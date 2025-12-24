In Very Vehicular’s first ever SPECIAL EPISODE, Scotto dives deep with Will Roegge: the talented cinematographer on Gymkhana: Aussie Shreds. They go into their shared history on the Gymkhana films from the Hoonigan days, the development and evolution of the series’ aesthetic and camera work, and the process of the latest film from ideation to release. Along the way, they share plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from the set and where they’re headed in the world of movies. Enjoy this special episode and get the real skinny on everything Gymkhana!@BrianScotto @WillRoegge@321ActionActionPartners:Vyper IndustrialFCP EuroHeatwave VisualToyo TiresMusic: SlikSound Producer: Nick Rutterhttps://bio.site/321actionaction0:00 - Welcome and Introduction1:22 - Sponsors: Vyper Industrial, Toyo Tires, Heat Wave3:47 - The Location Scouting Saga5:47 - Defining Travis Pastrana's Style9:56 - San Diego and the Unmade Drift Jump Homage11:48 - The Takeover Problem and US Location Limits13:13 - Australia's Unexpected "Yes"14:13 - Why the Subaru Brat Was the Perfect Car16:20 - Transition Challenges & The 96 Doors Problem21:08 - Returning to Gymkhana After Hoonigan35:39 - Sponsor: FCP Euro44:49 - The First Ever Gymkhana Script56:29 - Elevating the Craft and Mentorship1:12:31 - Mad Max Influence & Easter Eggs1:15:57 - Plans with Ken Block1:29:32 - The Aesthetic Development of the Gymkhana Films1:48:13 - Crew Loyalty and Building the New Production Team2:01:34 - Future Gymkhanas?2:04:50 - Movies or Gymkhana?