At The Secret Life of Cookies we know that kitchens are the heart of the home. They’re where families come together, where food comes from and where some of the... More

At The Secret Life of Cookies we know that kitchens are the heart of the home. They’re where families come together, where food comes from and where some of the... More

Why is this economy so different from all others? Ron Insana, CNBC senior analyst and commentator is Marissa’s guest this week and brings much needed clarity to the current financial climate, plus explains Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony in Congress and President Biden’s plans for the budget. Recession questions? Worries about rising interest rates? Insana has the answers we all need. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Marissa’s guest, Alison Riley, had an idea: Go out and talk to celebrities, artists and creators and ask them to name a low point in their life and the food memory they associate with it. The resulting book is an insightful, touching book of recipes and recollections. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Wendell Potter, as a former executive at Cigna, has a lot to say on the state of health insurance in this country. His view, from the inside out, is part of a new must-see documentary about democracy and American healthcare. Anyone who has dealt with a health insurance company knows it’s enough to make you sick all over again. Along with some shocking insights, Wendell shares two very important things ALL of us need to do to make health insurance actually work for us. All this, while Marissa prepares a blood orange polenta cake. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Kimberly Atkins Stohr, #sisters-in-law co-host, legal expert, Boston Globe opinion writer and pie-baking goddess, is Marissa’s guest this week. And what a week in the world of law. With Fox News and Dominion settling their lawsuits, women’s right to their own bodily autonomy on the line, E. Jean Carroll’s case set to begin and, oh yes, what exactly should happen if a Supreme Court justice forgets the laws as it pertains to himself, Kimberly brings clarity to it all. Marissa bakes an apple-raspberry pie and asks deep questions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Marissa’s guest is Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, Air America, host of the Feminist Buzzkills podcast and one of the big brains behind the Abortion Access Front, which brings together comedians, activists, writers, and creators to ‘destigmatize abortion and expose the extremist anti-choice forces working to destroy access to reproductive rights in all 50 states.’ Lizz shares what we all can actually do to ensure parents in Florida won’t soon be put bumper stickers on their car that say “My kid is on the honor roll and carried a baby to full term at Tampa High School.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Secret Life Of Cookies

At The Secret Life of Cookies we know that kitchens are the heart of the home. They’re where families come together, where food comes from and where some of the best conversations take place. Kitchens are where the power is (even nasty President Jackson with his “kitchen cabinet” thought so), and where the baked goods are, which is why Marissa Rothkopf, the host, spends so much time in the kitchen. On The Secret Life of Cookies we will bring you into those conversations with some smart, interesting people who like to cook and have something to say. Pull up a chair up at our kitchen table, and join us as we cook and discuss the important issues of today. Marissa Rothkopf is a professionally trained chef and food writer who has done everything from restaurant reviews for the New York Times to writing a column on kitchen gadgets for Newsweek. She teaches journalism at Montclair State University and gets nervous when asked to make custard. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.