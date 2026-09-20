Nonprofit Nuggets with Jennifer Yarbrough

Are you a nonprofit leader who is looking for real insight into how to successfully startup, fundraise for, or successfully lead your nonprofit organization. If you answered yes, this podcast is for you.

In this podcast you will discover: 1. What a nonprofit really is; 2. Grant tips; and, 3. Ways to raise money for your nonprofit I share with you how I have raised hundreds of millions of dollars stretching beyond traditional grants, and trained thousands of organizations across the globe. Sign up for my newsletter. Http://Bit.ly/jnnpodcastlist