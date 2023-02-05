Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join the Commander Clash crew as they explore the intracies of Commander, the most popular Magic: the Gathering Commander format. More
  • Make Your Games More Fun With These Cards!
    The crew share their favorite Commander cards that provide net fun for the entire table!
    5/2/2023
    1:12:52
  • Battle Tier List
    The crew goes over the brand new Battle card type and ranks all of them for Commander!
    4/25/2023
    1:33:42
  • March of the Machine Top 10 Picks
    Here are the top March of the Machine cards we're most excited to play with!
    4/18/2023
    1:30:15
  • Bolt the Bird and Other Advice
    Always pay the 1? Always plow the commander? We go over some common Magic advice and give our takes on them!
    4/11/2023
    1:33:56
  • Growing Threat Precon Reveal — March of the Machine
    We're revealing the full deck list of the new Commander preconstructed deck, "Growing Threat," a White/Black deck that focuses on Phyrexians and artifact creatures! Cast Phyrexian and artifact creatures while incubating a ton of phyrexian sleeper agents that grow and hatch into huge threats! We analyze the entire deck and go over all 10 precon-exclusive cards!
    4/4/2023
    1:13:56

About MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

Join the Commander Clash crew as they explore the intracies of Commander, the most popular Magic: the Gathering Commander format.
