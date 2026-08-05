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Full Timestamps:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRojR7jDLDhzQ9r8xrLymUOUfwfe28YSPTzQFsmuZ9iS3DrzGZsb8E_Bg-YzxagkQhT6ozDunn4KsFC/pub

Watch full episodes:

https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive

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Docket:

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