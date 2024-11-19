Episode 178: ONE PIECE Break Week, SBS 110, and Oda's Health Scare
⏳ Time Stamps
0:00 - 6:05 Today’s Agenda
6:06 - 8:24 Hey Chat 👋
8:25 - 9:58 Super Chats
9:59 - 12:10 What’s Worse: Mihawk vs Shanks (Filler) or Buggy Finding the One Piece? ⭐️
12:11 - 14:36 Super Chats
14:37 - 16:50 Who Has The Worse Pirate Crew Names? ⭐️
16:51 - 18:56 Super Chats
18:57 - 22:49 Fan Comes At Lawrence For His Marco Takes on Wano
22:50 - 27:17 Super Chats
27:18 - 38:10 How High Should Shirahoshi’s Bounty Be? ⭐️
38:11 - 43:40 Super Chats
43:41 - 45:15 If the Yonko’s Were Rappers, Who Would They Be? ⭐️
45:16 - 45:45 Super Chats
45:46 - 47:57 Yamato vs. Boa Hancock? ⭐️
47:58 - 50:01 How Far Does Team Nastu Get In One Piece? ⭐️
50:02 - 58:10 Super Chats
58:11 - 1:01:13 Who’s More Useless: Kidd, Marco or Dragon? ⭐️
1:01:14 - 1:02:37 Who’s a CoC Who Doesn’t Deserve It?
1:02:38 - 1:10:12 Kaido vs. Blackbeard & Aokiji
1:10:13 - 1:14:20 Super Chats
1:14:21 - 1:26:55 Top 5 Females In Fairy Tail? ⭐️
1:26:56 - 1:31:31 Super Chats
1:31:32 - 1:33:31 P.O Box Opening!
1:33:32 - 1:34:04 Super Chat
1:34:05 - 1:58:15 SBS 110 Review
1:58:16 - 2:00:45 NordVPN Sponsor
2:00:46 - 2:21:26 Caller 1: Froby - “Blackbeard Has To Beat Shanks With Some Underhanded Method.”
2:21:27 - 2:49:04 Caller 2: Grunger - “If Luffy Could Only Fight One, Who Would You Want It To Be: Blackbeard or Imu?”
2:49:04 - 2:56:35 Caller 3: Japan - "This Is Why Dragon Might Not Be An Actual Monkey Family Member."
2:56:36 - 3:00:47 Super Chats & End of the Show
3:00:50
Episode 177: ONE PIECE Chapter 1131 Review
⏳ Time Stamps
0:00 - 3:11 Today’s Agenda
3:12 - 4:27 Hey Chat
4:28 - 15:28 Super Chats
15:29 - 18:06 One Piece Chapter 1131: Cover Story
18:07 - 20:02 What If Ya’ll Were Isekaid Into Avatar: The Last Airbender
20:03 - 31:10 Super Chats & Fairy Tail Talk
31:11 - 1:13:46 One Piece Chapter 1131: Loki's Bounty is Revealed
1:13:47 - 1:28:57 Super Chats
1:28:58 - 1:59:20 One Piece Chapter 1131: Luffy Gets Offended
1:59:21 - 2:09:19 One Piece Chapter 1131: Straw Hats & Hajrudin
2:09:20 - 2:17:51 One Piece Chapter 1131: Robin Got Her Groove Back
2:17:52 - 2:49:30 Super Chats
2:49:31 - 2:52:34 Who Does Better: Kidd or Law If They Were Switched?
2:52:35 - 2:56:00 Super Chats
2:56:01 - 3:00:47 End of the Show
3:00:50
Episode 176: ONE PIECE Break Week & Oda's Q&A
⏳ Time Stamps
0:00 - 6:48 Today’s Agenda
6:49 - 7:50 Hey Chat
7:51 - 26:00 Super Chats
26:01 - 30:56 Magellan vs. Queen
30:57 - 32:13 Super Chats
32:14 - 34:00 When Is Mihawk vs. Zoro Happening? ⭐️
34:01 - 36:21 Who’s Stronger: Nami or Franky?
36:22 - 38:16 Super Chats
38:17 - 41:00 Scabbards Free-For-All: Who Wins?
41:01 - 53:58 Who Has Conquerors Haki in Fairy Tail?
53:59 - 56:10 Rank The Worst Generation
56:11 - 58:37 Super Chats
58:38 - 1:02:53 Is Akainu An Evil Character?
1:02:54 - 1:08:11 Oda's 1st Question: Nika's Fantasy?
1:08:12 - 1:25:56 Oda's 2nd Question: Does Sabo Train With The Mera-Mera no Mi?
1:25:57 - 1:27:50 Oda's 3rd Question: Has Dragon Ever Lived With Luffy?
1:27:51 - 1:29:50 Oda's 4th Question: Is Blackbeard's Ship Tied To Rocks D. Xebec?
1:29:51 - 1:43:47 Super Chats
1:43:48 - 1:46:34 Oda's 5th Question: Did Shanks Learn Divine Departure From Roger?
1:46:35 - 1:51:22 Oda's 6th Question: Explain how the Cross Guild Bounty Works.
1:51:23 - 1:53:10 Oda's 7th Question: What's Kuzan's (Aokiji) Job On The Blackbeard Pirates?
1:53:11 - 1:59:05 Oda's 8th Question: What is the World Military Draft & It's Use?
1:59:06 - 2:03:59 Oda's 9th Question: What Actually Happened During The Rocky Port Incident?
2:04:00 - 2:05:58 Oda's 10th Question: How Strong is Firgarland Garling?
2:05:59 - 2:12:25 Super Chats
2:12:26 - 2:23:15 Marco Wasn't Needed For Wano (HEATED DEBATE: Seb vs. Law)
2:23:16 - 2:38:55 Super Chats
2:38:56 - 2:40:10 NordVPN Affiliate Commercial
2:40:11 - 2:50:27 Caller 1: FOREVER - "Could Kaido & Beast Pirates Retrieve The Mother Flame In Place of the Straw Hats?
2:50:28 -2:57:51 Caller 2: Kuzan - "Larry, Why Don't You Like the Blackbeard Multiple Personality Theory?"
2:57:52 - 3:00:31 End of the Show & Super Chats
3:00:32
Episode 175: ONE PIECE Break Week & ONE PIECE Fan Letter LIVE Reaction!
⏳ Time Stamps
0:00 - 2:14 Today’s Agenda
2:15 - 3:26 Hey Chat!
3:27 - 13:48 Super Chats
13:49 - 15:57 Which Do You Hate The Most? ⭐️
15:58 - 17:41 Super Chats
17:42 - 18:56 Dressrosa, Wano or Thriller Bark?
18:57 - 20:37 Pick 2 OP Characters To Go Into Hyperbolic Time Chamber
20:38 - 27:56 Super Chats
27:57 - 35:43 If One Piece Had The Fusion Dance, Who Would You Fuse? ⭐️
35:44 - 39:29 Super Chats
39:30 - 43:17 Least Favorite Take of Each Other? ⭐️
43:18 - 58:00 Super Chats
58:01 - 1:08:13 Enel Beats Doflamingo Midd/High Diff ⭐️
1:08:14 - 1:10:32 Super Chats
1:10:33 - 1:16:36 Who'd Be A Conqueror In Dragon Ball? ⭐️
1:16:37 - 1:29:16 Super Chats
1:29:17 - 1:53:44 One Piece Fan Letter LIVE Reaction
1:53:45 - 2:05:09 One Piece Fan Letter Ratings!
1:29:17 - 2:14:14 Super Chats
2:14:15 - 2:15:28 NordVPN Commercial Break
2:15:29 - 2:24:54 Caller 1: Bellus - "Honest Opinion About The Straw Hat Crew's Strength During Egghead."
2:24:55 - 2:32:23 Caller 2: Black D. Pool - "Giants Have Their Own Type of Haki Theory!"
2:32:24 - 2:40:29 Caller 3: Diamond Life - "Did Oda Use Moses As The Origin of CoC Haki & You Guys Should Have Debate Panels At Cons?"
2:40:30 - 2:46:14 Caller 4: SHDW - "Is There A Mystery That's On Par Or Greater Than The One Piece in One Piece?"
2:46:15 - 2:56:17 Caller 5: Trigon - "Big Mom & Kaido Should've Betrayed Each Other... Here's Why!"
2:56:18 - 3:00:40 Super Chats & End of the Show!
3:00:44
Episode 174: ONE PIECE Chapter 1130 Review
