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658 episodes
CSB383: Money Is Fake So We Live In a Goon-based Economy feat. @HinaBoBina, Ecto & @mintcastella08/05/2026 | 3h 20 mins.Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
Full Timestamps:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTy9qEkQXlc7AILh5D4rNkTI7fdRccLxh-ACsTzbvXdv7qu3PfyaiYQ1u3PdE5cIchIowjF0_TvIjiX/pub
Watch full episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
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Docket:
Meet the V-Zoomers
The History of Mint, Hina & PLASM
FF14: No Fun Allowed Under 50
Vague Tornado Fears
I'M NOT YELLING
- Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
Full Timestamps:
https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vSKkGchDQV5RvTwa2uFyOu3z4YHl-n8vPz90khvgMEew2dZ7dzKuGJ8Sf2wZ1-qsPvt3gs5qQ7uYTMJ/pub
Watch full episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
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Docket:
According to wowhead, reddit and others a game master intervened in a +23 NPX and ported himself into the dungeon to kill some trash for the group who finished the last boss under %. The group is friends with the GM and were in VC at the time and asked for him to do them a solid.
Blizzard fires World of Warcraft game master who insta-killed bosses for friends
It will also be "taking action" against the players who were involved.
The Fire's Edge, the first new DLC for Darkest Dungeon since 2020, is releasing on August 18th. The Duelist and Runaway, heroes who debuted in Darkest Dungeon II, bring their unique abilities to bear against horrors that lurk beneath the manor.
Disney's Former CEO Seems To Have No Memory Of Approving Kingdom Hearts
The US $55 billion leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts (EA) has been approved by the European Commission's competition regulators.
Adult Aang concept art quotes "According to ChatGPT"
The crew is anti AI and respond
UMvC3 Community Edition - Character Reveal Trailer 3
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Full Timestamps:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQ_o_GbiLFqa2X50qqnADrwoDyOG0VIxVQcvVlqrXtFW7psuybKNexR4BG_Hm4WWluEio5IGLWg7TBZ/pub
Watch full episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
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Docket:
Cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Footage Reportedly Leaks, and It's Really Bizarre
Microsoft loses Brazilian court case after telling hacked Xbox user to re-purchase games — tech giant ordered to restore Xbox account with all games and pay $400 in damages+
Ok so first A24 was copyright striking backrooms themed items and wallpaper designs on redbubble AND NOW THEY ARE COPYRIGHT STRIKING GAMES
Kane has been actively working on sorting out the takedown situation and speaking with A24.
DCKO | Official Announcement Trailer
'God Of War' To Recast Lead Kratos After Ryan Hurst Suffers Injury On Set Of Prime Video Series
Every Playstation social post is getting blown up
LEGO® ONE PIECE | Official Teaser
Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer
Resident Evil Requiem cut one of the Leon Kennedy actor's "favorite" lines, and fans agree Capcom has "robbed" us with its removal
CSB380: Get Into Bowling Games feat. The Specs! @Diaphone_, @Zane_FGC, @_Zyzx_, @Frodan, @DeathyDL07/15/2026 | 2h 48 mins.Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
Full Timestamps:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQG-hBrDcLmv-WQgN27Giu1AzincXrDfFsaR5kAdYje9EwCa_b18ynvUHXXuerBLUAJjd-UyCXGhokt/pub
Watch full episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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Our listeners can buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at http://WarbyParker.com/CASTLE — and using our link helps support the show. #WarbyParker #ad
Docket:
This week we're just hanging out with the Specs, aka Woolie's team from the Sajam Slam!
- Download MP3 | Watch Video Episode
Full Timestamps:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRojR7jDLDhzQ9r8xrLymUOUfwfe28YSPTzQFsmuZ9iS3DrzGZsb8E_Bg-YzxagkQhT6ozDunn4KsFC/pub
Watch full episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/@CastleSuperBeastArchive
NEW CASTLE SUPER BEAST "LEGACY" SHIRT & DESKMAT AVAILABLE NOW: https://www.orchideight.com/collections/castle-super-beast
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Docket:
Physical disc production ending in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles
Saying they're killing physical media like a week after deleting purchased movies off of accounts is an absolutely hysterical optics decision to make
And the same day you announce the closure of the Vita and PS3 digital stores.
PlayStation Has Clearly Learned Nothing From Helldivers 2, As Marvel Tokon Is Being Blocked In 132 Countries. Any country that doesn't have PSN won't be able to play the PC version
Sony: switch out lever gates with ease on the FlexStrike wireless fight stick…MightyKeef - Reverse the disc-less decision, fuck nigga.
Chinese game Love and Deepspace canceled a new love interest after furious fans mailed cow poo to the developers. The studio has now promised it will never add another romance option to the game again and issued a massive apology
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage | Official Trailer: Streaming every friday starting Sptember 25th from 2nd and 3rd stage, 11 episodes in total, Jojo Fridays are (kinda) backl
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender | Official Movie Trailer | Paramount+ | Avatar
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll
Former Xbox president Sarah Bond, former Roblox chief product officer Manuel Bronstein, and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick have been linked with a secret society called 'Dialog' organised by controversial billionaire and conservative activist Peter Thiel.
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About Castle Super Beast
Every week, the creators of Super Best Friends Play discuss the best and worst of the videogame industry, pop culture and get excessively hyped about things for no reason.Podcast website
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