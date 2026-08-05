Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
439 episodes
- Is your commander the setup, or the payoff? A force multiplier, or one-of-a-kind? Let's discuss!
Patreon: patreon.com/joeydh
Decklists: https://archidekt.com/u/JoeyDH
Channel update: https://youtu.be/W3RB-bAaRus
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Secret Tech for 50 decks! What's YOUR commander's hidden gem?
MERCH STORE: https://shop.spacecowmedia.com/s/156de7
ALL Decklists: https://archidekt.com/edhrecast
Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast
Title sequence by Daniel Woodling / MTG Explainers: https://bit.ly/3982yYa
Card images courtesy of Scryfall: https://scryfall.com/
Elevate by LiQWYD https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/liqwyd-elevate
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/nw
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's been 15 years since the first Commander precons! What's the best one out of the box?
ALL OUR DECKS: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/
Access to exclusive content & more on Patreon! https://patreon.com/edhrecast
Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast
Follow the cast on social media:
@EDHRECast
@JosephMSchultz
@mathimus55
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- These legends SHOULD have been cool, so why did they fail?
ALL OUR DECKS: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/
Access to exclusive content & more on Patreon! https://patreon.com/edhrecast
Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast
Follow the cast on social media:
@EDHRECast
@JosephMSchultz
@danaroach
@mathimus55
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Games podcasts
- Critical RoleGames, Leisure
- Tales from the Stinky DragonComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- TRIVIA TIMEComedy, Games, Improv, Leisure, Music, Music Commentary
- MTGGoldfish Commander Clash PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
- Critical Role & Sagas of SundryGames, Leisure
- MTGGoldfish PodcastGames, Leisure, Video Games
- The 40k LorecastFiction, Games, Hobbies, Leisure, Science Fiction
- Limited ResourcesGames, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Command ZoneGames, Leisure
- The Big FibArts, Comedy, Education, Education for Kids, Games, Kids & Family, Leisure, Performing Arts
Trending Games podcasts
About JoeyDH
I'm Joey! A Magic: the Gathering YouTuber analyzing the Commander/EDH format to see how we can become better players and how games make us better people.Podcast website
Listen to JoeyDH, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
JoeyDH
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.