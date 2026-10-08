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Bourbon Podcast

Bourbon Podcast
HobbiesLeisure
Bourbon Podcast
Latest episode

202 episodes

  • Bourbon Podcast

    10/8/26: Whisky Advocate Magazine Senior Editor Julia Higgins

    10/08/2026 | 27 mins.
    Whisky Advocate Magazine Senior Editor Julia Higgins stops by with the guys to discuss 2026 Whiskey Fest. Cheers!
  • Bourbon Podcast

    10/1/26 Proof Positive: Russell's Reserve 13

    10/01/2026 | 23 mins.
    13 years minimum, though the 2026 blend incorporates older handpicked barrels aged up to 18 years.
    121.2 proof (60.6% ABV), making it one of the highest-proof releases in the line's history.
    Retails around $200 (though secondary market values often run higher between $400 and $500). Cheers!
  • Bourbon Podcast

    9/24/26 Double Barrel: Four Roses Father's Day vs Four Roses Mother's Day

    09/24/2026 | 23 mins.
    The Four Roses Father's Day 2026 release is a limited-quantity, single-barrel private selection barrel-strength bourbon, aged around 14 years,
    Age: 14 years old
    Proof: Varies by specific single barrel selections (reported around 120 to 134 proof, such as 129.4 or high-tier proofs like 66.2% / 66.6% ABV)
    Recipe: Features recipes like OBSV (tier/barrel dependent)
    Price: Released around an MSRP of $139–$150
    The Four Roses Mother's Day 2026 Limited Edition is a 14-year-old single barrel bourbon featuring the floral OBSQ recipe (60% corn, 35% rye, 5% malted barley with Q yeast), bottled at cask strength ranging around 115 to 118 proof with an original retail price (SRP) of $139. Cheers!
  • Bourbon Podcast

    9/17/26: Preston Van Winkle and Louise Van Winkle Breen

    09/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Preston is the fourth generation member of the Van Winkle family to enter into the bourbon business. He is the great grandson of iconic bourbon maker Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr. and son of current Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President, Julian P. Van Winkle, III.
    Louise Van Winkle Breen
    Recycling lady and bill payer--not necessarily in that order. She manages the back end of the business (the books, accounting, finances, etc.), HR and oversee daily operations.
    Favorite cocktail: definitely tequila on the rocks with a splash of Freshies margarita mix. Cheers!
  • Bourbon Podcast

    9/10/26 Proof Positive: EH Taylor Four Grain

    09/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain Bourbon has returned for 2026 as an ongoing annual limited release from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV) and aged for 10 years. Notes of sweet caramel, vanilla, cherry candy, oak, and clove spice, with the wheat adding softness and the rye providing structure. Cheers!
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About Bourbon Podcast
The Premier Podcast for Bourbon Enthusiasts.™️
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