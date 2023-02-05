MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

Join the Commander Clash crew as they explore the intracies of Commander, the most popular Magic: the Gathering Commander format. More
Make Your Games More Fun With These Cards!
The crew share their favorite Commander cards that provide net fun for the entire table!
5/2/2023
1:12:52
Battle Tier List
The crew goes over the brand new Battle card type and ranks all of them for Commander!
4/25/2023
1:33:42
March of the Machine Top 10 Picks
Here are the top March of the Machine cards we're most excited to play with!
4/18/2023
1:30:15
Bolt the Bird and Other Advice
Always pay the 1? Always plow the commander? We go over some common Magic advice and give our takes on them!
4/11/2023
1:33:56
Growing Threat Precon Reveal — March of the Machine
We're revealing the full deck list of the new Commander preconstructed deck, "Growing Threat," a White/Black deck that focuses on Phyrexians and artifact creatures! Cast Phyrexian and artifact creatures while incubating a ton of phyrexian sleeper agents that grow and hatch into huge threats! We analyze the entire deck and go over all 10 precon-exclusive cards!