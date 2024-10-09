Powered by RND
DSR: Politics and Law

The DSR Network
Each week David Rothkopf is joined by expert guests to talk about a range of important issues facing the United States in the world of politics and law.
Available Episodes

  • How Low Can They Go: Plumbing the Depths of GOP Depravity
    Donald Trump is a crummy candidate, but he’s certainly not the only example of rot in the Republican Party. With so much of the Trump campaign focused on hate and division, we have to ask: how low can the Republican Party really go? The Washington Post’s Jen Rubin and Words Matter host Norm Ornstein join David Rothkopf for an examination of how far the Republican Party has fallen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    57:17
  • How Can We Tell Who's Really Winning in Campaign 2024?
    We’re on a Hopium high after Kamala Harris’s stellar debate performance. With a deluge of new polls on the horizon, political gurus Tara McGowan, Simon Rosenberg, and Tom Bonier join David Rothkopf to explain how to cut through the bad data and misleading stats to determine who’s really ahead. Spoiler: the news is so good, it has us dancing.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:32
  • The Search for Cures to America’s Gun Pathology with David Hogg and Nell Scovell
    In the wake of another horrific school shooting, we have to ask ourselves — When will we finally do more to stop gun violence? Gun control advocate David Hogg and writer Nell Scovell join David Rothkopf to discuss the gun violence epidemic in America and why it’s past time for a real cure.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:41
  • The Secrets Behind Kamala Harris' Big Tent Campaign
    From independents to ex-Republicans, the Harris camp is building a truly massive coalition to stop Trump from taking back the White House. So far, it’s been a resounding success. President of JointheUnion.us Reed Galen joins David Rothkopf to discuss the Democrats’ big tent strategy heading into the election and why former Republicans are ready to fight for Kamala.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:37
  • Turning the High of the DNC into a Blue Wave in November
    From historic fundraising to rising polls, the DNC was a resounding success for the Harris campaign. So how can we turn the high of the convention into a blue wave in November? Simon Rosenberg and Tara McGowan join David Rothkopf to give a first hand account of the convention and what we need to do next.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:21

