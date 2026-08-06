Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast

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407 episodes
- Thanks to our sponsor, LearnClash! Practice smarter for quiz night with LearnClash, 1v1 trivia duels on any topic. Free to play: https://learnclash.com/partners/quizbang?utm_source=quiz_quiz_bang_bang&utm_medium=show_notes&utm_campaign=creator_2026q3&utm_content=r1_2026-08-05
A new week means new questions! Hope you have fun with these!
Which 2017 young adult novel was author Angie Thomas' debut and was later turned into a movie starring Amandla Stenberg, Common, and Sabrina Carpenter?
There is a brand of travel mugs called "Contigo". What does "Contigo" mean in Spanish?
The Greek Titan Prometheus was punished by the gods for stealing and giving humanity what?
Which US coin features a pioneering women's suffrage leader on its obverse and an eagle landing on the Moon, with Earth in the background, on its reverse?
For what movie did Halle Berry win the Best Actress Oscar?
In the periodic table, which element comes last alphabetically?
What fictional minor league baseball player does Charlie Brown idolize?
Which country is widely credited as having the world's oldest, continuously used national flag?
Originally called the Memory disk, the floppy disk was invented by which company?
What was the name of Blackbeard’s ship?
The smallest bone in the human body is smaller than a grain of rice. Where is it located, and for two extra points what is it called?
Who was the first American Woman to win Wimbledon?
Which country just won the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Music
Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Don’t forget to follow us on social media:
Patreon – patreon.com/quizbang – Please consider supporting us on Patreon. Check out our fun extras for patrons and help us keep this podcast going. We appreciate any level of support!
Website – quizbangpod.com Check out our website, it will have all the links for social media that you need and while you’re there, why not go to the contact us page and submit a question!
Facebook – @quizbangpodcast – we post episode links and silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Instagram – Quiz Quiz Bang Bang (quizquizbangbang), we post silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Twitter – @quizbangpod We want to start a fun community for our fellow trivia lovers. If you hear/think of a fun or challenging trivia question, post it to our twitter feed and we will repost it so everyone can take a stab it. Come for the trivia – stay for the trivia.
Ko-Fi – ko-fi.com/quizbangpod – Keep that sweet caffeine running through our body with a Ko-Fi, power us through a late night of fact checking and editing!
- A new week means new questions! Hope you have fun with these!
Which European country is made of 16 voivodeships, or provinces?
The pope gets appointed by a college of what "rank" in the Catholic church?
What compound term denotes a term at least partly assimilated from one language into another language through the process of borrowing (at no fixed interest rate)?
Who was the first St. Louis Cardinal to win the home run derby?
Which group of Celtic peoples of mainland Europe reached their zenith around the 3rd century BCE?
Having just wrapped up for the year, and dating back to 1828, what is the oldest, continuous fair and horse show in the United States?
Which Shakespeare play depicts a military commander who is manipulated by his junior officer into suspecting his wife of infidelity?
What is the term for a substance that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution?
The month of June is named after which Roman goddess?
Which French philospher and author wrote Bonjour Tristesse?
The auto industry designates vehicle air bag tech by the acronym SRS, which stands for what?
What alternate name for tetanus comes from severe muscle spasms, particularly those used in chewing?
Fire-bellied toads are one of the few species in the animal kingdom with pupils that are what shape, a fact you just have to love?
What adjective, meaning "lasting for a short time", comes from an Ancient Greek word for "of or for the day"?
From the back end of one endzone to the back end of the other endzone, what is the length of a regulation American football field in feet?
What kind of food is Halloumi?
Music
Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Don’t forget to follow us on social media:
Patreon – patreon.com/quizbang – Please consider supporting us on Patreon. Check out our fun extras for patrons and help us keep this podcast going. We appreciate any level of support!
Website – quizbangpod.com Check out our website, it will have all the links for social media that you need and while you’re there, why not go to the contact us page and submit a question!
Facebook – @quizbangpodcast – we post episode links and silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Instagram – Quiz Quiz Bang Bang (quizquizbangbang), we post silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Twitter – @quizbangpod We want to start a fun community for our fellow trivia lovers. If you hear/think of a fun or challenging trivia question, post it to our twitter feed and we will repost it so everyone can take a stab it. Come for the trivia – stay for the trivia.
Ko-Fi – ko-fi.com/quizbangpod – Keep that sweet caffeine running through our body with a Ko-Fi, power us through a late night of fact checking and editing!
- A new week means new questions! Hope you have fun with these!
Which form of electromagnetic radiation has wavelengths of 100–400 nanometers?
Following Brazil, what is the second largest Portuguese speaking country in the world?
What name is given to male rhinoceroses?
Founded by a french fashion designer, which company is world renown for its Number 5 perfume fragrance?
Which song, written by Jimmy Webb, is considered one of the greatest songs ever written by Bob Dylan and Billy Joel and the first existential country song?
In golf, an albatross is how many strokes under or over par?
Sir Fred Hoyle is known for coining what two word phrase for a theory whose premise he rejected?
Which Tony winning musical includes the songs "All-American Prophet", "I Believe" and "Orlando"?
Al Qahirah is the Arabic name for which capital city?
Within plus/minus 20, how many official species of Pokémon are there as of January 1st, 2026?
In 1001 nights who is the protaganist who has to tell stories each night?
This week, Andy Burnham became Prime Minister of what?
The Empire State Building is an example of what style of architecture?
What modern day country was formed after the marriage of Queen Isabella of Castile and King Ferdinand of Aragon and the merging of their Kingdoms?
The builder of a mythical ship shares their name with what faithful dog of Odysseus who waited 20 years for his master to come home?
Music
Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Don’t forget to follow us on social media:
Patreon – patreon.com/quizbang – Please consider supporting us on Patreon. Check out our fun extras for patrons and help us keep this podcast going. We appreciate any level of support!
Website – quizbangpod.com Check out our website, it will have all the links for social media that you need and while you’re there, why not go to the contact us page and submit a question!
Facebook – @quizbangpodcast – we post episode links and silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Instagram – Quiz Quiz Bang Bang (quizquizbangbang), we post silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Twitter – @quizbangpod We want to start a fun community for our fellow trivia lovers. If you hear/think of a fun or challenging trivia question, post it to our twitter feed and we will repost it so everyone can take a stab it. Come for the trivia – stay for the trivia.
Ko-Fi – ko-fi.com/quizbangpod – Keep that sweet caffeine running through our body with a Ko-Fi, power us through a late night of fact checking and editing!
- A new week means new questions! Hope you have fun with these!
In 1964, what folk rock duo's debut album was titled Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.?
A stone residence for priests was likely the first permanent structure for which building we will never forget?
What sovereign country is the only one to have a flag that does not use the colors red, white or blue?
Who was the mysterious author of Poor Richard's Almanack?
Which Roman soldier pierced the crucified Christ in His Side with his not-so-short lance?
In 1990s TV commercials for the beverage Sunny Delight, thirsty teens would always bypass a jug of what color "stuff"?
What is the theme song to the Disney World attraction "Carousel of Progress?"
In 1989's romantic comedy "Look Who's Talking" which actor provides the voice of baby Mikey's?
The portugese man-o-war has nematocysts in its tentacles filled with what?
What natural materials do xylologist study?
Blankety Blank was based on which American panel game show that involved filling in blanks in questions?
What US state in the CONTIGUOUS 48 states has an island referred to as Monkey Island that is home to over 3500 rhesus macaques?
Which currency of Costa Rica takes its name for Christopher Columbus' spanish name?
Johan and Peewit is a Belgian comic book series created by Peyo that is notable for introducing what characters that became an 80s cartoon staple?
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a holy period of fasting, introspection and prayer is called what?
The white powder that coats sticks of chewing gum is often finely-ground calcium carbonate made from grinding what?
Music
Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Don’t forget to follow us on social media:
Patreon – patreon.com/quizbang – Please consider supporting us on Patreon. Check out our fun extras for patrons and help us keep this podcast going. We appreciate any level of support!
Website – quizbangpod.com Check out our website, it will have all the links for social media that you need and while you’re there, why not go to the contact us page and submit a question!
Facebook – @quizbangpodcast – we post episode links and silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Instagram – Quiz Quiz Bang Bang (quizquizbangbang), we post silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess.
Twitter – @quizbangpod We want to start a fun community for our fellow trivia lovers. If you hear/think of a fun or challenging trivia question, post it to our twitter feed and we will repost it so everyone can take a stab it. Come for the trivia – stay for the trivia.
Ko-Fi – ko-fi.com/quizbangpod – Keep that sweet caffeine running through our body with a Ko-Fi, power us through a late night of fact checking and editing!
- Broadway Baby! Can you razzle dazzle your way to some right answers on these Broadway questions written by our very special guest Jeff Foust! You'll be challenged to questions like:
Spanning many years and multiple conflicts, the plot of Les Miserables eventually ends after a clash in the streets during which historical skirmish?
Not including previews, which best musical Tony nominee had the least number of performances?
Hamilton has had the most Tony nominations at 16, but which non-revival musical has had the most wins?
What was the first musical written entirely by women to win Best Musical?
What is the only musical to win all 4 musical acting categories in its original run (lead actor/actress, featured actor/actress)
And many more wonderful questions to challenge your theatre knowledge. A big thank you to Jeff for these fantastic questions and we hope you and enjoy the show!
Music Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Don't forget to follow us on social media:
Patreon - patreon.com/quizbang - Please consider supporting us on Patreon. Check out our fun extras for patrons and help us keep this podcast going. We appreciate any level of support!
Website - quizbangpod.com Check out our website, it will have all the links for social media that you need and while you're there, why not go to the contact us page and submit a question!
Facebook - @quizbangpodcast - we post episode links and silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess. Instagram - Quiz Quiz Bang Bang (quizquizbangbang), we post silly lego pictures to go with our trivia questions. Enjoy the silly picture and give your best guess, we will respond to your answer the next day to give everyone a chance to guess. Twitter - @quizbangpod We want to start a fun community for our fellow trivia lovers. If you hear/think of a fun or challenging trivia question, post it to our twitter feed and we will repost it so everyone can take a stab it. Come for the trivia - stay for the trivia. Ko-Fi - ko-fi.com/quizbangpod - Keep that sweet caffeine running through our body with a Ko-Fi, power us through a late night of fact checking and editing!
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About Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast
Quiz Quiz Bang Bang is a weekly pub trivia practice podcast. For three weeks out of the month it is straight questions and answers as read by the hosts Annie and David Flora. Once a month we invite friends to join us for a live game of quiz bang trivia to add the humor, thought processes and fun. The show’s format is 4 rounds of 4 questions each with a quick-fire Bang Bang Round after Round 2. After Round 4, a final Big Bang round caps off the show with 3 questions, the answers of which are hints to one final question. Scoring would work as follows: Rds 1-4: 10 pts/correct answer; Bang Bang: 2 pts./correct answer; Final 3: no pts for the clue questions; wager up to your point total for the final question.Podcast website
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Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast: Podcasts in Family