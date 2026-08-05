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JoeyDH

Joey Schultz
GamesLeisure
JoeyDH
Latest episode

439 episodes

  • JoeyDH

    The 10 Types of Commander Designs

    08/05/2026 | 36 mins.
    Is your commander the setup, or the payoff? A force multiplier, or one-of-a-kind? Let's discuss!

    Patreon: patreon.com/joeydh
    Decklists: https://archidekt.com/u/JoeyDH
    Channel update: https://youtu.be/W3RB-bAaRus
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • JoeyDH

    What Happened to the EDHRECast? | An Announcement

    07/14/2026 | 9 mins.
    Announcing an important change and update

    patreon.com/joeydh
    @josephmschultz
    @mathimus55
    @dana roach
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • JoeyDH

    Every Commander's Most UNDERRATED Card | EDHREC'd

    06/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    Secret Tech for 50 decks! What's YOUR commander's hidden gem?
    MERCH STORE: https://shop.spacecowmedia.com/s/156de7
    ALL Decklists: https://archidekt.com/edhrecast
    Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
    Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast

    Title sequence by Daniel Woodling / MTG Explainers: https://bit.ly/3982yYa
    Card images courtesy of Scryfall: https://scryfall.com/
    Elevate by LiQWYD https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd
    Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
    Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/liqwyd-elevate
    Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/nw
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • JoeyDH

    We Rank EVERY Precon | EDHRECast 409

    06/22/2026 | 3h
    It's been 15 years since the first Commander precons! What's the best one out of the box?
    ALL OUR DECKS: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/
    Access to exclusive content & more on Patreon! https://patreon.com/edhrecast
    Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
    Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast

    Follow the cast on social media:
    @EDHRECast
    @JosephMSchultz
    @mathimus55
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • JoeyDH

    Innovative Commanders... that FAILED | Commander | Magic: the Gathering

    06/08/2026 | 53 mins.
    These legends SHOULD have been cool, so why did they fail?
    ALL OUR DECKS: https://edhrec.com/articles/edhrecast-our-decks/
    Access to exclusive content & more on Patreon! https://patreon.com/edhrecast
    Get new cards on Cardsphere! https://www.cardsphere.com/welcome?referrer=edhrecast
    Proud partners with DragonShield: https://www.dragonshield.com/?ref=edhrecast

    Follow the cast on social media:
    @EDHRECast
    @JosephMSchultz
    @danaroach
    @mathimus55
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About JoeyDH
I'm Joey! A Magic: the Gathering YouTuber analyzing the Commander/EDH format to see how we can become better players and how games make us better people.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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