Budget Week is here! The Revenue Forecast was updated today, and we have scheduled budget releases. Priority bills also continue to move.

All four Budgets are on the table as negotiations get set to begin. We've officially entered the homestretch!

All six legislative budget proposals have been introduced and are on the move. We are in the closing days of session but continue to provide advocacy messages for you to use.

The Legislature is moving to its final phase, with Sine Die less than two weeks away. Budget negotiations are ongoing and we see positive signals about K-12

The final week of the 2023 session has arrived. Much work remains to be done, including final action on the 3 two-year budgets, special education, and pupil transportation.

About WASA Legislative Report with Dan Steele

The Washington Association of School Administrators will be posting a short podcast from Dan Steele on a regular basis throughout the 2023 Legislative Session. This podcast will focus on key legislative issues in the state of Washington to keep WASA members informed of hot topics and emerging conversations in Olympia. More info can be found on our website at https://wasa-oly.org.