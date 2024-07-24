Powered by RND
THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!

THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!
Doug DeMuro
Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Welcome to THIS CAR POD!
Leisure, Automotive, News, News Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • Our $18,000 Enthusiast Car Challenge is HERE! Plus Breaking Auto News and MORE!
    NEW DOUGSTORE with full giveaway details!: https://merch.carsandbids.com/pages/giveaway Have a question you want answered on the podcast next week? Ask HERE https://crsnbds.com/PODQUESTIONS Thank you to AG1! Make sure to check out DrinkAG1.com/carpod to see what gift you can get this week! Welcome to THIS CAR POD! Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:28
  • Will Donald Trump Change the American Automotive Industry?
    Check out our shirts, hats, keychains, and more in the NEW DOUGSTORE: https://merch.carsandbids.com Have a question you want answered on the podcast next week? Ask HERE https://crsnbds.com/PODQUESTIONS Thank you to our sponsors! https://BetterHelp.com/THISCAR today to get 10% off your first month https://Manscaped.com 20% off plus free shipping with the code- CARS Welcome to THIS CAR POD! Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:14
  • Finding the Coolest Turo Cars Around the World! Time to Buy a Bugatti?! and MORE!
    See my Turo favorites, and make your own list HERE! https://bit.ly/doug-turo Have a question you want answered on the podcast next week? Ask HERE https://carsandbids.com/community/podcast Welcome to THIS CAR POD! Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:11
  • Are YouTubers Controlling the Values of Cars? All the Cars Dead for 2025! and MORE!
    DOWNLOAD THE CARS & BIDS APP ON iOS: https://crsnbds.com/app-store Have a question you want answered on the podcast next week? Ask HERE https://carsandbids.com/community/podcast Welcome to THIS CAR POD! Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:33
  • Tesla Actually Releasing Strange Autonomous CyberTaxis? Major Enthusiast Car Market Changes and MORE
    DOWNLOAD THE CARS & BIDS APP ON iOS: https://crsnbds.com/app-store Have a question you want answered on the podcast next week? Ask HERE https://carsandbids.com/community/podcast Welcome to THIS CAR POD! Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:12

About THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!

Doug DeMuro & Friends offers weekly expert insight and opinion, on the breaking automotive stories, the car market, and audience Q&A. Welcome to THIS CAR POD!
