Michael and I discuss the classes we're planning to take, and how you can find us during the convention. We also talk about a recent memo from postal management that limits supervisors' ability to settle grievances, and I go on a little rant about delayed mail at my station.

We got to meet so many wonderful people today! Thank you for saying hello! We don't have much news to report, but we can report on the vibe.

Michael and I are joined in Hotel Room Studios by C Moline, Greg Donaldson, and Sam Adams to discuss all the goings-on from today's convention. It was quite a day. Listen in to hear about Renfroe's big announcement, and another Michael Rivera victory.

I LOVED having these guys in Hotel Room Studio. We go in depth into the controversy surrounding the wacky way we vote on resolutions at the convention, and how it interacts with Robert's Rules.

About Classes of Mail

About Classes of Mail

About Classes of Mail

This podcast is intended to empower city letter carriers. Through education, we'll make ourselves better carriers who are immune to discipline and mistreatment by management, and are forces for positive change and reform within our own union. I do not speak for the USPS or NALC (or anybody else, for that matter!), this is not an official USPS or NALC podcast, and all opinions and advice are my own or my guests'. Submit feedback, questions, or topic suggestions to classesofmail@gmail.com .