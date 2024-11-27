Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe Afterburn Podcast
Listen to The Afterburn Podcast in the App
Listen to The Afterburn Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Afterburn Podcast

Podcast The Afterburn Podcast
John "Rain" Waters
Strap in the cockpit as we dive into the stories of the men and women who defend the freedoms we love. From the cockpit of military jets to boots on the ground....
More
LeisureAviationSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 186
  • CIA Analyst Captured | DF-26 "Guam Express" | U.S. Authorizes Strike WeaponLowdown 27 Nov 24
    🔺 Grab our free newsletter for insights into aviation, defense, and geopolitics - https://bit.ly/AfterburnNewsletter . This conversation covers a range of significant military and geopolitical topics, including the enduring legacy of the B-52 bomber, the emergence of China's DF-26 missile as a strategic threat, the implications of recent espionage cases, the government's handling of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and various global incidents that highlight rising tensions. The discussion emphasizes the interconnectedness of military technology, international relations, and the ongoing challenges faced by defense agencies. 🇺🇸 Support Veterans in Their Time of Need or Apply for Help: http://gunsgarin.com/rain 🇺🇸 --- 🎙️ Sponsor Links🎙️ Scrub Your Info from Data Brokers & Protect Yourself | https://aura.com/afterburn 14-day free trial Launch your aviation career: https://bogidope.com/?bd=rain
    --------  
    11:31
  • Su-57 gets Roasted | J-35 Appearance | 737 Cargo Fire Lowdown 15 Nov 2024
    Su-57 Mocked By Chinese Airshow Attendees: https://youtu.be/J_w2JttD944 Free Lowdown newsletter for insights into aviation and defense: https://bit.ly/AfterburnNewsletter In this episode of The Lowdown, we dive into the latest military aviation and geopolitical developments. We discuss the Su-57 or rather the T-50 that made an appearance in China, the new Chinese J-35, a cargo fire on a 737 and more. 🎙️ Sponsor Links🎙️ Scrub Your Info from Data Brokers & Protect Yourself | https://aura.com/afterburn 14-day free trial. 🇺🇸 Support Veterans in Their Time of Need or Apply for Help: http://gunsgarin.com/rain 🇺🇸  
    --------  
    12:13
  • Seamus "Flats" Flatley Legacy of Naval Aviation | F-14 Fighter Pilot & TOP Gun Graduate
    Retired Navy fighter pilot Seamus "Flats" Flatley joins  @AfterburnPodcast  for an episode that dives deep into Naval Aviation. Join Mike "Flash" McVay as he discusses with "Flats" a wide range of topics from the F-14 Tomcat's evolution into an Air-to-Ground platform, his experiences as a Forward Air Controller (FAC-A) during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and his time at Blackwater and the light attack aircraft program.
    --------  
    1:26:26
  • Lowdown 4 Nov 2024 | $150,000 Soap Dispensers | 🚨TOD: F-35I "Adir" | F-35B Crash Report
    Free Lowdown newsletter for insights into aviation and defense: https://bit.ly/AfterburnNewsletter 🎙️ Sponsor Links🎙️ Scrub Your Info from Data Brokers & Protect Yourself | https://aura.com/afterburn 14-day free trial. 🇺🇸 Support Veterans in Their Time of Need or Apply for Help: http://gunsgarin.com/rain 🇺🇸 In this episode of The Lowdown, we dive into the latest military aviation and geopolitical developments. We discuss F-16 and F-22 deployments to Kadena Air Base, F-22 Drone Nets, U.S. citizen jailed in Russia, Ukrainian F-16 air-to-air kill and more.
    --------  
    17:12
  • Life Flying Army Helicopters as a Blackhawk Pilot | CW3 Jon "Muttley" Behuniak
    In this episode of the Afterburn Podcast, John "Rain" Waters sits down with Jon "Muttley" Behuniak, a seasoned Army aviator. They dive into the intense realities of helicopter operations, sharing experiences from a recent mission in Asheville that demanded quick thinking and precision. They explore the roles within the Army National Guard, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and adaptability in high-stakes situations. The conversation also covers the differences between helicopters like the Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook, as well as the emotional weight of medevac missions and the pressures of checkrides. 🔺 Join our free newsletter for insights into aviation, defense, and geo-politics - https://bit.ly/AfterburnNewsletter 🔺 🇺🇸 Support Veterans in need: https://gunsgarin.com/rain 🎙️ Sponsor Links🎙️ Scrub Your Info from Data Brokers & Protect Yourself | https://aura.com/afterburn  14-day free trial Recorded on Riverside.fm https://www.riverside.fm/?via=afterburn ✈️ Afterburn Podcast Links ✈️ Support The Afterburn Podcast for on Patreon and gain early access and AD Free episodes. Plus access to “There I was…” stories. https://www.patreon.com/theafterburnpodcast  Website – https://www.theafterburnpodcast.com  Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rainwaters27/?hl=enS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/afterburnpodcast/ X - https://x.com/AfterburnPod  
    --------  
    1:25:39

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Afterburn Podcast

Strap in the cockpit as we dive into the stories of the men and women who defend the freedoms we love. From the cockpit of military jets to boots on the ground. The Afterburn Podcast dives into their stories, the planes they fly, and the missions they fight.🎙️Afterburn Podcast Sponsors🎙️Go to https://aura.com/afterburn to get a 14-day free trial and see if your personal information has been compromised.🇺🇸 Support Veterans in Their Time of Need or Apply for Help: http://gunsgarin.com/rain 🇺🇸For advertising, partnerships, or other business opportunities, please contact: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to The Afterburn Podcast, GOONS and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:44:01 AM