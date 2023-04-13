Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Flint Rock LLC, BERNINA
Sew & So is a casual conversation with a special member of the sewist and quilting community. A casual conversation about how they got started, what inspires them and what excites them.
Sew & So is a casual conversation with a special member of the sewist and quilting community. A casual conversation about how they got started, what inspires th... More

  • Alex Anderson from thequiltshow.com - Claim Your Space
    (2:30) Alex takes us back to the beginning of her sewing journey and tells us of the first thing she ever sewed! (4:47) Alex takes back to her very first quilt studio and tells us of the moment she began to take herself seriously as a quilter. The “Quilt Life” (7:25) became a mantra for her as she found that she really belonged…Alex explains how this happens and what this means to her. What is “The Quilt Life”? She tells us! (9:34) Over the years her favorite things about quilting have changed. Owning a BERNINA was a key part of this…so is the quilting community. (11:13) She shares the story about the business she had with her dad.(13:08) Alex has an intense appreciation for quilts and quilt design. She tells the story of Lucy Hilti and the influence she had on this love. (17:00) Alex describes her work and her brand.(18:17) Alex and Ricky Tims the power duo behind thequiltshow.com…how did they meet – Alex tells us this story along with what it’s like to work with him and the genesis of streaming for them. (25:19) “Every guest will bring you a gift…you just don’t know what it is.” Alex tells us about what this means to her shows and which episode is her favorite and why. (28:49) A recent cancer survivor, a third generation in her family to have cancer, shares her story or fear, courage, and the unknowing journey through her health challenges. She shares her words of encouragement for those travelling the same journey. What inspires her (37:52) she tells us! And what she’s doing now to reignite her creativity. (39:55) What’s next…what’s her dream? If she were to write her personal script…it wouldn’t have been written the way her life went. Want to reach out to Alex? Write to her at [email protected] If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.
    6/8/2023
    43:51
  • Jedimanda - My Life in Cosplay
    Jedimanda is a professional seamstress, author and avid costumer. She’s been features in numerous publications, won awards for her costuming, and loves travel as much as she loves cosplay. At (1:54) she tells us why C2E2 Chicago is her vary favorite convention…and shares the story of how she learned to sew…and how this led to her first job in college. She takes us through her Senior thesis project and how she made things work to her liking. (5:34) Jedimanda provides a detailed description of the costume she wore during our interview and how she took this idea from imagination to reality. (6:42) How did she discover and get into cosplay? She shares her journey. And how many costumes has she made…listen to find out. (10:12) Convention competitions are a part of every event – she walks us through the specifics of how these work. And opens up about how it feels for her when she participates in one., also talking of how special she feels to interact with other participants. (14:47) Why does she attend conventions? Her friends play a big part in this for her. (16:09) After college, Jedimanda worked for the Louisville Ballet, her love and appreciation for theatre grew exponentially during this time. Hear how this shaped her future. (17:34) She has a deep love and works with SheProp! – a female centered; non-binary LGBTQ centered Facebook Group founded by her good friend Beverly Downing. Jedimanda talks about this group, their work and why it’s important to her. (21:00) How did she choose the name Jedimanda? She tells us the story. And what’s her brand? At (21:59) she tells us. (23:03) Her brand-new book – her second- “Level-Up Creative Cosplay” recently launched. Hear the myriad topics she covers in this terrific new venture. (25:20) Her 9 to 5 is leading marketing at the Speed Museum in Louisville, KY. Jedimanda calls this her dream job…learn how cosplay was instrumental in her landing this position. Also, learn who she calls her favorite artist. (28:37) What inspires her and what does the cosplay community mean to her? She lets us in on this! (32:32) What’s next for her in her competitions and the possible road to the world event in Barcelona? She will take us along with her on that road. Her dream? To be interested, open, and humble. (35:00) And finally, she shares her biggest tips for someone wanting to start in cosplay.If you want to reach out to Jedimanda, you can do so on all social media mostly on Instagram and TikTok as Jedimanda. If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.
    5/25/2023
    37:58
  • C2E2 Chicago - 2023
    The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo or C2E2 is a Chicago fan convention dedicated to comics, pop culture, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television. Now celebrating its 13th year, this event is a place for self-proclaimed geeks, nerds and introverts to connect and fit in. We had full access to attendees, vendors, fabricators and even some well-known authors and cosplayers. Join us as we experience C2E2 2023. We start this fun day talking to several cosplayers who share their experiences in designing their costumes and talk about what C2E2 means to them. An interesting perspective shared as well is the fact that Cosplayers are in every fabric of life, and you might not know they are into cosplay! Of course, as we always do at events, we found a non-profit, ExtraLife and talked with them about their mission and their work. Equally as fun, we met-up with Desi Desu – a previous guest on this podcast – and found out what she’s been up to since we visited last. We visited with Maggy Urso from BERNINA of America and talked about BERNINA’s/bernette’s commitment to the cosplay community. We met a quilt vendor – Sew Quiltable and spent considerable time on Artist’s Alley talking with noted author Art Baltazar. Fabricator Adam Catt shared his C2E2 stories, talks about his fabrication work and how his whole family is involved in C2E2. Jedimanda spent time with us talking about this event and why she so loves this community (Listen for a special episode with Jedimanda coming soon). While the exhibits, artists, vendors, celebrities, and costumes were certainly pervasive and mainstays of the event. It was truly more about inclusion, belonging, being who you are and cosplaying who you dream of being. The respect, recognition, and acceptance we saw and experienced really set C2E2 apart as something magical. To a person…this was not lost… And that’s C2E2 2023– a home for geeks, nerds, introverts and all who want to fit in. It’s a place to go to be you and to be among friends old and new! Be sure to subscribe, rate and review this podcast! If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.
    5/11/2023
    36:56
  • Meeting Black Sewists Where They Are
    Aleeda Crawley, President of the Modern Quilt Guild shares her personal journey into the world of quilting and tells of how she became president of the guild. The Guild itself is a powerhouse in the world of quilting – she tells us about its purpose and overall work. The Guild can be found at www.themodernquiltguild.com.Karen Cooper – Executive Director of the Guild drops in to explain how the Guild has taken a stand for DEAI and is committed to being a place where all feel safe in expressing their opinions and coming together as a community to create together.Chawne Kimber, (@cauchycomplete) the internationally known 2023 keynote speaker at QuiltCon and respected quilter whose work can be found in the Smithsonian Museum, tells of the genesis of her art, her purpose, and her love for the quilting community.Latifa Saafir, the 2022 keynote, recounts her 2022 keynote, tells how she started the LA MQG, and shares her thoughts on modern quilting as well as her personal quilting storytelling journey. www.latifasaafirstudios.comLisa Woolfork, of Black Women Stitch recounts her personal journey in founding this organization. An Associate Professor at the University of Virginia, Lisa’s work was shaped by personal experience and her work toward a better future for black sewists is notable. Hear also of her adventures with her “little Bernette 33” sewing in transit across the country. www.blackwomenstitch.orgAt the age of 13, Sara Trail became a powerhouse in the quilting community. She tells us how she learned to sew, wrote her first book at 13, released her first DVD at 15, attended UC Berkley and Harvard and became the Executive Director of the Social Justice Sewing Academy. Sara’s story is not to be missed! www.sjsacademy.org.Finally, Peggy Martin, President of the Brown Sugar Stitchers shares her own personal sewing journey, the mission and the work of the organization founded in 2000, how the group got their name and their special relationship with the Gee’s Bend Quilters. www.bssquiltguild.comSix strong women with six different experiences, stories and impact on their sewing community. It’s their passion for preserving the past, celebrating the present and fighting for a better tomorrow that makes them formidable as individuals and invincible together.If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.
    4/27/2023
    34:34
  • Nick Verreos - From the Little Boy Sketching Under the Tree to Project Runway
    Growing up in South America, Nick spent his days under a tree drawing his mother’s dress designs for the diplomatic parties she attended with his father…an American diplomat in Caracas. He called her “Jay-Lo before there was Jay-Lo”! He credits his success to his mom for her support and encouragement. Learn too who Nick considers his mentor.(5:36) What was the moment he knew he was a success? Nick shares that with us – the retailer Henri Bendel had a lot to do with this. (8:15) Project Runway…behind the scenes and exclusive scoops…this conversation doesn’t disappoint! He also talks about the many doors that being a designer opened for him.(14:01) Nick answers the question…” who are you”?(15:26) Beyonce, Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, Carrie Underwood…he’s designed for them all! Oscars, Emmy’s SAG awards…he talks about what’s it like to work with the famous. And all of this led to his very own line on QVC!(20:04) Endearingly humble, his work ethic remains intact, and he has never forgotten how he got to where he is today – listen to what continues to inspire him. He takes this a step further in words of wisdom for aspiring designers…find your voice!(22:17) Nick walks us through the Sewing and Stitchery Expo and points out the things that made a big impression on him. This was his first time visiting this event after several invitations…he shares why he wishes he had attended years earlier.(26:43) The genesis of Nikolaki, his fashion brand’s name – Nick shares the story! It was born out necessity and in a rush.(28:18) The Red Carpet is a place where outfits must be perfect. Learn how Nick deals with the little imperfections that stars experience travelling to the event. And, what’s it like to do interviews on the Red Carpet…let Nick tell you.Finally, what’s next for him and what’s his dream? He also reaches out to and encourages the next generation of designers to take a chance and push themselves! “The world is starving for creatives!”If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.
    4/13/2023
    34:02

About Sew & So...

Sew & So is a casual conversation with a special member of the sewist and quilting community. A casual conversation about how they got started, what inspires them and what excites them. Sew & So is brought to you by BERNINA - Made To Create.
