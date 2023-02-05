Helen Wilkinson and Caroline Somos host Love to Sew, a fun weekly podcast about making clothes, sewing community, and small business. They talk about their pass... More
Episode 233: Gathers, Shirring, and Flounces
In this episode, we share all the info you need to get gorgeous gathers, stretchy shirring, and fluttery flounces. This episode is packed with techniques and tips! We also recommend lots of patterns and share pattern hack ideas. Plus: a listener writes to us about gathers in quilting. Show Notes
5/2/2023
1:03:51
Episode 232: WIP Woes
Crack that WIP! In this episode, we chat about why projects become works-in-progress, how to organize your WIP pile, and strategies to work through your WIPs. We also answer a listener question about brushed fabrics - and share an upcoming sewing-themed cozy mystery novel that features Helen’s Closet! Plus, a challenge: #LoveToSewWIPs! Show Notes
4/25/2023
1:00:42
Episode 231: Double Gauze
Double gauze is a lightweight, breathable, cloud-like fabric that often has a nice crinkly texture. In this episode, we answer all your questions about sewing it - how to pre-wash it, how to keep it from fraying too much, and most importantly: DO YOU PRESS IT?! Listen in for all our best tips and pattern recommendations. Plus, we answer a listener question about how to prevent and treat underarm sweat stains! Show Notes
4/18/2023
47:47
Episode 230: Love to Quilt
YOU can quilt! In this episode, Helen shares a bunch of reasons to love quilting, walks quilting newbie Caroline through the steps of the quilting process, and recommends projects for beginner quilters. If you’re quilt-curious, this episode may just make you a quilter! Plus, we answer a listener question about the minimum of tools you’ll need to quilt if you’re a garment sewist. Show Notes
4/11/2023
1:08:28
Episode 229: Kids and Teens Who Sew
Welcome to the future of sewing! We share stories from kid and teen sewists - creative, kind, enthusiastic young people who are getting ready to take on the world. We also share resources to help the kids in your life learn to sew! Plus, we answer a listener question about telling pattern pieces apart and making construction steps easier to follow. Show Notes
