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Black Card Declined
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Black Card Declined

Brianna Riddick
GovernmentNews
Black Card Declined
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Black Card Declined

    Somolian and Federal Fraud are Worse Than You Think | Federal Tax Fraud and the Scapegoat of Race

    01/06/2026 | 9 mins.
    Somali daycare fraud is just the tip of the iceberg. In this episode, we break down the latest updates on Minnesota fraud, including the shocking scale of federal fraud across multiple programs and why the numbers should alarm every American taxpayer. We discuss how billions of dollars have been misused through weak oversight, how accountability repeatedly gets delayed, and why certain narratives have been used to shut down scrutiny until it’s far too late. We also cover the political fallout, including Tim Walz stepping away from reelection, and what that signals amid growing investigations and public pressure. From pandemic-era programs to Medicaid and nonprofit abuse, this conversation exposes a pattern of protection, silence, and selective enforcement that cannot be ignored. This isn’t about race baiting or partisan spin—it’s about facts, numbers, and responsibility. When oversight disappears, corruption thrives. And when taxpayers stop asking questions, the bill comes due. Ground News: groundnews.com/briannariddick for 40% off of the Vantage Plan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackcarddeclined/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Brianna-Riddick/61580499826221/ Listen on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you watch podcasts. #MinnesotaFraud #FederalFraud #DaycareFraud #GovernmentWaste #TaxpayerMoney #FraudExposed #NonprofitFraud #MedicaidFraud
  • Black Card Declined

    Black Women Do Not Belong to the Left | The Democrat Plantation, Nicki Minaj, The Woke Right

    01/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    Let’s be real — if politicians were the answer, we wouldn’t be in this mess.
    In this episode of Black Card Declined, I’m breaking down why political division isn’t a side effect of the system — it’s the point. The chaos, the infighting, the outrage, the constant “pick a side or you’re the enemy” mentality… all of it keeps people distracted while nothing actually changes.
    I talk about why people keep looking to politicians like saviors, why that never works, and how the media makes money keeping everyone emotional and divided. I also pull from Thomas Sowell because he’s been warning about this exact cycle for decades — and everything he said is playing out in real time.
    If you’ve ever felt like no matter who’s in office, regular people still lose — this episode will put words to what you’ve been feeling.
    What I Talk About
    Why division is good for the system and bad for the people
    How outrage keeps everyone busy but powerless
    Why politicians were never meant to “fix” anything
    How media narratives keep people emotional instead of logical
    Thomas Sowell on government, power, and responsibility
    Why independent thinkers get attacked from every direction
    The difference between freedom and dependency
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About Black Card Declined
Black Card Declined is a bold, unfiltered podcast for listeners tired of emotional narratives, cultural pressure, and identity-based groupthink. Host Brianna Riddick breaks down the stories shaping our culture with a conservative, fact-driven, and context-focused perspective—bringing clarity to a world addicted to outrage.
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsPolitics

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