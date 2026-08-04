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MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast
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MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

MTGGoldfish, Inc.
GamesLeisure
MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast
Latest episode

263 episodes

  • MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

    The Hobbit Cards You Need for Commander

    08/04/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Don't leave the Shire without these!
  • MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

    Fake Group Hug Cards

    07/28/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    I'm helping you... or am I?
  • MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

    New Jace is a Blue Staple. Change My Mind.

    07/21/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Has Wizards finally fixed Planeswalkers in Commander?
  • MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

    The Legend Situation is Crazy

    07/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    We have a Legendary problem.
  • MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast

    Commander Mechanics Ranked

    07/07/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    We rank the game mechanics made for Commander!
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About MTGGoldfish Commander Clash Podcast
Join the Commander Clash crew as they explore the intracies of Commander, the most popular Magic: the Gathering Commander format.
Podcast website
GamesLeisureVideo Games

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