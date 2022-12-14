Unlocking California Politics EP 10: Meet the New State Legislators (Pt. 2 Meet the Democrats)

Episode 10 is the second part of the Meet the New State Legislators series. In this episode, C.A.R 's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sanjay Wagle interviews two newly elected Democrats; first, Assembly member Esmeralda Soria (District 27), and then Assembly member Blanca Pacheco (District 64). Both discuss their legislative priorities and address the importance of both housing affordability and availability for California families in their districts