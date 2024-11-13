The Jeep Compass is the brand's only compact or subcompact SUV. We look at changes to the 2025 Compass, notably a new 200-hp powertrain since the next generation isn't slated to arrive in North America until 2026. Do the latest engine and other updates give this Jeep an edge over its competitors? We also answer viewer questions, including whether tire siping has any downsides. This process involves cutting thin, perpendicular slits into the tire tread to enhance traction in wet conditions. Additionally, our experts reveal their favorite parts of CR's test track. Join CR at https://CR.org/joinviaYT to access our comprehensive ratings for items you use every day. CR is a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit organization. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:15 - Overview: 2025 Jeep Compass 01:43 - The Compass Halo Effect 03:48 - Power Delivery 07:32 - Infotainment Touchscreen 08:28 - The Ride 10:01 - Livability 11:42 - Interior Details 12:44 - The Engine 13:54 - Driving Position 16:22 - Fit and Finish 19:21 - How It Stacks Up to the Competition 26:43 - Question #1: What are the benefits of cutting extra grooves in tires, aka tire siping? 30:21 - Question #2: What is the best used car for teen drivers under $10,000? 34:47 - Question #3: Which part of the track CR’s testers enjoy most? ---------------------------------- First Drive: 2025 Jeep Compass Still Trails the Best Compact SUVs https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/suvs/2025-jeep-compass-review-a1044361232/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT 2025 Jeep Compass https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/jeep/compass/2025/overview/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/teen-driving/best-cars-for-teens-a2115540753/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/best-used-cars-suvs-under-5000-dollars-a4731293141/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT Best New Cars for Teens https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/best-new-cars-for-teens-a8314221512/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT Guide to Car Reliability & Owner Satisfaction https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/guide-to-car-reliability-owner-satisfaction-a9213219653/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT ----------------------------------- Ratings and test results on every car CR purchases and tests: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/?EXTKEY=YSOCIAL_YT
The Mini Cooper has been the cornerstone of the brand since its inception and has been redesigned for 2025. Our experts share their first impressions of the 2025 Mini Cooper S two-door, discussing its performance and whether this fifth-generation model retains the classic British styling, minimalist interior, and unique agility that fans have cherished in previous versions. We also answer viewer questions about DIY insulation for reducing engine noise in older vehicles and the reliability of infotainment touch screens in new cars. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:16 - Overview: 2025 Mini Cooper S 02:19 - Classic British Styling 03:38 - Infotainment Touchscreen 07:20 - Driving Experience 09:06 - Stop/Start System 10:34 - Reliability 11:47 - Livability 14:41 - Question #1: How reliable and future-proof are infotainment touchscreens in new cars? 17:30 - Question #2: Is it safe to add insulation to the engine bay of an older vehicle to reduce noise? 21:35 - Question #3: Is the Mini Cooper a practical choice for the Kenyan car market?
We recently purchased a 2024 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD for testing. In this episode, we share our first impressions of the four-cylinder turbo engine, infotainment usability, and whether the Traverse works as a family hauler compared to the Kia Telluride, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, and Hyundai Palisade. And, with recent hurricanes hitting the U.S., we discuss whether a flooded electric vehicle is more prone to becoming a fire hazard and if there are specific steps an owner should take to break in a hybrid car, truck, or SUV. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:16 - Overview: 2024 Chevrolet Traverse 02:24 - The Engine 08:48 - How It Drives 12:33 - 2nd & 3rd Row Seats 19:02 - The Drive Seat 23:03 - The Controls 28:51 - Standard Safety Features 33:28 - GM Super Cruise 37:04 - Cargo Area 38:51 - Would You Buy It? 43:13 - Question #1: Are flooded electric vehicles really prone to becoming a fire hazard? 46:16 - Question #2: Are there specific steps an owner should take to break in a hybrid car, truck, or SUV?
Consumer Reports has finally taken delivery of the long-awaited and much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck. We highlight many of its innovative features, polarizing styling, and driving characteristics. Additionally, we address audience questions, including how CR manages to purchase so many cars each year anonymously without staff being recognized by dealerships, and why some car manufacturers, even those known for safety like Subaru, do not make Consumer Reports' safe car list. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:16 - Overview: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck 01:38 - Styling & Design 06:07 - Purchase Experience 08:43 - Driving Dynamics 11:51 - Steer-by-Wire System 13:57 - Visibility 15:57 - Utility 19:21 - The Issues 21:34 - Reliability 24:12 - How CR will test the Cybertruck 26:13 - Custom Care 28:07 - Living with it 29:37 - Question #1: Why some car manufacturers do not make the Consumer Reports safe car list? 33:55 - Question #2: How does CR keep its anonymity while buying so many cars each year?
By redesigning the 2024 Land Cruiser, Toyota reinforces its commitment to off-road excellence. In this episode, we share our first impressions of the new Land Cruiser, highlighting its hybrid powertrain, nostalgic design elements, and off-road capabilities. We also explore how Consumer Reports' new CR Recommended initiative enhances value for car buyers. Additionally, we look at whether front-wheel-drive EVs offer any real benefit. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:16 - Overview: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 03:09 - Land Cruiser's History 04:38 - New and Different 06:56 - Driving 09:45 - Things We Dislike 14:18 - The Ride 15:08 - Interior 15:48 - Controls 16:27 - Visibility 17:03 - Do We Like It? 18:59 - Would We Buy It? 23:33 - Question #1: What is CR Recommended? 28:19 - Question #2: Are there any significant benefits to using a front-wheel-drive configuration for EVs?