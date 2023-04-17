WASA Legislative Report with Dan Steele WASA Legislative Report with Dan Steele
Week 15 Update--4/17/23
The final week of the 2023 session has arrived. Much work remains to be done, including final action on the 3 two-year budgets, special education, and pupil transportation.
Week 14 Update--4/11/23
The Legislature is moving to its final phase, with Sine Die less than two weeks away. Budget negotiations are ongoing and we see positive signals about K-12
Week 13 Update--4/3/23
All six legislative budget proposals have been introduced and are on the move. We are in the closing days of session but continue to provide advocacy messages for you to use.
Week 12 Update--3/27/23
All four Budgets are on the table as negotiations get set to begin. We've officially entered the homestretch!
Week 11 Update--3/20/23
Budget Week is here! The Revenue Forecast was updated today, and we have scheduled budget releases. Priority bills also continue to move.
The Washington Association of School Administrators will be posting a short podcast from Dan Steele on a regular basis throughout the 2023 Legislative Session. This podcast will focus on key legislative issues in the state of Washington to keep WASA members informed of hot topics and emerging conversations in Olympia. More info can be found on our website at https://wasa-oly.org.
