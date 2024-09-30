Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureGame Scoop!
Listen to Game Scoop! in the App
Listen to Game Scoop! in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Game Scoop!

Podcast Game Scoop!
IGN
IGN.com shoots a week’s worth of gaming news straight into your ear!
More
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

5 of 669
  • Game Scoop! 788: One Week With the PS5 Pro
    Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are discussing PS5 Pro, Tetris Forever, Lego Horizon Adventures, Xenotilt, the Xbox handheld, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The outro song is one of Daemon's, called "1995." Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:18:32
  • Game Scoop! 787: Feeling Slug-ish
    Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Metal Slug Tactics, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Halo 2, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 Pro, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:19
  • Game Spook! 786: Here Be Dragons
    Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are discussing Dragon Age: The Veil Guard, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and a bunch of spooky games. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. The song at the end is by Daemon and called "The Returned." Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:57
  • Game Scoop! 785: Assassin's Creed Shadows Early Access Revoked
    Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing Assassin's Creed Shadows, Alan Wake: The Lake House, Darkest Dungeon, Factorio, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Vampire Survivors, Metal Slug Tactics, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:30
  • Game Scoop! 784: Is N64 Really the Best Multiplayer Console Ever?
    Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metaphor ReFantazio, Star Wars Outlaws, Analogue3D, Castlevania III, Terrifier, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:25:55

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Game Scoop!

IGN.com shoots a week’s worth of gaming news straight into your ear!
Podcast website

Listen to Game Scoop!, Kinda Funny Gamescast: Video Game Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Game Scoop!: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:31:16 PM