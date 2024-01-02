Matt, Heather and Nick discuss the surprise hit and GOTY contender Metaphor: ReFantazio! They talk about how it iterates on the Atlas formula, their gripes and what they love, the incredible music and art direction, and more. No spoilers!! Check out our brand new merch at kinshipgoods.com/getplayed. Follow us on social media @getplayedpod. Music by Ben Prunty benpruntymusic.com. Art by Duck Brigade duckbrigade.com. For ad-free main feed episodes, our complete back catalogue including How Did This Get Played? and our Premium DLC episodes and our exclusive show Get Anime'd go to patreon.com/getplayed. Join us on our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/getplayed Wanna leave us a voicemail? Call 616-2-PLAYED (616-275-2933) or write us an email at [email protected] Advertise on Get Played via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:35:42
Tiers of the Kingdom: Sony First Party Games
Tiers of the Kingdom: Sony First Party Games
Matt, Heather and Nick rank Sony's first party video games, look back at potential games of the year, and play The Price is Byte. NOTE: The We Play, You Play of Metaphor: ReFantazio has been delayed and will be out next week. To cast your vote for the Listener's Choice for Game of the Year in the 2024 Get Played Games of the Spectacular Year Awards, click here.
1:55:22
Handheld Gaming
Handheld Gaming
Matt and Heather go through the history of handheld gaming consoles from the early days to the present!
2:04:42
Viking Games with “The Viking Professor” Terri Barnes
Viking Games with "The Viking Professor" Terri Barnes
Heather's former professor and medievalist historian Terri Barnes joins Matt, Heather & Nick to discuss vikings and viking based video games, how accurate they are to history, and more! What we're playing: Pokémon TCG Pocket, Balatro and Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania. Check out the podcast Terri co-hosts called Vikingology: The Art and Science of the Viking Age and her Youtube channel Shieldmaiden in the Kitchen. This month's We Play, You Play: Metaphor ReFantazio!
1:44:57
Tiers of the Kingdom: Rare with Bridger Winegar
Tiers of the Kingdom: Rare with Bridger Winegar
Bridger Winegar returns to the show to rank the games developed by Rare. They also talk about indie 3D Platformers, Diablo 4, Silent Hill 2, Dead Space and more. Check out I Said No Gifts wherever you get your pods. This month's We Play, You Play: Metaphor ReFantazio!
Heather Anne Campbell, Nick Wiger and Matt Apodaca love video games. Join them as they joke about the games they're playing, have played, and will play someday. Good games and bad games: It's time to Get Played!