblymember John Harabedian and Senator Sasha Renée Pérez for a “Meet the Freshmen” conversation about their first term in the Legislature, the challenges shaping their districts, and the priorities they are focused on moving forward.

    To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from experts who share insights on California politics, housing policy, and issues impacting REALTORS® and homeowners.
  • Unlocking California Politics

    Unlocking California Politics Episode 29 Meet the Freshmen Part 1: Republicans

    03/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    In the newest episode of the Unlocking California Politics podcast, C.A.R. Senior Vice
    President Sanjay Wagle sits down with Republican Assemblymembers Heather Hadwick
    and David Tangipa for a “Meet the Freshmen” conversation about their first term in the
    Legislature, what they’ve learned, and how they hope to move forward in 2026.

    To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
    Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
    experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
    other top industry matters
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About Unlocking California Politics
Unlocking California Politics Podcast is your resource for politics, legislation, housing policy, and housing news from the California Association of REALTORS®. Check out the latest episodes from C.A.R. experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and other top industry matters.
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