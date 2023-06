Jedimanda - My Life in Cosplay

Jedimanda is a professional seamstress, author and avid costumer. She’s been features in numerous publications, won awards for her costuming, and loves travel as much as she loves cosplay. At (1:54) she tells us why C2E2 Chicago is her vary favorite convention…and shares the story of how she learned to sew…and how this led to her first job in college. She takes us through her Senior thesis project and how she made things work to her liking. (5:34) Jedimanda provides a detailed description of the costume she wore during our interview and how she took this idea from imagination to reality. (6:42) How did she discover and get into cosplay? She shares her journey. And how many costumes has she made…listen to find out. (10:12) Convention competitions are a part of every event – she walks us through the specifics of how these work. And opens up about how it feels for her when she participates in one., also talking of how special she feels to interact with other participants. (14:47) Why does she attend conventions? Her friends play a big part in this for her. (16:09) After college, Jedimanda worked for the Louisville Ballet, her love and appreciation for theatre grew exponentially during this time. Hear how this shaped her future. (17:34) She has a deep love and works with SheProp! – a female centered; non-binary LGBTQ centered Facebook Group founded by her good friend Beverly Downing. Jedimanda talks about this group, their work and why it’s important to her. (21:00) How did she choose the name Jedimanda? She tells us the story. And what’s her brand? At (21:59) she tells us. (23:03) Her brand-new book – her second- “Level-Up Creative Cosplay” recently launched. Hear the myriad topics she covers in this terrific new venture. (25:20) Her 9 to 5 is leading marketing at the Speed Museum in Louisville, KY. Jedimanda calls this her dream job…learn how cosplay was instrumental in her landing this position. Also, learn who she calls her favorite artist. (28:37) What inspires her and what does the cosplay community mean to her? She lets us in on this! (32:32) What’s next for her in her competitions and the possible road to the world event in Barcelona? She will take us along with her on that road. Her dream? To be interested, open, and humble. (35:00) And finally, she shares her biggest tips for someone wanting to start in cosplay.If you want to reach out to Jedimanda, you can do so on all social media mostly on Instagram and TikTok as Jedimanda. If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected] or complete the form on our website.