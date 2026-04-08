Somali daycare fraud is just the tip of the iceberg. In this episode, we break down the latest updates on Minnesota fraud, including the shocking scale of federal fraud across multiple programs and why the numbers should alarm every American taxpayer. We discuss how billions of dollars have been misused through weak oversight, how accountability repeatedly gets delayed, and why certain narratives have been used to shut down scrutiny until it’s far too late. We also cover the political fallout, including Tim Walz stepping away from reelection, and what that signals amid growing investigations and public pressure. From pandemic-era programs to Medicaid and nonprofit abuse, this conversation exposes a pattern of protection, silence, and selective enforcement that cannot be ignored. This isn’t about race baiting or partisan spin—it’s about facts, numbers, and responsibility. When oversight disappears, corruption thrives. And when taxpayers stop asking questions, the bill comes due. Ground News: groundnews.com/briannariddick for 40% off of the Vantage Plan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackcarddeclined/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Brianna-Riddick/61580499826221/ Listen on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you watch podcasts. #MinnesotaFraud #FederalFraud #DaycareFraud #GovernmentWaste #TaxpayerMoney #FraudExposed #NonprofitFraud #MedicaidFraud