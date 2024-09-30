Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are discussing PS5 Pro, Tetris Forever, Lego Horizon Adventures, Xenotilt, the Xbox handheld, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The outro song is one of Daemon's, called "1995."
1:18:32
Game Scoop! 787: Feeling Slug-ish
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Metal Slug Tactics, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Halo 2, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 Pro, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
1:21:19
Game Spook! 786: Here Be Dragons
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are discussing Dragon Age: The Veil Guard, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and a bunch of spooky games. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The song at the end is by Daemon and called "The Returned."
1:14:57
Game Scoop! 785: Assassin's Creed Shadows Early Access Revoked
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing Assassin's Creed Shadows, Alan Wake: The Lake House, Darkest Dungeon, Factorio, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Vampire Survivors, Metal Slug Tactics, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
1:27:30
Game Scoop! 784: Is N64 Really the Best Multiplayer Console Ever?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metaphor ReFantazio, Star Wars Outlaws, Analogue3D, Castlevania III, Terrifier, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
