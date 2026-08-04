MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

We rank the game mechanics made for Commander!

New Jace is a Blue Staple. Change My Mind.

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Don't leave the Shire without these!

The Hobbit Cards You Need for Commander

Dirtypool Pinball - PODCAST - An Exploration Of The Pinball Industry

Join the Commander Clash crew as they explore the intracies of Commander, the most popular Magic: the Gathering Commander format.

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