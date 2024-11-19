Episode 175: ONE PIECE Break Week & ONE PIECE Fan Letter LIVE Reaction!

⏳ Time Stamps 0:00 - 2:14 Today's Agenda 2:15 - 3:26 Hey Chat! 3:27 - 13:48 Super Chats 13:49 - 15:57 Which Do You Hate The Most? ⭐️ 15:58 - 17:41 Super Chats 17:42 - 18:56 Dressrosa, Wano or Thriller Bark? 18:57 - 20:37 Pick 2 OP Characters To Go Into Hyperbolic Time Chamber 20:38 - 27:56 Super Chats 27:57 - 35:43 If One Piece Had The Fusion Dance, Who Would You Fuse? ⭐️ 35:44 - 39:29 Super Chats 39:30 - 43:17 Least Favorite Take of Each Other? ⭐️ 43:18 - 58:00 Super Chats 58:01 - 1:08:13 Enel Beats Doflamingo Midd/High Diff ⭐️ 1:08:14 - 1:10:32 Super Chats 1:10:33 - 1:16:36 Who'd Be A Conqueror In Dragon Ball? ⭐️ 1:16:37 - 1:29:16 Super Chats 1:29:17 - 1:53:44 One Piece Fan Letter LIVE Reaction 1:53:45 - 2:05:09 One Piece Fan Letter Ratings! 1:29:17 - 2:14:14 Super Chats 2:14:15 - 2:15:28 NordVPN Commercial Break 2:15:29 - 2:24:54 Caller 1: Bellus - "Honest Opinion About The Straw Hat Crew's Strength During Egghead." 2:24:55 - 2:32:23 Caller 2: Black D. Pool - "Giants Have Their Own Type of Haki Theory!" 2:32:24 - 2:40:29 Caller 3: Diamond Life - "Did Oda Use Moses As The Origin of CoC Haki & You Guys Should Have Debate Panels At Cons?" 2:40:30 - 2:46:14 Caller 4: SHDW - "Is There A Mystery That's On Par Or Greater Than The One Piece in One Piece?" 2:46:15 - 2:56:17 Caller 5: Trigon - "Big Mom & Kaido Should've Betrayed Each Other... Here's Why!" 2:56:18 - 3:00:40 Super Chats & End of the Show!