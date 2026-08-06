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Classes of Mail

Alan Gegax
CoursesEducation
Classes of Mail
Latest episode

289 episodes

  • Classes of Mail

    Day Three of the Convention with Tom Cser and Michael Still

    08/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    I LOVED having these guys in Hotel Room Studio. We go in depth into the controversy surrounding the wacky way we vote on resolutions at the convention, and how it interacts with Robert's Rules.
  • Classes of Mail

    Day Two of the Convention with Michael Rivera

    08/05/2026 | 35 mins.
    Michael Rivera joins Michael Brasaemle and me for a recap of day two of the 2026 NALC National Convention in Los Angeles
  • Classes of Mail

    Day One of the NALC Convention

    08/04/2026 | 42 mins.
    Michael and I are joined in Hotel Room Studios by C Moline, Greg Donaldson, and Sam Adams to discuss all the goings-on from today's convention. It was quite a day. Listen in to hear about Renfroe's big announcement, and another Michael Rivera victory.
  • Classes of Mail

    We Have Arrived at the Convention!

    08/03/2026 | 7 mins.
    We got to meet so many wonderful people today! Thank you for saying hello! We don't have much news to report, but we can report on the vibe.
  • Classes of Mail

    Our Plans for the 2026 NALC Convention

    08/02/2026 | 40 mins.
    Michael and I discuss the classes we're planning to take, and how you can find us during the convention. We also talk about a recent memo from postal management that limits supervisors' ability to settle grievances, and I go on a little rant about delayed mail at my station.
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About Classes of Mail
This podcast is intended to empower city letter carriers. Through education, we'll make ourselves better carriers who are immune to discipline and mistreatment by management, and are forces for positive change and reform within our own union. I do not speak for the USPS or NALC (or anybody else, for that matter!), this is not an official USPS or NALC podcast, and all opinions and advice are my own or my guests'. Submit feedback, questions, or topic suggestions to classesofmail@gmail.com .
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