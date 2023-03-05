Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
EDHRECast is your resource for the most popular Magic: The Gathering gameplay format - Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH); widely known as Commander. Made by the com... More
EDHRECast is your resource for the most popular Magic: The Gathering gameplay format - Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH); widely known as Commander. Made by the com... More

  • Starting Strong: Commander in 2023 | EDHRECast 261
    This year started with a bang! Let's discuss the coolest cards so far in 2023. Want access to exclusive content, the Challenge the Stats spreadsheet, EDHRECast Discord, and more? Support the cast on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/edhrecast Want to see the decks we play? Check them out here: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/ Check out the EDHREC collection at Coalesce and use code 'EDHREC' for 10% off! https://www.coalesceapparel.shop/search?type=product&q=edhrec Follow the cast on Twitter: @EDHRECast @JosephMSchultz @danaroach @mathimus55 General: https://bit.ly/EDHRECast Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastApple Spotify: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastSpotify Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastGoogle Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:01:20
  • A Trip Down Memory Lane | EDHRECast 260
    What was EDH like when we first started to play it? How did we get into EDH in the first place? We share some EDHRECast origin stories and discuss whether old wisdom still holds up today. Matt's old Mayael: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/LSWlYA2wm0-TBWYeW7qodQ Dana's old Glissa: https://archidekt.com/decks/4331118 Joey's Mimeoplasm precon: https://www.moxfield.com/decks/t8b4JE75dEm_PLRptEmuEQ  Want access to exclusive content, the Challenge the Stats spreadsheet, EDHRECast Discord, and more? Support the cast on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/edhrecast Want to see the decks we play? Check them out here: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/ Check out the EDHREC collection at Coalesce and use code 'EDHREC' for 10% off! https://www.coalesceapparel.shop/search?type=product&q=edhrec Follow the cast on Twitter: @EDHRECast @JosephMSchultz @danaroach @mathimus55 General: https://bit.ly/EDHRECast Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastApple Spotify: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastSpotify Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastGoogle Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:01:07
  • Commander's Biggest Nuisance Cards | EDHRECast 259
    These cards can be annoying not just to play against, but to play WITH! Here are some cards that we sometimes avoid, even though they're super powerful.  Want access to exclusive content, the Challenge the Stats spreadsheet, EDHRECast Discord, and more? Support the cast on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/edhrecast Want to see the decks we play? Check them out here: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/ Check out the EDHREC collection at Coalesce and use code 'EDHREC' for 10% off! https://www.coalesceapparel.shop/search?type=product&q=edhrec Follow the cast on Twitter: @EDHRECast @JosephMSchultz @danaroach @mathimus55 This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/EDH and get on your way to being your best self.   General: https://bit.ly/EDHRECast Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastApple Spotify: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastSpotify Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastGoogle Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    58:04
  • Commander Precons Just Keep Getting Better! | EDHRECast 258
    These new preconstructed decks are downright AWESOME. Let's discuss the best of the best! Want access to exclusive content, the Challenge the Stats spreadsheet, EDHRECast Discord, and more? Support the cast on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/edhrecast Want to see the decks we play? Check them out here: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/ Check out the EDHREC collection at Coalesce and use code 'EDHREC' for 10% off! https://www.coalesceapparel.shop/search?type=product&q=edhrec Follow the cast on Twitter: @EDHRECast @JosephMSchultz @danaroach @mathimus55   General: https://bit.ly/EDHRECast Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastApple Spotify: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastSpotify Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastGoogle Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:01:25
  • The Most Anticlimactic Cards in Commander | EDHRECast 257
    The game was going so well, but then it sputtered out in a predictable way. This week we're diving into EDH's most anticlimactic cards, and what we can learn from them to create more memorable games in the future! Want access to exclusive content, the Challenge the Stats spreadsheet, EDHRECast Discord, and more? Support the cast on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/edhrecast Want to see the decks we play? Check them out here: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/ Check out the EDHREC collection at Coalesce and use code 'EDHREC' for 10% off! https://www.coalesceapparel.shop/search?type=product&q=edhrec Follow the cast on Twitter: @EDHRECast @JosephMSchultz @danaroach @mathimus55   General: https://bit.ly/EDHRECast Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastApple Spotify: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastSpotify Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/EDHRECastGoogle Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    1:01:36

EDHRECast is your resource for the most popular Magic: The Gathering gameplay format - Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH); widely known as Commander. Made by the community for the community, EDHRECast is hosted by three well-seasoned MTG players, Joey Schultz, Matt Morgan, and Dana Roach. Each week they dive into the latest news and changes to the Commander format and breakdown the meta so that you can play your deck with confidence. Building off the articles found at EDHREC.com the team is here to use data-driven recommendations and analysis to help you make each and every one of your cards work for you. Whether you’re on a budget and still trying to get the most of our your builds, or if you’re trying to get a leg up with the best card combos, or you’re looking to figure out the best early, mid, and late game strategies, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest information so that you’ll be the Commander of your local scene. Find the cast on Twitter! Dana: @danaroach Matt: @mathimus55 Joey: @JosephMSchultz For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
