Crafting Rituals
Drea leads the episode with discussing different rituals we do surrounding our crafting process, whether it be knitting, crochet, or otherwise. Drea and Tina discuss their couch recliner blankets, snacks, and trash TV. Jess and Meg discuss getting through different TV series for the background while they handle their knitting or crochet. After discussing different TV shows, Tina gets into her ritual for creating new items for new babies born into her extended family, and the group discusses the need for at least one to-go project so they have something to do while out and about.Find more content at pardonmystash.com or join us on Patreon!
4/27/2023
33:35
’Eff Around and Find Out
This week's episode has Meg asking the cast random questions to find out more about the cast with insightful questions. This is a great episode to get to know the cast better! Drea gives Chester a voice. Tina tries to remember things. Jess picks their favorite color. Meg thinks about the woods. And that's just the first few! Listen in for the rest of the questions they answer!Find more content at pardonmystash.com or join us on Patreon!
3/30/2023
32:31
Dealing with Negativity
Jess has a Mystery Box segment about increases and decreases, and the cast talk about their preferences. The conversation for the week centers around dealing with negative thoughts and opinions internally and externally. Each cast member talks about how they deal with negative self doubt, making mistakes, and how they keep a positive mindset when the world just - isn't! This episode is really important to the cast, and so it is longer than our normal episodes. Find more content at pardonmystash.com or join us on Patreon!
3/23/2023
42:07
Irreplaceable Yarn
This week, Tina guides the cast through a question submitted from their website forms - how do you manage yarn that you deem to be irreplaceable to you? Whether it's a yarn or dyer that is discontinued or a special gift you received from a friend, yarn like that tends to sit and wait for the perfect project. The cast provides tips on how to integrate those yarns into projects and tips on letting go of the fear of "ruining" your special yarn.Find more content at pardonmystash.com or join us on Patreon!
3/16/2023
38:27
Make Alongs
Drea leads this episode while Jess brings up our new make along called Tea Time Cozy that we are offering, with sign ups open until March 31st, and the make along running from April 1st to September 1st. The cast talks about what they are going to make during the event for their Tea Time related item. Then, they discuss different things about make alongs that they enjoy when they participate in one, from having a hard deadline, having a sense of community, and PRIZES!Find more content at pardonmystash.com or join us on Patreon!
Knitters (and crafters) unite! Come join us weekly for a conversation about knitting, crochet, and yarn crafts all around. With a touch of comedy and sass, we talk about projects, pitfalls, and pointers about the fiber arts. Find more content on our Patreon or on pardonmystash.com