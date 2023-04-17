Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast

Ep 200: General Trivia

On Today's Quiz there will be lots of Trivia Time for 20 new questions on this trivia podcast! Enjoy our trivia questions: Which game derives in part from the Greek prefix meaning "four", a reference to the number of blocks in each piece? In the play Angels in America the sound of what instrument is described as "like that of a duck if the duck were a songbird"? Which X-Men character has his skeleton bonded adamanitum? In the new release Renfield, which character does Nicolas Cage play? Which state of dormancy in winter is experienced by many creatures to avoid death by heat loss or food scarcity? Not including dwarf planets, what is the only planet in our solar system not visible to the naked eye and the first predicted by mathematics before its discovery? Which long bone found in the forearm stretches from the elbow to to the smallest finger? Who painted "The Night Watch"? Which former Soviet republic has Tallinn as its capital? The first sentence of which Jane Austen novel goes like this"_____Woodhouse, handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and a happy disposition... had lived nearly twenty-one years in the world with very little to distress or vex her."? What is the name of the Somali-American model and actress who was the muse to designers Gianni Versace and Calvin Klein among others and was married to David Bowie in 1992? The first Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus was also known by what other name?