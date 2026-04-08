Let’s be real — if politicians were the answer, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

In this episode of Black Card Declined, I’m breaking down why political division isn’t a side effect of the system — it’s the point. The chaos, the infighting, the outrage, the constant “pick a side or you’re the enemy” mentality… all of it keeps people distracted while nothing actually changes.

I talk about why people keep looking to politicians like saviors, why that never works, and how the media makes money keeping everyone emotional and divided. I also pull from Thomas Sowell because he’s been warning about this exact cycle for decades — and everything he said is playing out in real time.

If you’ve ever felt like no matter who’s in office, regular people still lose — this episode will put words to what you’ve been feeling.

What I Talk About

Why division is good for the system and bad for the people

How outrage keeps everyone busy but powerless

Why politicians were never meant to “fix” anything

How media narratives keep people emotional instead of logical

Thomas Sowell on government, power, and responsibility

Why independent thinkers get attacked from every direction

The difference between freedom and dependency