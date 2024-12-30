Being A Car Enthusiast Helps When You Work For Michelin
On this episode we have Michelin’s Business Development Manager for Vintage Tires and PCA member, Kim Barnes, on to talk about all the interesting cars she has owns. Kim is very well regarded in the car hobby and has been featured in magazines, podcasts and has been asked to judge at various nationally known concours events. Her car knowledge seems limitless which is helpful when you are representing such a well known brand’s vintage tire line. Plus, she has two very rare Porsches in the collection. This was a enlightening discussion and you’re sure to learn something new.
1:21:30
PCA Visits Night of Champions, TraumWerk, Ruf Automobiles, and more
On this episode, we hear from Vu’s recent trip to Germany where he spent time at the Porsche factory, attended the annual Porsche Motorsports banquet called “Night of Champions” and visited Motorworld in Stuttgart. Plus, he also tells us about visiting the headquarters for Ruf Automobiles as well as Hans Peter Porsche’s toy museum called TraumWerk. We also discuss the latest Porsche news, upcoming PCA events and what we did while Vu was away. It’s another entertaining, Porsche themed episode.
1:06:42
Where Online Do You Find Porsches For Sale?
This episode we go over a list of online sites that may or may not be favorable to finding quality Porsches. We also discuss some of our positive and negative experience buying Porsches. Guest Bob Miller of At Speed Motors bring his decades of experience inspecting and purchasing Porsches to the discussion. You may agree, you may disagree, but you’re bound to learn something from this episode. It’s informative even if you’re not in the market to buy or sell a Porsche.
1:28:38
Behind The Scenes at unStock 2024 and More
This episode we catch up with what we did while we were out in California. From unStock 2024 to recording podcasts with Michael Allan Ross and Sam and Gianni Cabiglio. Damon tells us about driving the air-cooled BB 911 Targa Hybrid and Manny and Vu discuss the recent tour of part of Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche collection. Plus we talk Porsche news, events and much more.
1:15:22
Buying & Selling a 917 with Porsche Experts Sam and Gianni Cabiglio
This episode we have on Sam and Gianni Cabiglio, who acquire vehicles for and maintain the Seinfeld collection. The Porsche 917, now owned by Jerry Seinfeld, that Steve McQueen drove, in the movie Le Mans, which is being featured in an upcoming Mecum Auction. We hear how the 917 was acquired, restored, and why it’s now for sale. Sam also tells us how he got started in the car business and ended up selling and buying cars before there was the. Internet. There’s a lot of great stories in this episode that you’ll love hearing.
If you want to hear about Porsche and only Porsche topics, then Porsche Club Insider is the podcast for you. Accurate information and thoughtful opinions are what you’ll find in this premier, Porsche only podcast. Join us for a 60 minute conversation of Porsche news, inside information on both Porsche and the Porsche Club as well as funny stories that only those who have been behind the scenes can tell you. Your Porsche Club Insider crew features Porsche Club of America National Office staff: Vu Nguyen, Executive Director for the past 17 years; Rob Sass, Editor in Chief of Porsche Panorama Magazine; Damon Lowney, Digital Media Coordinator who brings us weekly top notch Porsche related videos and Manny Alban, Technical Director and Past National President.