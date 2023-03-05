Every week, the creators of Super Best Friends Play discuss the best and worst of the videogame industry, pop culture and get excessively hyped about things for... More
CSB 217: King Of The Hill: SHIPPUDEN
CSB 217: King Of The Hill: SHIPPUDEN
5/3/2023
3:42:07
San Francisco was Friendly Trying the Full Cast in Street Fighter 6 Casette Beasts: We Can Do Better Than Pokemon At Home Jedi Survivor, Redfall: That'll be $10 Extra for Your Bad PC Port Peggy Hill vs TikTok, Hank Hill vs ChatGPT The UK says it is BLOCKING Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft says it will appeal. King of the Hill Actor Confirms Revival Will Feature a Time Jump SHIPPUDEN Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Released First Mortal Kombat 12 tease looks like a grain of sand Vampire Survivors animated TV series in the works Redfall's day one patch drastically improved performance for me after a poor pre-release showing Digital Foundry | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far
5/3/2023
3:42:07
CSB 216: It's Called a Montreal Steamie
CSB 216: It's Called a Montreal Steamie
4/25/2023
4:19:53
Combat Archery Went Poorly SF6: The Kronenberg Kup Begins Shlock Island 2 Builds Were a Mistake Pinkertons At Your House Over A Toy Card Game Unrecord: More Realism, Less Comfort Sega Union Rises: AEGIS Street Fighter 6 demo now available for PS5 and PS4, DLC characters Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma announced. A demo for Street Fighter 6 is now available A super majority of employees at SEGA of America have voted to unionize, making it the first multi-department video game union in the US. They have filed with the NLRB, and will go by the "Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega" (AEGIS). A Magic: The Gathering YouTuber found Pinkerton agents at his front door on Saturday morning Unrecord dev posts noclip video to prove the realistic bodycam FPS isn't 'fake' Square Enix AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case announced for PC It looks like physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require a digital download Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will release on August 18, 2023 Blizzard sued by former Chinese partner after messy breakup
4/25/2023
4:19:53
CSB 215: Threaten That Infant For Tick Throwing
CSB 215: Threaten That Infant For Tick Throwing
4/18/2023
3:59:49
Jack In! GetWrecked.EXE! Strangers of Paradise: I Want Uniques, Not Rares Vampire Survivors DLC: Bootleg Bayo Banner Must Never Be Replaced Ganon Rehydrated, Everyone Else Gets Thirsty Normal Parent? Or White Parent? US Taxes Holds Back Xbox Fan From Claiming Lifetime Game Pass Subscription Prize 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Series 'Knuckles' at Paramount+ Sets Cast, Including Adam Pally, Tika Sumpter SEGA Is Buying Angry Birds Maker, Rovio The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom third trailer. "Do not look away. You witness a king's revival…and the birth of his new world." Donna Burke accidentally implied a Snake Eater remake Dead Space Demake Street Fighter 6 may support partitioned downloads for various modes Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League officially delayed to February 2024 An IGS collection of 8 of their PGM arcade games is coming to Switch tomorrow in Japan? Including online play?! Martial Masters
4/18/2023
3:59:49
CSB 214: Babby Is Formed
CSB 214: Babby Is Formed
4/11/2023
2:52:18
The Last of Us: Bill and Frank The Feel of Pizza Tower Pat 2 The Worst Secrets in Games The Reason Why War Thunder Keeps Leaking Classified Military Docs Leaks: RUMOR: PERSONA 3 REMAKE AND NEW JET SET RADIO GAME FOOTAGE APPEARS ONLINE Ghostlord and the Quest for Dark Presence documentary Chess Meets Fighting Games In Checkmate Showdown, you'll have to conquer both the chessboard and the arena to become a master. The Gang's All Here in New 'Resident Evil: Death Island' Poster GENOKIDS - Character tag-action game - A fast-paced 3D hack and slash game about a band of musicians using the power of motivation to take down an alien invasion. Tekken 8 Crossplay Confirmed, Launch Roster Set To Surpass Street Fighter 6 God of War Ragnarok 'New Game Plus' update now available https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_super_mario_bros_movie After more than 20 years, SlamBall is officially returning in July with a six-week regular season and one-week playoff in Vegas.
4/11/2023
2:52:18
CSB 213: To Hit Diversity Class Zero
CSB 213: To Hit Diversity Class Zero
4/11/2023
2:52:18
Woolie from Parts Unknown Dredge Shot: Blizzard Crimes Exposed, Chaser: New Overwatch Character Live action adaptations (Street Fighter/Scott Pilgrim) "Triple A Studios Should Be Banned From Making Indies" "Why do people like bad things less?" E3 2023 has been canceled. Leroy and Asuka revealed as latest characters for Tekken 8 WWE merges with Endeavor, parent company of UFC, with valuation over $21 billion Anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim' with the whole cast back together Blue Beetle trailer gives the DC superhero a buster sword New 'Street Fighter' Movie in the Works as Legendary Acquires Live-Action Film and TV Rights New Fatal Fury / Garou game adds Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match announced for PS4, Switch IndieFightingGamesFest, coming to Steam April 13-17! The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Volta, created a sick music video for Jonathan Young NLRB says Activision Blizzard illegally surveilled employees during a walkout It found merit in the unfair labor practice charges filed by the Communications Workers of America. Overwatch 2 Season 4 New Hero Lifeweaver Activision Blizzard has been sued by the US Justice Department for alleged antitrust violations related to its Call of Duty and Overwatch esports leagues, including limiting competition and suppressing player wages