The Colorado Public Utilities Commission Chair has just given a very grim forecast for where costs are going for utility bills. And, how do the new Trump Administration's executive orders affect what's ahead for Colorado? PowerGab Hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke discuss these topics.
--------
22:34
Clean Colorado Nuclear
For the 3rd year in a row, Colorado lawmakers have introduced new pro-nuclear legislation with bipartisan support. Will the 3rd time be the charm? PowerGab Hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke discuss the bill and how that would affect Colorado.Show Notes:Link to the bill: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1040I2I’s testimony and coverage the last few times it was introduced-https://i2i.org/energy-environmental-policy-centers-testimony-on-bill-to-classify-nuclear-as-clean-energy/-https://i2i.org/colorado-lawmakers-to-consider-pro-nuclear-bill/-https://gazette.com/opinion/guest-column-pure-partisanship-kills-nuclear-energy-bill/article_b53422c6-b132-11ed-b0ea-2f95fb9340ea.html
--------
26:24
2025 Power Resolutions
A new year is under way and a new legislature is in session. What lessons will Colorado learn from its policies in 2024 and is it possible to save in 2025? PowerGab Hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke discuss this and more.
--------
20:29
Heat Pump Surprise
Xcel Energy customers are going to be paying more for heat pumps, whether or not they actually buy them. PowerGab Hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke discuss the legislature's "Fenberg Rider" and why utility prices are going up.Show Notes:https://coloradosun.com/2024/12/18/electric-grid-xcel-energy-ev-heat-pump-solar-wind-natural-gas/https://pagetwo.completecolorado.com/2024/05/06/cooke-xcel-energy-cash-cow-steve-fenberg-rider/https://www.nerc.com/pa/RAPA/ra/Reliability%20Assessments%20DL/NERC_LTRA_Infographic_2024.pdf
--------
22:38
Co$t to Decarbonize
Colorado's decarbonization goals, along with regulations on gas and oil producers have cost the state some money. You may be surprised to find out how much. PowerGab hosts Jake Fogleman and Amy Cooke have a discussion with Liberty Energy's Ryan Zorn to analyze the costs.Show Notes:https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanzorn/https://libertyenergy.comhttps://rockymountainvoice.com/2024/06/zorn-colorados-passenger-rail-romance-vs-reality/