Unlocking California Politics EP 11: Housing Challenges in California
In this episode, C.A.R.'s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sanjay Wagle, interviews California District 11 Senator Scott Wiener and Dan Dunmoyer, the President and CEO of the California Building Industry Association. Their discussion sheds light on the current housing challenges in California and explores why it remains difficult to address the pressing need for more affordable housing in the Golden State.
8/1/2023
44:11
Unlocking California Politics EP 10: Meet the New State Legislators (Pt. 2 Meet the Democrats)
Episode 10 is the second part of the Meet the New State Legislators series. In this episode, C.A.R 's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sanjay Wagle interviews two newly elected Democrats; first, Assembly member Esmeralda Soria (District 27), and then Assembly member Blanca Pacheco (District 64). Both discuss their legislative priorities and address the importance of both housing affordability and availability for California families in their districts
5/25/2023
39:32
Unlocking California Politics EP 9: Meet the New State Legislators (Pt. 1: The Republicans)
Episode 9 is the first of a special two-part series, where we meet newly elected Republican and Democratic state legislators. In this episode, C.A.R.'s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sanjay Wagle, is joined by two newly elected Republicans, Assemblymember Joe Patterson (District 5) and Assemblymember Josh Hoover (District 7), to discuss their legislative priorities and goals.
4/26/2023
31:08
Unlocking California Politics EP 8: Unlocking California Politics in 2023
Tune into Episode 8 of the Unlocking California Politics Podcast. In this episode, C.A.R.’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sanjay Wagle, Democratic strategist Josh Walters, and Republican strategist Rob Stutzman discuss the impact of the recent election and what to expect in politics and during the upcoming 2023 State Legislative Session
2/24/2023
36:47
Unlocking California Politics EP 7: 2022 Legislative Recap and Looking Ahead
The latest episode, featuring C.A.R. SVP, Government Affairs Sanjay Wagle, and C.A.R. Legislative Advocates Karim Drissi and Jennifer Svec, provides a recap of the most recent legislative session, which included many wins for California REALTORS® and homeowners as well as a look ahead to what's to come in 2023.
