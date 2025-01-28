Clean Colorado Nuclear

For the 3rd year in a row, Colorado lawmakers have introduced new pro-nuclear legislation with bipartisan support. Will the 3rd time be the charm? PowerGab Hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke discuss the bill and how that would affect Colorado.Show Notes:Link to the bill: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1040I2I’s testimony and coverage the last few times it was introduced-https://i2i.org/energy-environmental-policy-centers-testimony-on-bill-to-classify-nuclear-as-clean-energy/-https://i2i.org/colorado-lawmakers-to-consider-pro-nuclear-bill/-https://gazette.com/opinion/guest-column-pure-partisanship-kills-nuclear-energy-bill/article_b53422c6-b132-11ed-b0ea-2f95fb9340ea.html