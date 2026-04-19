DSR: Foreign Policy and National Security

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43 episodes
- The pager explosions throughout Lebanon shocked the region and the world. As more details come to light, it’s clear that the attack was the result of an extensive and unprecedented Israeli intelligence operation. So how did they do it, and what comes next? Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos and regional expert Kim Ghattas join Kori Schake, Ed Luce, and David Rothkopf to answer these questions and more.
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- Election misinformation reached a new low with Donald Trump peddling a fake story that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio on the debate stage. But how does this kind of fake news come about? How much can we attribute to foreign interference, and how much is homegrown bullshit? Social media disinformation expert Renée DiResta joins David Rothkopf and Rosa Brooks to discuss where these lies come from, how they spread, and what you can do to separate fact from fiction.
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If US Gaza Policy So Far Has Been Feckless, How Can It Become Feckful or Fully Fecked?09/04/2024 | 40 mins.To put it plainly, the Biden administration’s Israel policy hasn’t been bold. As we near the anniversary of the October 7th attacks, Israel continues to pound Gaza with little pushback from the administration. Alon Pinkas, Kori Schake, and Rosa Brooks join David Rothkopf for a discussion on how the administration can take a stronger stance with Israel — and why it’s necessary.
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How Will Foreign and National Security Policy Figure in the Homestretch of Campaign 2024?08/28/2024 | 44 mins.Foreign policy and national security featured heavily in the final day of the DNC. So how much of a role can we really expect them to play in the final stretch of the election. Rosa Brooks, Ed Luce, and David Sanger join David Rothkopf to break down how Harris can distinguish herself from Biden’s track record and whether or not voters will care about foreign policy this time around.
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- All eyes have been on Iran as the world waits a potential retaliatory strike on Israel. But what form will the strike take, and will it even happen? Regional experts Aaron David Miller and Barbara Slavin join Kori Schake and David Rothkopf to analyze the potential fallout of an Israeli/Iranian conflict and what the future holds for the region.
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About DSR: Foreign Policy and National Security
Every week David Rothkopf and regular guests like Rosa Brooks of Georgetown University, Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Ed Luce of the Financial Times, and David Sanger of the New York Times talk about the most important foreign policy and national security issues facing America and its allies.Podcast website
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