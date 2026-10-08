Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
202 episodes
- 13 years minimum, though the 2026 blend incorporates older handpicked barrels aged up to 18 years.
121.2 proof (60.6% ABV), making it one of the highest-proof releases in the line's history.
Retails around $200 (though secondary market values often run higher between $400 and $500). Cheers!
- The Four Roses Father's Day 2026 release is a limited-quantity, single-barrel private selection barrel-strength bourbon, aged around 14 years,
Age: 14 years old
Proof: Varies by specific single barrel selections (reported around 120 to 134 proof, such as 129.4 or high-tier proofs like 66.2% / 66.6% ABV)
Recipe: Features recipes like OBSV (tier/barrel dependent)
Price: Released around an MSRP of $139–$150
The Four Roses Mother's Day 2026 Limited Edition is a 14-year-old single barrel bourbon featuring the floral OBSQ recipe (60% corn, 35% rye, 5% malted barley with Q yeast), bottled at cask strength ranging around 115 to 118 proof with an original retail price (SRP) of $139. Cheers!
- Preston is the fourth generation member of the Van Winkle family to enter into the bourbon business. He is the great grandson of iconic bourbon maker Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr. and son of current Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President, Julian P. Van Winkle, III.
Louise Van Winkle Breen
Recycling lady and bill payer--not necessarily in that order. She manages the back end of the business (the books, accounting, finances, etc.), HR and oversee daily operations.
Favorite cocktail: definitely tequila on the rocks with a splash of Freshies margarita mix. Cheers!
- Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain Bourbon has returned for 2026 as an ongoing annual limited release from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV) and aged for 10 years. Notes of sweet caramel, vanilla, cherry candy, oak, and clove spice, with the wheat adding softness and the rye providing structure. Cheers!
More Hobbies podcasts
- Ante Up Poker MagazineHobbies, Leisure
- Ladies Who LoreComedy, History, Hobbies, Leisure, True Crime
- Wood Talk | WoodworkingEducation, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Adeptus RidiculousFiction, Games, Hobbies, Leisure, Science Fiction
- Gun TalkHobbies, Leisure, News, Politics
- Sports Cards NonsenseBusiness, Hobbies, Investing, Leisure, Sports
- Good Job, Brain!Education, Hobbies, Leisure
- Tran GirlismoAutomotive, Hobbies, Leisure
- Big Hunt GuysHobbies, Leisure, Sports, Wilderness
Trending Hobbies podcasts
About Bourbon Podcast
The Premier Podcast for Bourbon Enthusiasts.™️Podcast website
Listen to Bourbon Podcast, Ante Up Poker Magazine and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Bourbon Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Bourbon Podcast: Podcasts in Family