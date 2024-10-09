How Low Can They Go: Plumbing the Depths of GOP Depravity

Donald Trump is a crummy candidate, but he's certainly not the only example of rot in the Republican Party. With so much of the Trump campaign focused on hate and division, we have to ask: how low can the Republican Party really go? The Washington Post's Jen Rubin and Words Matter host Norm Ornstein join David Rothkopf for an examination of how far the Republican Party has fallen.