Nonprofit Nuggets with Jennifer Yarbrough

How to Gain Fundraising Momentum
If you're a nonprofit leader who's feeling stuck about your fundraising efforts, then this podcast is for you. In this episode, I'm outlining the different steps on how you can gain momentum and be successful in growing your dollars.
4/18/2023
48:49
Incorporating Grant Dollars to Your Revenue Stream
Nonprofits can have nine different streams of income, and one of them is from grants. In this episode, we'll talk about how to get grants and the ways you can incorporate your grant funding into your program budget.
2/1/2023
39:58
Vaue The Donor!
Your donors deserve to be treated more than a walking checkbook! Get ready to take down notes as we talk about the key to being fully funded this year: learning how to value your donors and funders.
1/5/2023
31:10
How to Prepare for Giving Tuesday Next Year
#GivingTuesday is one of the biggest philanthropic events where you can potentially raise a significant amount of funds for your nonprofit. It's never too early to prepare your #GivingTuesday campaign! This comprehensive training details how you can prepare as early as now for your #GivingTuesday campaign next year.
12/22/2022
1:05:29
What Is Your Why?
Why do you want to start a community-based organization? In this episode, we'll discuss the importance of your drive, motivation, and reason for starting a nonprofit.
Are you a nonprofit leader who is looking for real insight into how to successfully startup, fundraise for, or successfully lead your nonprofit organization. If you answered yes, this podcast is for you.
In this podcast you will discover:
1. What a nonprofit really is;
2. Grant tips; and,
3. Ways to raise money for your nonprofit
I share with you how I have raised hundreds of millions of dollars stretching beyond traditional grants, and trained thousands of organizations across the globe.
