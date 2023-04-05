5/4/23 Proof Positive Review: Bozeman Spirits Jim Bridger 10 Year Whiskey

The guys are back with an interesting Proof Positive this week! This whiskey has an interesting tale along with the distillery located in Bozeman, Montana. During the 1800’s, many ventured West in search of a new frontier. Exploring unchartered lands, they learned to survive by hook and crook. Hunting, trapping, and learning to farm in harsh, dry conditions. Finding fertile valleys to settle. Whiskey was sure to have been passed around the campfire, poured over wounds, and traded for goods. This whiskey was made to pay homage to the frontiersman who lost their lives and the few that survived. Many of their names garner rivers, mountain ranges, and towns throughout the west. About the Distillery: The award-winning Bozeman Spirits Distillery is located in Historic Downtown Bozeman Montana. The Distillery produces Whiskey, Vodka, Gin & Rum with all of the spirits distilled and bottled on site. They are proud supporters of Montana Family Farms & Agriculture by using as many local grains as possible. The business prides itself on its Montana roots. Bozeman Spirits Distillery uses two stills in the production area. An Artisan 300 Gallon Traditional Copper Pot Still with a 4 plate and 16 plate column, and an Arnold Holstein Copper Pot Still with a 4-plate column. From Mountain Top to Bar Top….Just south of Bozeman lies the Gallatin Mountain range. With several drainages that emerge from the snowcapped peaks, water meanders its way into the valley and eventually into your glass.