Nonprofit Nuggets with Jennifer Yarbrough

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142 episodes
- Getting a 501(c)(3) is a legal milestone. It is not the same thing as building a functioning nonprofit organization.
And simply finding grants to apply for isn't a funding strategy. Funders need to see an organization that is prepared to receive, manage, and steward their investment.
In this episode, I want to challenge the advice that has sent too many passionate founders into nonprofit leadership without teaching them what they're actually building.
- What happens when the funding ends?
As a nonprofit leader, you can't communicate stability to funders simply by telling them how important your program is. You have to demonstrate that your organization has the capacity to continue operating, adapting, and delivering results beyond a single grant.
- As an Executive Director, your job isn't simply to make sure the work gets done.
Your job is also to build an organization capable of doing the work sustainably.
In this video, I want to challenge you to look at your role differently. Are you spending all of your time delivering the mission—or are you also building the organization that will sustain it?
Because a sustainable mission requires a sustainable organization behind it.
- In this video, I'm breaking down the organizational capacity issues that can keep nonprofits stuck in the cycle of "we just need more funding"—and why building the right foundation can actually make your organization more fundable, more sustainable, and more prepared for growth.
More money cannot fix an organization that doesn't have the capacity to use that money well.
Through The Funders' Lens - Episode 4: Can Your Nonprofit Sustain Itself After the Donation Is Gone?09/15/2026 | 1h 19 mins.If your biggest donation disappeared tomorrow, could your nonprofit continue operating?
And I'm not just talking about whether you could keep your program running for another few months.
I'm asking whether your organization has the capacity, systems, financial strategy, leadership, and infrastructure to continue fulfilling its mission after that money is gone.
Because receiving funding is one thing.
Sustaining the organization after the funding ends is another.
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About Fundable by Design
Are you a nonprofit leader who is looking for real insight into how to successfully startup, fundraise for, or successfully lead your nonprofit organization. If you answered yes, this podcast is for you. In this podcast you will discover: 1. What a nonprofit really is; 2. Grant tips; and, 3. Ways to raise money for your nonprofit I share with you how I have raised hundreds of millions of dollars stretching beyond traditional grants, and trained thousands of organizations across the globe. Sign up for my newsletter. Http://Bit.ly/jnnpodcastlistPodcast website
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