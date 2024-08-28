The effort to reign in and responsibly develop AI isn’t a national issue, it’s a global one. With a new US administration, the next four years will be critical both domestically and internationally as AI regulation takes shape. Georgetown Law professor Anupam Chander joins David Rothkopf to break down what we can expect from the Trump administration, the role China plays in the global AI conversation, and more.
This material is distributed by TRG Advisory Services, LLC on behalf of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the U.S.. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.
--------
37:10
What Role Should AI Take in the Classroom?
Is the future of education artificial intelligence? What if students used AI not to write their papers for them, but as a genuine extension of their education? Chief Learning Officer at Khan Academy Kristen DiCerbo joins David Rothkopf to answer these questions and give insight into how AI should be used to expand opportunities for students.
--------
31:44
AI and the Trump Administration: What to Expect
AI policy needs to be a focus of the Trump administration. But will the President-elect be able to rise to the challenge? What does the inclusion of figures like Elon Musk in Trump’s inner circle tell us about what the future of regulation looks like? Cyber policy expert Marietje Schaake joins David Rothkopf to answer these questions and more.
--------
32:56
Rethinking the AI Agenda for the US and the World
Creating new policy around a cutting edge issue like AI is tricky. How can we balance the needs of innovation and regulation. More importantly, how do we sure that not person, or country, is left behind? Former White House official Camille Stewart Gloster joins David Rothkopf to discuss these pressing issues and more.
--------
31:42
In the Wilds of AI, Which Wolves are Closest to the Sled?
A Skynet-type AI apocalypse is on everyone’s mind, but what about the very real problems happening right now? Professor of Technology and Regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute Sandra Wachter joins David Rothkopf to share what issues with artificial intelligence we should focus on, and why now is the perfect time to take action.
