Friends at the Table
    Around these parts, it isn't April Fools Day, it's April Truths Day, and today's big truth: Friends at the Table has a new podcast for you. It's about games and the stories they make us tell. It's that simple. It's hosted by Austin, with guests from the rest of the main show's cast.  It's going to come out every two weeks, probably on Mondays. Today was an exception. Because of the holiday.  Oh, and for $10 Patrons, it means the beginning of an exclusive Let's Play, the first episode of which is available right now (and hey, we'll put this one out for free).  Wanna know a little more? Check out this post on our Patreon page for a little more into the creation of Side Story! show notes  Valnet Blues: How Online Porn Pioneer Hassan Youssef Built a Digital Media ‘Sweatshop’ CWA games union Media Club Plus Cover art by A Liang Chan Soul Frame Preludes 9 notes explosions update repo   Support us on Patreon! Featuring Austin Walker, Janine Hawkins, and Jack de Quidt Produced by Austin Walker Cover Art by A Liang Chan  Music by Jack de Quidt  
About Side Story

Side Story is a bi-weekly podcast about games and the stories we tell about them, presented by Friends at the Table and supported by our patrons at friendsatthetable.cash.
