DSR: Foreign Policy and National Security

Xi Scores Points in Moscow, Putin, Not So Much
Chinese President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. David sat down with Rosa Brooks of Georgetown University, Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, and Angela Stent of the Brookings Institution to discuss what this means for the war in Ukraine. What is the relationship like between China and Russia? How are other countries in East Asia responding? What should we expect moving forward? Find out the answers to these and other pressing issues during this timely discussion. Don't miss it!
3/22/2023
34:17
The China Question
America's politicians have become more hawkish on China but is that the only path forward? David Rothkopf debates this issue with Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator and Josh Rogin of the Washington Post. Is China willing to compete and cooperate? How does Taiwan play into all of this? Can America not tilt completely into a militaristic framing of the competition? Find out during this argumentative conversation.
3/21/2023
26:34
Preparing for the Next Security Challenges: From AUKUS to Moldova
There are a panoply of threats facing the United States and our allies from around the globe. In this episode, we focus on two of them. In the first segment, David talks with Charles Edel of CSIS about AUKUS and broad U.S.-Australia issues. What actually is the AUKUS deal? Will it have an impact on the security situation in the Indo-pacific? Is Australia a more important ally than the United Kingdom? All these questions and more answered in this vital conversation. Members get treated to a second one-on-one between David and Michael Weiss of Yahoo News and the latest DSR Network Podcast "Foreign Office" about the Russian plot against Moldova. Become a member today to get access to that conversation.
3/16/2023
30:02
Iran-Saudi Deal Shows It's Not Your Father's Middle East...But Is It Now China's?
There is never a dull period for the Middle East. David and Rosa are joined by Alon Pinkus of Haaretz to discuss Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming diplomatic ties and the ongoing crisis in Israel. Do we anticipate big changes in the Middle East following this announcement? What does this say about America's role in the region? Is Israel in an (unwritten) constitutional crisis? All of this and more during this thoughtful discussion. Members get a bonus segment where David and Kim Ghattas, author of Black Wave, continue the conversation about the Saudi-Iran relationship.
3/15/2023
36:59
The Truth Putin Doesn't Want You to Hear About Russia's Floundering Economy
Sanctions and the cost of the war in Ukraine have had a major impact on the Russian economy. David, Rosa, and Ed are joined by Jeff Sonnenfeld of Yale to discuss his research and how bad the Russian economy really is. How much money is Russia losing on oil? Why is the IMF a bad actor when it comes to Russia? Is Russia's economy on the brink of collapse? Find out the answers to these and other pressing questions during this insightful episode. Members get a bonus segment about the China and how the conversation about it within the beltway is moving in the wrong direction.
Every week David Rothkopf and regular guests like Rosa Brooks of Georgetown University, Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Ed Luce of the Financial Times, and David Sanger of the New York Times talk about the most important foreign policy and national security issues facing America and its allies.