5/18/23: Rare Character CEO Peter Nevenglosky
At the height of the pandemic, an idea was born from Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky: source the rarest and most unique barrels of American whiskey, turning each barrel into a limited and collectible bottle edition to be hunted and shared by whiskey lovers worldwide.
The Rare Character base offering started with single barrels curated and secured by Co-Founder Pablo Moix, designated by the original off-white labels and categorized by different colors of wax at the top of the bottle. With the experience of Peter Nevenglosky, expanded into the Finishing Series and Native Series where curated barrels are then finished in ex-barrels like Olorosso Sherry, Jamaican Rum, Madeira, and more or native wood barrels from around the world like Amburana, Eucalipto, Jaqueira, and more. The Finishing Series labels are categorized by the muted blue labels and muted blue wax, while the Native Series labels are categorized by dark navy labels and white wax.
5/19/2023
45:09
05/12/23 Proof Positive Review: 2022 King of Kentucky
The boys are reviewing a very rare bourbon on this edition of Proof Postive. King of Kentucky's fifth annual edition continues the trend of an ever-increasing bottle count compared to past years. The 43 barrels resulted in 3,500 bottles being released, which is the highest bottle count to date for the brand. In addition to the 15 year bottling, an ultra limited 18 year bottling will also be available, with only 250 bottles being released. The press release states that the barrels chosen for that year's release were from two lots of barrels from 2004 and 2006. King of Kentucky has impressed in the past with the 2018, 2019, and 2020 releases, and making a lot of Whiskey of the Year lists across the board. See what the boys have to say about this one in the latest edition of Proof Positive.
5/12/2023
11:48
5/4/23 Proof Positive Review: Bozeman Spirits Jim Bridger 10 Year Whiskey
The guys are back with an interesting Proof Positive this week! This whiskey has an interesting tale along with the distillery located in Bozeman, Montana.
During the 1800’s, many ventured West in search of a new frontier. Exploring unchartered lands, they learned to survive by hook and crook. Hunting, trapping, and learning to farm in harsh, dry conditions. Finding fertile valleys to settle. Whiskey was sure to have been passed around the campfire, poured over wounds, and traded for goods. This whiskey was made to pay homage to the frontiersman who lost their lives and the few that survived. Many of their names garner rivers, mountain ranges, and towns throughout the west.
About the Distillery:
The award-winning Bozeman Spirits Distillery is located in Historic Downtown Bozeman Montana. The Distillery produces Whiskey, Vodka, Gin & Rum with all of the spirits distilled and bottled on site.
They are proud supporters of Montana Family Farms & Agriculture by using as many local grains as possible. The business prides itself on its Montana roots.
Bozeman Spirits Distillery uses two stills in the production area. An Artisan 300 Gallon Traditional Copper Pot Still with a 4 plate and 16 plate column, and an Arnold Holstein Copper Pot Still with a 4-plate column.
From Mountain Top to Bar Top….Just south of Bozeman lies the Gallatin Mountain range. With several drainages that emerge from the snowcapped peaks, water meanders its way into the valley and eventually into your glass.
5/4/2023
12:08
4/27/23: Pinhook CEO Alice Peterson
The guys try the 6-year bourbon along with the 4-year Rye from Pinhook while they speak with Alice Peterson who is the CEO of Pinhook, and leads the team’s strategy and operations.
Her twenty-plus years of business experience spans multiple industries and includes roles with organizations such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and American Express. She also spent seven years with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), driving strategy and business transformation for clients.
Alice received an MBA from Harvard Business School, and holds a BA from Williams College.
4/27/2023
55:57
04/20/23 Proof Positive Review: Kentucky Owl 11 Year Mardi Gras XO Rum Cask Limited Edition
Kentucky Owl Mardi Gras XO Rum Cask Limited Edition starts as Kentucky Owl’s 11 year old rye whiskey, which was then finished in 38 freshly emptied Bayou Mardi Gras XO Rum casks. According to the press release, the whiskey was finished for over a year, entering the rum barrels in March and aging through two summers. Is it worth 500 a bottle? Listen to see if the guys think so in the latest Proof Positive Review!