Is this a dream? No, it is not, the Let Jaime Talk Podcast is coming soon! Check out this short trailer for a few introductions and to learn more about the who, what, where, when, and how's of the show! Episode one will be making it way to you next weekend!

About Let Jaime Talk Podcast

Welcome to the Let Jaime Talk Podcast! Tune in here weekly to listen to Jaime, co-host Ben and their guests as we go in depth and let Jaime actual talk about all that goes on during their builds...aka all the long-winded explanations that are fully of enticing details that Erik has to cut short! We will be answering comments from fans, diving deeper into the current builds, explain building techniques, discuss materials, tools, and so much more! There is one thing you may not know about Jaime, but he knows a ton about a lot of different topics...so we will not just be talking about construction. We will be diving into all kinds of topics during some episodes....cars, speakers, sound engineering, furniture, welding, excavating, family, fun, dad jokes, and the list is endless. Tune in!