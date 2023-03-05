EDHRECast is your resource for the most popular Magic: The Gathering gameplay format - Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH); widely known as Commander. Made by the com... More
Starting Strong: Commander in 2023 | EDHRECast 261
This year started with a bang! Let's discuss the coolest cards so far in 2023.
4/28/2023
1:01:20
A Trip Down Memory Lane | EDHRECast 260
What was EDH like when we first started to play it? How did we get into EDH in the first place? We share some EDHRECast origin stories and discuss whether old wisdom still holds up today.
Matt's old Mayael: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/LSWlYA2wm0-TBWYeW7qodQ
Dana's old Glissa: https://archidekt.com/decks/4331118
Joey's Mimeoplasm precon: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/t8b4JE75dEm_PLRptEmuEQ
These cards can be annoying not just to play against, but to play WITH! Here are some cards that we sometimes avoid, even though they're super powerful.
4/14/2023
58:04
Commander Precons Just Keep Getting Better! | EDHRECast 258
These new preconstructed decks are downright AWESOME. Let's discuss the best of the best!
4/7/2023
1:01:25
The Most Anticlimactic Cards in Commander | EDHRECast 257
The game was going so well, but then it sputtered out in a predictable way. This week we're diving into EDH's most anticlimactic cards, and what we can learn from them to create more memorable games in the future!
EDHRECast is your resource for the most popular Magic: The Gathering gameplay format - Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH); widely known as Commander. Made by the community for the community, EDHRECast is hosted by three well-seasoned MTG players, Joey Schultz, Matt Morgan, and Dana Roach. Each week they dive into the latest news and changes to the Commander format and breakdown the meta so that you can play your deck with confidence.
Building off the articles found at EDHREC.com the team is here to use data-driven recommendations and analysis to help you make each and every one of your cards work for you. Whether you’re on a budget and still trying to get the most of our your builds, or if you’re trying to get a leg up with the best card combos, or you’re looking to figure out the best early, mid, and late game strategies, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest information so that you’ll be the Commander of your local scene.
Find the cast on Twitter!
Dana: @danaroach
Matt: @mathimus55
Joey: @JosephMSchultz
