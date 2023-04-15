Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alan Gegax
  • PARS, CFS, and Moved Left No Address
    In this episode, I'll talk about how the PARS and CFS systems work, and how we should use the MLNA system as carriers.
    5/22/2023
    13:18
  • Episode 3 - Carrier Endorsements
    I'll discuss all the different reasons we return mail to sender, how to endorse the mail, and what all the carrier endorsements mean.
    5/18/2023
    18:13
  • Episode 2 - The 3996
    In this episode, I'll go over the proper way to fill out form 3996. I'll discuss acceptable reasons for overtime, and how to handle it if there is a conflict between you and your supervisor over your estimated time.
    5/18/2023
    23:03
  • Episode 1 - UBBM Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail
    In this episode, I'll cover the classes of mail that can go into UBBM, along with additional notes about what should and should not be sent off to the shredder.
    4/15/2023
    18:05

About Classes of Mail

This podcast is dedicated to educating City Letter Carriers on all the things you forgot from Carrier Academy. We'll go over basic procedures and regulations, and dive deeper into how the mail system actually works.

