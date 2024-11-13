The Interview with Leslie Heaney

Putting Diabetes Out Of Business - feat. Allison Aston, Dr. Natasha Leibel, and Lynn Starr

About 38 million people have diabetes in the United States. 1 in 300 Americans will develop diabetes in their lifetime; 1 in 15 with a family history of the disease. Inexplicably, cases of Type 1 diabetes in America are on the rise. In recognition of National Diabetes Month, this week’s episode features a group of extraordinary women who are working to raise funds and awareness to put diabetes out of business: Allison Aston, Dr. Natasha Leibel and Lynn Starr. Allison Aston is a parent of a child with Type 1 Diabetes. She is Senior Vice President Partnerships, Events and Charitable Giving of Veronica Beard and through her work featuring Breakthrough TD1 as its highlighted charity through its VB Gives Back program, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for diabetes research and awareness. A leading expert in diabetes treatment, Dr. Natasha Leibel is the Director of the Pediatric Diabetes Program at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Lynn Starr is Breakthrough T1D’s chief global advocacy officer. She provides strategic and operational leadership to advance the organization’s mission globally through legislative, regulatory and health policy actions. She and her daughter were both diagnosed with Type 1 as adults. In this episode, this illustrious group of guests talk about what it is like to be a parent with a child who is managing the disease, current treatment options, the exciting new therapies that are delaying its onset and the groundbreaking research that could lead to the eradication of this disease. To learn all you need to know about diabetes and its promise for the cure and for a daily boost of inspiration, this episode is for you! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @TheInterviewWithLeslie. A new podcast is released every Wednesday.