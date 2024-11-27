Life Flying Army Helicopters as a Blackhawk Pilot | CW3 Jon "Muttley" Behuniak

In this episode of the Afterburn Podcast, John "Rain" Waters sits down with Jon "Muttley" Behuniak, a seasoned Army aviator. They dive into the intense realities of helicopter operations, sharing experiences from a recent mission in Asheville that demanded quick thinking and precision. They explore the roles within the Army National Guard, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and adaptability in high-stakes situations. The conversation also covers the differences between helicopters like the Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook, as well as the emotional weight of medevac missions and the pressures of checkrides.