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Love to Sew Podcast

Caroline Somos & Helen Wilkinson : Sewing Enthusiasts and Entrepreneurs
ArtsBusiness
Love to Sew Podcast
Latest episode

332 episodes

  • Love to Sew Podcast

    We Sew Fall 2026: Join Us!

    07/23/2026 | 15 mins.
    We announce the We Sew topics for our fall season and discuss how YOU can join the fun!
    Release Dates:
    October 6th: We Sew Thrift Flips

    October 20th: Shirtmaking

    October 27th: We Sew Jeans (NOTE: We mentioned a different date in the episode - this is the updated, correct date.)

    November 10th: We Sew Outerwear

    Show Notes
  • Love to Sew Podcast

    Episode 307: Sewing IRL

    05/19/2026 | 48 mins.
    We share our listeners' stories and suggestions for sewing with others in real life! We chat about guilds, clubs, classes, Zoom sewcials, friend meet-ups, and even sewing birthday parties. And we share our own stories, too.
    Show Notes
  • Love to Sew Podcast

    Episode 306: We Sew Scraps

    05/12/2026 | 55 mins.
    We made garments from our fabric scraps and we reveal them to each other ON THE PODCAST! We chat about how we decided which scraps to put together, our patchwork techniques, and how we feel about our scrap stashes now. 
    Show Notes
  • Love to Sew Podcast

    Episode 305: The Language of Sewing with Maddie Ballard

    05/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    We interview Maddie Ballard, author of Patchwork: A Sewist's Diary! We chat with her about learning to sew during the pandemic, connecting to her roots through her projects, and transforming painful moments into beautiful work.
    Show Notes
  • Love to Sew Podcast

    Episode 304: Presser Feet

    04/28/2026 | 56 mins.
    This episode is all about presser feet! We cover all the basics, plus take you into truly mysterious territory. Like: how do you use a ruffler foot? Do you need a blind hem foot to sew a blind hem? And does my machine have a high shank or a low shank? We've got your answers!
    Show Notes
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About Love to Sew Podcast
Helen Wilkinson and Caroline Somos host Love to Sew, a fun weekly podcast about making clothes, sewing community, and small business. They talk about their passion for sewing a handmade wardrobe and their daily lives as creative entrepreneurs. Listen to interviews with indie business owners and inspiring sewists who totally understand your obsession with sewing.
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