The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo or C2E2 is a Chicago fan convention dedicated to comics, pop culture, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television. Now celebrating its 13th year, this event is a place for self-proclaimed geeks, nerds and introverts to connect and fit in. We had full access to attendees, vendors, fabricators and even some well-known authors and cosplayers. Join us as we experience C2E2 2023. We start this fun day talking to several cosplayers who share their experiences in designing their costumes and talk about what C2E2 means to them. An interesting perspective shared as well is the fact that Cosplayers are in every fabric of life, and you might not know they are into cosplay! Of course, as we always do at events, we found a non-profit, ExtraLife and talked with them about their mission and their work. Equally as fun, we met-up with Desi Desu – a previous guest on this podcast – and found out what she’s been up to since we visited last. We visited with Maggy Urso from BERNINA of America and talked about BERNINA’s/bernette’s commitment to the cosplay community. We met a quilt vendor – Sew Quiltable and spent considerable time on Artist’s Alley talking with noted author Art Baltazar. Fabricator Adam Catt shared his C2E2 stories, talks about his fabrication work and how his whole family is involved in C2E2. Jedimanda spent time with us talking about this event and why she so loves this community (Listen for a special episode with Jedimanda coming soon). While the exhibits, artists, vendors, celebrities, and costumes were certainly pervasive and mainstays of the event. It was truly more about inclusion, belonging, being who you are and cosplaying who you dream of being. The respect, recognition, and acceptance we saw and experienced really set C2E2 apart as something magical. To a person…this was not lost… And that’s C2E2 2023– a home for geeks, nerds, introverts and all who want to fit in. It’s a place to go to be you and to be among friends old and new! Be sure to subscribe, rate and review this podcast! If you know someone who has an outstanding story that should be shared on this podcast, drop Meg a note to [email protected]
