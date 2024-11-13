The Interview with Leslie Heaney

Putting Diabetes Out Of Business - feat. Allison Aston, Dr. Natasha Leibel, and Lynn Starr
About 38 million people have diabetes in the United States. 1 in 300 Americans will develop diabetes in their lifetime; 1 in 15 with a family history of the disease. Inexplicably, cases of Type 1 diabetes in America are on the rise.
In recognition of National Diabetes Month, this week’s episode features a group of extraordinary women who are working to raise funds and awareness to put diabetes out of business: Allison Aston, Dr. Natasha Leibel and Lynn Starr.
Allison Aston is a parent of a child with Type 1 Diabetes. She is Senior Vice President Partnerships, Events and Charitable Giving of Veronica Beard and through her work featuring Breakthrough TD1 as its highlighted charity through its VB Gives Back program, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for diabetes research and awareness.
A leading expert in diabetes treatment, Dr. Natasha Leibel is the Director of the Pediatric Diabetes Program at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Lynn Starr is Breakthrough T1D’s chief global advocacy officer. She provides strategic and operational leadership to advance the organization’s mission globally through legislative, regulatory and health policy actions. She and her daughter were both diagnosed with Type 1 as adults.
In this episode, this illustrious group of guests talk about what it is like to be a parent with a child who is managing the disease, current treatment options, the exciting new therapies that are delaying its onset and the groundbreaking research that could lead to the eradication of this disease.
To learn all you need to know about diabetes and its promise for the cure and for a daily boost of inspiration, this episode is for you!
If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.
--------
51:52
Character Matters - feat. Jean Becker
Last week, I had the distinct honor and pleasure to interview Jean Becker on her new book Character Matters: And Other Life Lessons from George H.W. Bush.
I wanted to interview Jean as soon as I heard about Character Matters.
I am writing this email on election day knowing this episode will be released tomorrow, November 6th. No matter the outcome of the election, half of our country will be distressed and demoralized by its outcome. The example of the life and service of President Bush is a message that our seemingly divided country needs now more than ever.
Jean Becker served as chief of staff for President George H.W. Bush for nearly twenty-five years. She’s the editor of Pearls of Wisdom by Barbara Bush and author of the New York Times bestseller The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H.W. Bush’s Post Presidency. Her latest book, Character Matters: And Other Life Lessons from George H.W. Bush, was released in April 2024.
In this episode, Jean tells hilarious, poignant, and compelling stories about President Bush. She shares anecdotes about how President Bush cast political differences aside, embraced bipartisanship and put his country before himself.
From calls with world leaders, to befriending his SNL impersonator Dana Carvey to enlisting George Clooney for a hospital opening because he loved his character on ER, Character Matters is a collection of essays from those who knew him best.
In today's political climate, all of us should embrace the life lessons and legacy of George H.W. Bush as an example of how to come together as Americans.
If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.
--------
49:11
Nothing But The Breast - feat. Vandana Abramson
In the United States alone, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and women have a 1 in 43 chance of dying from the disease. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so before this month ends, Leslie sits down with Dr. Vandana Abramson, superstar breast cancer specialist.
Dr. Abramson is a medical oncologist specializing in the treatment of Breast Cancer. She is a Professor of Medicine, holds the Donna S. Hall endowed chair, and co-leads the Breast Cancer Research Program at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center here in Nashville.
When she is not maintaining a busy clinical practice, Dr. Abramson has extensive experience leading clinical trials for breast cancer and has co-authored over 100 papers on breast cancer. A graduate of The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, she completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital before completing her Hematology/Oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Abramson also serves on the National Cancer Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) breast cancer guidelines committee.
In this episode, Leslie talks with Dr. Abramson about high risks for developing breast cancer, the latest in screenings, uncommon symptoms, what to look for in a doctor, and the exciting new developments and research that is happening right now to find a cure.
If you want to know everything you need to know about breast cancer, this is an episode you will not want to miss.
If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.
--------
1:03:51
The Five Principles of Parenting - feat. Dr. Aliza Pressman
In today’s episode, Leslie sits down with renowned developmental psychologist Dr. Aliza Pressman to talk about her New York Times bestselling book, The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans
Aliza is also the Co-Founding Director of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center, and assistant clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the host of the award-winning podcast Raising Good Humans.
Leslie and Aliza talk through each of these principles of parenting – all of which are backed by science – and explore how using these tools can help our children develop resilience.
This episode is a must listen for any parent out there…
If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.
--------
43:59
Move Over Hallmark! - feat. Alexis Traina
In today’s episode, Leslie sits down with lifestyle expert, parent, author, entrepreneur and old friend, Alexis Swanson Traina.
Among all the fabulous hats Alexis wears, Alexis is the Founder and CEO of HiNOTE a free app that allows individuals to text, post and share personalized, digital notes -- everything from invitations to birthday wishes, thank you notes and more in just a few taps…. this service is as unique and glamorous as Alexis herself…so make sure to download it in the App Store.
In this episode, Alexis and Leslie talk about her background, her inspiration for HiNOTE, and the juggling act of her life as an entrepreneur, mom, wine connoisseur, hostess and much, much more…
This is a conversation you won’t want to miss…
If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.
The Interview with Leslie Heaney is a podcast that features interviews with experts and thought leaders in everything from fashion and the arts to policy, the law, business, medicine and science. If a topic is relevant and compelling, it is covered on The Interview.
Host Leslie Heaney is excited to share these compelling stories with you. You’ll leave feeling inspired, having learnt something new, and having shared a few laughs along the way.