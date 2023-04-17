Quiz Quiz Bang Bang Trivia Podcast

Quiz Quiz Bang Bang is a weekly pub trivia practice podcast. For three weeks out of the month it is straight questions and answers as read by the hosts Annie an... More
Ep 201: General Trivia
On Today's Quiz there will be lots of TriviaTime for 20 new questions on this trivia podcast! Enjoy our trivia questions:Which married couple starred in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' in 1966?What is the only Spanish speaking country in Africa?Which word describes the rate of increasing change of a body's velocity?Sam Darnold has performed in which two nationally televised sports?Which English novelist wrote Rebecca, My Cousin Rachel and the short stories "The Birds"?What Central European county's native name translates to "Eastern Realm"?Which expensive spice is obtained from the flower of the crocus, 'Crocus sativus'?To whom did Apollo give the power of prophesy, coupled with the curse of never being believe?In Stranger Things, Hawkins is located in what state?How many movements in total are in Vivaldi's Four Seasons?Which peace treaty was signed at the end of World War I?Into which vitamin does the liver convert carotene?
5/14/2023
22:06
Patron Trivia Tournament: Round 11
On Today's Patron Trivia Tournament: We are excited to have Round 11 of our Patron Trivia Tournament! We have two wonderful patrons with Nathan as Two Way Petting Zoo vs Ed as Oh for Canada. Ed has the responsibility to represent all of Canada as our only Canadian contestant. You can join Ed when he hosts Trivia on Tap! We challenge them to some hard questions like: What pioneering reality show began with the narration "this is the true story... of 7 strangers... picked to live in a loft... and have their lives taped"? Which NHL team has won the Stanley Cup more times than any other franchise? What is the term for a car body configuration with a rear door that swings upward to provide access to a cargo area? Introduced in 1940, what is Coca-Cola's second-oldest brand? Mark Twain's characters Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn hail from the town of St. Petersburg in which U.S. state? Which polymath formulated a model of the universe that placed the Sun rather than Earth at its center? Who is the youngest Canadian female artist to perform on Saturday Night Live, achieving the feat in 2003? Dr. Black is the name of the UK version of a stock character from what board game? As of this recording at the end of 2022 according to IMDb, which Shakespeare play is the most recent to be made into a feature film?
5/9/2023
39:52
Ep 200: General Trivia
On Today's Quiz there will be lots of Trivia Time for 20 new questions on this trivia podcast! Enjoy our trivia questions: Which game derives in part from the Greek prefix meaning "four", a reference to the number of blocks in each piece? In the play Angels in America the sound of what instrument is described as "like that of a duck if the duck were a songbird"? Which X-Men character has his skeleton bonded adamanitum? In the new release Renfield, which character does Nicolas Cage play? Which state of dormancy in winter is experienced by many creatures to avoid death by heat loss or food scarcity? Not including dwarf planets, what is the only planet in our solar system not visible to the naked eye and the first predicted by mathematics before its discovery? Which long bone found in the forearm stretches from the elbow to to the smallest finger? Who painted "The Night Watch"? Which former Soviet republic has Tallinn as its capital? The first sentence of which Jane Austen novel goes like this"_____Woodhouse, handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and a happy disposition... had lived nearly twenty-one years in the world with very little to distress or vex her."? What is the name of the Somali-American model and actress who was the muse to designers Gianni Versace and Calvin Klein among others and was married to David Bowie in 1992? The first Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus was also known by what other name?
4/27/2023
23:00
Ep 199: General Trivia
On Today's Quiz there will be lots of Trivia Time for 20 new questions on this trivia podcast! Enjoy our trivia questions: Which fruit is balsamic vinegar made from? The Miracle Bra was introduced by which lingerie company in 1993? What is the debut studio album of The Notorious B.I.G? The Murder of Roger Ackroyd and Gone Girl are examples of what kind of narrator? Which four mlb teams, if taking the singular or actual nickname, are best picture nominated films? Pictures of optical illusions were the main works of which dutch artist? Fet Locks and withers can be found on what kind of animal? What city is home to the surfer's hall of fame? The treaty that effectively ended the War of 1812 was signed in which Europen city? Which geological era are we currently in? Spain and Moracco are separated by which stretch of water?
4/21/2023
29:31
Ep 198: UK and Ireland Trivia
On Today's Quiz there will be lots of UK Trivia This episode is very special to us! We were lucky enough to travel around the UK and Ireland and along the way we got to play trivia with some amazing people and recorded some questions with them and now this is an episode with all those fantastic people!! Time for 20 new questions on this trivia podcast! Enjoy our trivia questions: What is the longest river in Scotland? Who played the Heroin addict in the film Trainspotting? What was the Roman name for the city of York? Freddie Mercury was part of what band? What are the top five longest running shows on the West End?
Quiz Quiz Bang Bang is a weekly pub trivia practice podcast. For three weeks out of the month it is straight questions and answers as read by the hosts Annie and David Flora. Once a month we invite friends to join us for a live game of quiz bang trivia to add the humor, thought processes and fun. The show’s format is 4 rounds of 4 questions each with a quick-fire Bang Bang Round after Round 2. After Round 4, a final Big Bang round caps off the show with 3 questions, the answers of which are hints to one final question. Scoring would work as follows: Rds 1-4: 10 pts/correct answer; Bang Bang: 2 pts./correct answer; Final 3: no pts for the clue questions; wager up to your point total for the final question.