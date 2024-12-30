Being A Car Enthusiast Helps When You Work For Michelin

On this episode we have Michelin’s Business Development Manager for Vintage Tires and PCA member, Kim Barnes, on to talk about all the interesting cars she has owns. Kim is very well regarded in the car hobby and has been featured in magazines, podcasts and has been asked to judge at various nationally known concours events. Her car knowledge seems limitless which is helpful when you are representing such a well known brand’s vintage tire line. Plus, she has two very rare Porsches in the collection. This was a enlightening discussion and you’re sure to learn something new.