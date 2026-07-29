The California Association of REALTORS® has released a special live episode of the

Unlocking California Politics podcast recorded during C.A.R.’s 2026 Legislative Day in

Sacramento. In this follow up conversation, C.A.R. Senior Vice President Sanjay Wagle

sits down once again with former Senate Majority Leader Emeritus Robert Hertzberg to discuss

the next phase of the proposed Middle Class Homeownership and Family Home

Construction Act after officially qualifying for the November ballot. The episode explores the growing coalition behind the initiative, why it matters to REALTORS® and middle income Californians, and how members can help engage their communities as the campaign moves into election season.



To listen or watch this episode, go to on.car.org/politicspodcast, YouTube, iTunes, or

Spotify. If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to hear the latest episodes from

experts who will give you their take on California politics, housing news and policies, and

other top industry matters