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332 episodes
- We announce the We Sew topics for our fall season and discuss how YOU can join the fun!
Release Dates:
October 6th: We Sew Thrift Flips
October 20th: Shirtmaking
October 27th: We Sew Jeans (NOTE: We mentioned a different date in the episode - this is the updated, correct date.)
November 10th: We Sew Outerwear
Show Notes
- We interview Maddie Ballard, author of Patchwork: A Sewist's Diary! We chat with her about learning to sew during the pandemic, connecting to her roots through her projects, and transforming painful moments into beautiful work.
Show Notes
- This episode is all about presser feet! We cover all the basics, plus take you into truly mysterious territory. Like: how do you use a ruffler foot? Do you need a blind hem foot to sew a blind hem? And does my machine have a high shank or a low shank? We've got your answers!
Show Notes
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About Love to Sew Podcast
Helen Wilkinson and Caroline Somos host Love to Sew, a fun weekly podcast about making clothes, sewing community, and small business. They talk about their passion for sewing a handmade wardrobe and their daily lives as creative entrepreneurs. Listen to interviews with indie business owners and inspiring sewists who totally understand your obsession with sewing.Podcast website
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