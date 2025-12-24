HOLIDAY SPECIAL: OG Hoonigans Dan & Zac Join Scotto for a “SURPRISE” Episode of VERY VEHICULAR
12/24/2025 | 1h 39 mins.
Scotto takes both Danger Dan and Mister Zachary captive this Christmas eve, thrusting them into the proverbial hotseat on the VERY VEHICULAR HOLIDAY SPECIAL! As you’d expect, they get into some memories from the OG days of Hoonigan as well as fill us in on what mayhem they’re up to lately. If you listen closely, you might even hear the whisperings of … a possible reunion? Stay tuned, and Happy Holidays! @DangerDan3 @MadDecentRacing@Mister_Zachary @MISTERZACHARY@BrianScotto @321ActionActionEggnogg Clip: @Skippy62AbleE36 nerds look here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BMW_3_Series_(E36)@TheQualifiedCaptainPartners:Vyper IndustrialFCP EuroHeatwave VisualToyo TiresProducer: Nick Rutter @nickrutterartsMusic: SlikSound https://bio.site/[email protected]:00 - Welcome to the Holiday Special01:25 - Sponsors: Vyper Industrial, Toyo Tires, Heat Wave03:54 - Coalmaro: The Project That Burned Us Out07:11 - Firing Order - Ranking Favourite Hoonigan Builds13:01 - The G35 and Popping Your Hood Cherry18:59 - Shit Car, Knuckle Busters, and Drift Mishaps28:07 - The Four Garage Solution: Pole Barns & Mezzanines32:53 - Work-Life Balance & All-Nighters at Hoonigan34:52 - Holiday Wishes & New Projects36:57 - Boating, Burnouts, and The Qualified Captain45:01 - Burnyard, Burnout Wars, and SEMA Stories56:03 - Australian Burnout Culture & Building a Sport01:00:51 - Drift Appalachia & Backroads Adventures01:15:07 - Car Projects, Power Builds, and Unfinished Business01:29:22 - The Next Big Trip: Elements of Danger?01:35:15 - Wrap-Up & Holiday Farewell
Hert Eugene Joins Very Vehicular to Give Scotto Hell, Plus Reminisce About Early Hoonigan Days
12/18/2025 | 1h 56 mins.
This week Very Vehicular welcomes Ex-Hoonigan superstar personality and all-round character: Hert. He’s ready to set the record straight on stories from the Hoonigan days, he relives the horror of jumping (and capsizing) an ATV in the desert, the joys of working with T-Pain, and naturally, gives Scotto as much s**t as you’d hope for. Finally, they litigate their ranking for the top builds at Hoonigan in Firing Order. Enjoy!@Hertlife@BrianScotto @321ActionActionPartners:Vyper IndustrialFCP EuroHeatwave VisualToyo TiresMusic: SlikSound Producer: Nick Rutterhttps://bio.site/[email protected]:00:00 - Welcome and Introduction00:01:49 - Sponsors: Vyper Industrial, Toyo Tires, Heat Wave00:03:52 - Leaving Hoonigan00:06:07 - How's Life Now, Hert?00:38:31 - Julio's Midnight Rescue00:42:45 - Sponsor: FCP Euro00:44:29 - Reflections on the Hoonigan Days00:48:08 - Fame and Leadership01:19:03 - White Boys Can Jump?01:20:45 - Events - the Next Frontier01:26:10 - Drifting01:30:03 - Life After Hoonigan for Scotto01:32:55 - Motorsports has an Entertainment Problem01:42:53 - Firing Order - Ranking the Top Hoonigan Builds
GYMKHANA SPECIAL! Scotto & Will Roegge (Cinematographer) Deep Dive on Aussie Shreds
12/15/2025 | 2h 10 mins.
In Very Vehicular’s first ever SPECIAL EPISODE, Scotto dives deep with Will Roegge: the talented cinematographer on Gymkhana: Aussie Shreds. They go into their shared history on the Gymkhana films from the Hoonigan days, the development and evolution of the series’ aesthetic and camera work, and the process of the latest film from ideation to release. Along the way, they share plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from the set and where they’re headed in the world of movies. Enjoy this special episode and get the real skinny on everything Gymkhana!@BrianScotto @WillRoegge@321ActionActionPartners:Vyper IndustrialFCP EuroHeatwave VisualToyo TiresMusic: SlikSound Producer: Nick Rutterhttps://bio.site/321actionaction0:00 - Welcome and Introduction1:22 - Sponsors: Vyper Industrial, Toyo Tires, Heat Wave3:47 - The Location Scouting Saga5:47 - Defining Travis Pastrana's Style9:56 - San Diego and the Unmade Drift Jump Homage11:48 - The Takeover Problem and US Location Limits13:13 - Australia's Unexpected "Yes"14:13 - Why the Subaru Brat Was the Perfect Car16:20 - Transition Challenges & The 96 Doors Problem21:08 - Returning to Gymkhana After Hoonigan35:39 - Sponsor: FCP Euro44:49 - The First Ever Gymkhana Script56:29 - Elevating the Craft and Mentorship1:12:31 - Mad Max Influence & Easter Eggs1:15:57 - Plans with Ken Block1:29:32 - The Aesthetic Development of the Gymkhana Films1:48:13 - Crew Loyalty and Building the New Production Team2:01:34 - Future Gymkhanas?2:04:50 - Movies or Gymkhana?
Launch Episode! The Ballast Boys Reunited: Ron Zaras, Vin Anatra
12/10/2025 | 2h 32 mins.
In the first ever episode of Very Vehicular, Scotto reunites with the OG Ballast Boys: Ron Zaras & Vin Anatra as they reminisce together on their misadventures from the glory days; and catch up on what’s been going on for them in their post-Hoonigan lives. They break down their hottest takes on the state of YouTube and current car culture, reveal new projects, and of course, get into a classic argument in the inaugural edition of Firing Order as they rank their top Hoonigan Builds. Strap in for this 2+ hour jam-packed launch episode of the podcast with the boys and stay tuned for more to come!@BrianScotto@RonCar@VinAnatra@321ActionActionPartners:Vyper IndustrialFCP EuroHeatwave VisualToyo TiresProducer: Nick Rutterhttps://bio.site/321actionaction00:00 Introduction02:08 Sponsor: Vyper Industrial02:54 Sponsor: Toyo Tires03:26 Sponsor: Heatwave Visual04:16 Welcome & Catching Up06:21 The Rabbit Tow Story16:11 Post-Hoonigan Life & Cars32:13 Project Cars & YouTube Reality33:35 Sponsor: FCP Euro35:02 Drivers Era45:15 Driving vs Building52:55 Building Cars for Content01:10:15 Daily Transmission Memories01:15:00 The Nürburgring 24 Hours That Got Away01:24:21 Early YouTube Days01:30:19 Firing Order: Top 3 Hoonigan Builds Ranked02:03:40 Good Cop, Bad Cop: Marketplace Finds02:24:36 What Did You Drive Today?02:31:38 Outro
Very Vehicular