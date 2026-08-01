Welcome to another action-packed episode where we dive deep into the world of early morning gym sessions and high-stakes camper maintenance! We’re chatting about Leslie’s new 5 a.m. workout routine and the hilarious, albeit sweaty, struggle of de-winterizing a trailer in the summer heat. You’ll hear how a simple car jack became the ultimate hero for a longarm quilting machine repair. It’s all about grit, perseverance, and knowing exactly when to take a cold shower. Plus, we’re sharing some must-watch movie recommendations and the secret to cleaning pool stairs with vitamin C!



The creativity doesn't stop there as we check in on Rochelle’s massive "secret button project" involving over 1,600 individual pieces. We’re also talking through the heartfelt side of life, from remembering a special service dog named Shelby to finding the perfect "light" read for your next book club. Between scaling climbing gym walls and mailing out dog rescue quilts, there is never a dull moment in our crafting corners. We even touch on the surprising scale of the Tulsa State Fair and why your next quilt might need an orange peel pattern. Grab your coffee and join the conversation!

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Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior