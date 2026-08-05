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Castle Super Beast

Super Best Friends Play
ComedyGames
Castle Super Beast
Latest episode

658 episodes

  • Castle Super Beast

    CSB383: Money Is Fake So We Live In a Goon-based Economy feat. @HinaBoBina, Ecto & @mintcastella

    08/05/2026 | 3h 20 mins.
    Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
    Full Timestamps:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTy9qEkQXlc7AILh5D4rNkTI7fdRccLxh-ACsTzbvXdv7qu3PfyaiYQ1u3PdE5cIchIowjF0_TvIjiX/pub
    Watch full episodes:
    https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
    NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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    Docket:
    Meet the V-Zoomers
    The History of Mint, Hina & PLASM
    FF14: No Fun Allowed Under 50
    Vague Tornado Fears
    I'M NOT YELLING
  • Castle Super Beast

    CSB382: JKR's Moldrise: The Jericho Who Jonkles

    07/28/2026 | 3h 54 mins.
    Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
    Full Timestamps:
    https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vSKkGchDQV5RvTwa2uFyOu3z4YHl-n8vPz90khvgMEew2dZ7dzKuGJ8Sf2wZ1-qsPvt3gs5qQ7uYTMJ/pub
    Watch full episodes:
    https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
    NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
    Go to http://heroforge.com and use code CASTLE to get 5% off on all orders of physical miniatures.
    Docket:
    According to wowhead, reddit and others a game master intervened in a +23 NPX and ported himself into the dungeon to kill some trash for the group who finished the last boss under %. The group is friends with the GM and were in VC at the time and asked for him to do them a solid. 

    Blizzard fires World of Warcraft game master who insta-killed bosses for friends
    It will also be "taking action" against the players who were involved.

    The Fire's Edge, the first new DLC for Darkest Dungeon since 2020, is releasing on August 18th. The Duelist and Runaway, heroes who debuted in Darkest Dungeon II, bring their unique abilities to bear against horrors that lurk beneath the manor. 

    Disney's Former CEO Seems To Have No Memory Of Approving Kingdom Hearts

    The US $55 billion leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts (EA) has been approved by the European Commission's competition regulators.

    Adult Aang concept art quotes "According to ChatGPT"

    The crew is anti AI and respond

    UMvC3 Community Edition - Character Reveal Trailer 3
  • Castle Super Beast

    CSB381: DiCKO KHUX: Placenta by Ocean

    07/21/2026 | 3h 52 mins.
    Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
    Full Timestamps:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQ_o_GbiLFqa2X50qqnADrwoDyOG0VIxVQcvVlqrXtFW7psuybKNexR4BG_Hm4WWluEio5IGLWg7TBZ/pub
    Watch full episodes:
    https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
    NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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    Docket:
    Cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Footage Reportedly Leaks, and It's Really Bizarre

    Microsoft loses Brazilian court case after telling hacked Xbox user to re-purchase games — tech giant ordered to restore Xbox account with all games and pay $400 in damages+

    Ok so first A24 was copyright striking backrooms themed items and wallpaper designs on redbubble AND NOW THEY ARE COPYRIGHT STRIKING GAMES

    Kane has been actively working on sorting out the takedown situation and speaking with A24.

    DCKO | Official Announcement Trailer

    'God Of War' To Recast Lead Kratos After Ryan Hurst Suffers Injury On Set Of Prime Video Series

    Every Playstation social post is getting blown up

    LEGO® ONE PIECE | Official Teaser

    Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer

    Resident Evil Requiem cut one of the Leon Kennedy actor's "favorite" lines, and fans agree Capcom has "robbed" us with its removal
  • Castle Super Beast

    CSB380: Get Into Bowling Games feat. The Specs! @Diaphone_, @Zane_FGC, @_Zyzx_, @Frodan, @DeathyDL

    07/15/2026 | 2h 48 mins.
    Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
    Full Timestamps:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQG-hBrDcLmv-WQgN27Giu1AzincXrDfFsaR5kAdYje9EwCa_b18ynvUHXXuerBLUAJjd-UyCXGhokt/pub
    Watch full episodes:
    https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
    NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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    Take control of your income. Start your free trial at http://SHOPIFY.COM/superbeast
    Our listeners can buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at http://WarbyParker.com/CASTLE — and using our link helps support the show. #WarbyParker #ad
    Docket:
    This week we're just hanging out with the Specs, aka Woolie's team from the Sajam Slam!
  • Castle Super Beast

    CSB379: White Boys Can't Play Magneto

    07/08/2026 | 3h 26 mins.
    Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
    Full Timestamps:
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRojR7jDLDhzQ9r8xrLymUOUfwfe28YSPTzQFsmuZ9iS3DrzGZsb8E_Bg-YzxagkQhT6ozDunn4KsFC/pub
    Watch full episodes:
    https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
    NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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    Go to http://brooklynbedding.com/ and use promo code SUPERBEAST to get 30% off
    Docket:
    Physical disc production ending in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles

    Saying they're killing physical media like a week after deleting purchased movies off of accounts is an absolutely hysterical optics decision to make

    And the same day you announce the closure of the Vita and PS3 digital stores.

    PlayStation Has Clearly Learned Nothing From Helldivers 2, As Marvel Tokon Is Being Blocked In 132 Countries. Any country that doesn't have PSN won't be able to play the PC version

    Sony: switch out lever gates with ease on the FlexStrike wireless fight stick…MightyKeef - Reverse the disc-less decision, fuck nigga.

    Chinese game Love and Deepspace canceled a new love interest after furious fans mailed cow poo to the developers. The studio has now promised it will never add another romance option to the game again and issued a massive apology

    JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage | Official Trailer: Streaming every friday starting Sptember 25th from 2nd and 3rd stage, 11 episodes in total, Jojo Fridays are (kinda) backl

    Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender | Official Movie Trailer | Paramount+ | Avatar

    Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll

    Former Xbox president Sarah Bond, former Roblox chief product officer Manuel Bronstein, and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick have been linked with a secret society called 'Dialog' organised by controversial billionaire and conservative activist Peter Thiel.
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About Castle Super Beast
Every week, the creators of Super Best Friends Play discuss the best and worst of the videogame industry, pop culture and get excessively hyped about things for no reason.
Podcast website
ComedyGamesLeisureVideo Games

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