Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
33 episodes
Unlocking California Politics Episode 34 Unlocking California’s 2026 Primary Election07/29/2026 | 57 mins.Episode 34 of C.A.R.’s Unlocking California Politics podcast is out now. In this episode,
C.A.R. Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Sanjay Wagle is joined by veteran
political strategists Andrew Acosta and Rob Stutzman to break down the results of
California's 2026 Primary Election and what they reveal about the political landscape
heading into the November general election. Drawing on decades of experience from both
Democratic and Republican perspectives, the guests examine the biggest surprises of the
election, shifting voter priorities, and the races and issues that will shape the months
ahead.
To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
other top industry matters.
Unlocking California Politics Episode 32 Live from C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Day: Unlocking the Middle - Class Homeownership Act (Part 2)05/12/2026 | 19 mins.The California Association of REALTORS® has released a special live episode of the
Unlocking California Politics podcast recorded during C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Day in
Sacramento. In this follow up conversation, C.A.R. Senior Vice President Sanjay Wagle
sits down once again with former Senate Majority Leader Emeritus Robert Hertzberg to discuss
the next phase of the proposed Middle Class Homeownership and Family Home
Construction Act after officially qualifying for the November ballot. The episode explores the growing coalition behind the initiative, why it matters to REALTORS® and middle income Californians, and how members can help engage their communities as the campaign moves into election season.
To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
other top industry matters
Unlocking California Politics Episode 31 Unlocking C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Priorities05/05/2026 | 40 mins.In the latest episode of Unlocking California Politics, host Sanjay Wagle sits down with Legislative Advocate Jennifer Svec to break down C.A.R.’s 2026 legislative priorities and the policy debates shaping California’s housing landscape. From HOA accountability and consumer protections to wildfire resilience and housing affordability, the conversation highlights the key issues REALTORS® should be watching this year and how member engagement can help advance meaningful housing solutions.
To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from experts who share insights on California politics, housing policy, and issues impacting REALTORS® and homeowners.
- In the newest episode of the Unlocking California Politics podcast, C.A.R. Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Sanjay Wagle sits down with Assemblymember John Harabedian and Senator Sasha Renée Pérez for a “Meet the Freshmen” conversation about their first term in the Legislature, the challenges shaping their districts, and the priorities they are focused on moving forward.
To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from experts who share insights on California politics, housing policy, and issues impacting REALTORS® and homeowners.
Unlocking California Politics Episode 29 Meet the Freshmen Part 1: Republicans03/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.In the newest episode of the Unlocking California Politics podcast, C.A.R. Senior Vice
President Sanjay Wagle sits down with Republican Assemblymembers Heather Hadwick
and David Tangipa for a “Meet the Freshmen” conversation about their first term in the
Legislature, what they’ve learned, and how they hope to move forward in 2026.
To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or
Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from
experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and
other top industry matters
More Government podcasts
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- The Jedburgh PodcastBusiness, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Management, Mental Health, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports News
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- What Trump Can Teach Us About Con LawGovernment
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- GovLove - A Podcast About Local GovernmentBusiness, Careers, Government, Management
- Foreign Office with Michael WeissGovernment, News
- Moment of TruthGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- FINRA UnscriptedBusiness, Government, Investing
- Regent Israel Institute PodcastGovernment
- Southeast Asia RadioGovernment
- The Uncertain HourGovernment, News
- Community CatalystsGovernment, News, Politics
- The LOGSTATGovernment
- Live From America with Jeremy HerrellGovernment, News, Politics
- Public DefenselessGovernment, News, Politics
- Issaquah BuzzBusiness, Government
- Federal NewscastGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The GovNavigators ShowGovernment
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Cheyenne RoundupGovernment
- Inside Briefing with the Institute for GovernmentGovernment, News, Politics
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- The Soldier for Life PodcastGovernment
- Stubborn ThingsGovernment, History, News, Politics
- Guardian Mindset PodcastEducation, Government, History
- FronterasGovernment, News
About Unlocking California Politics
Unlocking California Politics Podcast is your resource for politics, legislation, housing policy, and housing news from the California Association of REALTORS®. Check out the latest episodes from C.A.R. experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and other top industry matters.Podcast website
Listen to Unlocking California Politics, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Unlocking California Politics
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.