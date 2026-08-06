Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast

A new week means new questions! Hope you have fun with these!



Which European country is made of 16 voivodeships, or provinces?

The pope gets appointed by a college of what "rank" in the Catholic church?

What compound term denotes a term at least partly assimilated from one language into another language through the process of borrowing (at no fixed interest rate)?

Who was the first St. Louis Cardinal to win the home run derby?

Which group of Celtic peoples of mainland Europe reached their zenith around the 3rd century BCE?

Having just wrapped up for the year, and dating back to 1828, what is the oldest, continuous fair and horse show in the United States?

Which Shakespeare play depicts a military commander who is manipulated by his junior officer into suspecting his wife of infidelity?

What is the term for a substance that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution?

The month of June is named after which Roman goddess?

Which French philospher and author wrote Bonjour Tristesse?

The auto industry designates vehicle air bag tech by the acronym SRS, which stands for what?

What alternate name for tetanus comes from severe muscle spasms, particularly those used in chewing?

Fire-bellied toads are one of the few species in the animal kingdom with pupils that are what shape, a fact you just have to love?

What adjective, meaning "lasting for a short time", comes from an Ancient Greek word for "of or for the day"?

From the back end of one endzone to the back end of the other endzone, what is the length of a regulation American football field in feet?

What kind of food is Halloumi?



Music

Hot Swing, Fast Talkin, Bass Walker, Dances and Dames, Ambush by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/



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