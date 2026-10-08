Preston is the fourth generation member of the Van Winkle family to enter into the bourbon business. He is the great grandson of iconic bourbon maker Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr. and son of current Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President, Julian P. Van Winkle, III.

Louise Van Winkle Breen

Recycling lady and bill payer--not necessarily in that order. She manages the back end of the business (the books, accounting, finances, etc.), HR and oversee daily operations.

Favorite cocktail: definitely tequila on the rocks with a splash of Freshies margarita mix. Cheers!