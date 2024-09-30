Game Spook! 786: Here Be Dragons

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are discussing Dragon Age: The Veil Guard, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and a bunch of spooky games. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The song at the end is by Daemon and called "The Returned."