The Jeep Compass is the brand's only compact or subcompact SUV. We look at changes to the 2025 Compass, notably a new 200-hp powertrain since the next generation isn't slated to arrive in North America until 2026. Do the latest engine and other updates give this Jeep an edge over its competitors? We also answer viewer questions, including whether tire siping has any downsides. This process involves cutting thin, perpendicular slits into the tire tread to enhance traction in wet conditions. Additionally, our experts reveal their favorite parts of CR's test track. SHOW NOTES ----------------------------------- 00:00 - Introduction 00:15 - Overview: 2025 Jeep Compass 01:43 - The Compass Halo Effect 03:48 - Power Delivery 07:32 - Infotainment Touchscreen 08:28 - The Ride 10:01 - Livability 11:42 - Interior Details 12:44 - The Engine 13:54 - Driving Position 16:22 - Fit and Finish 19:21 - How It Stacks Up to the Competition 26:43 - Question #1: What are the benefits of cutting extra grooves in tires, aka tire siping? 30:21 - Question #2: What is the best used car for teen drivers under $10,000? 34:47 - Question #3: Which part of the track CR's testers enjoy most?