A podcast with two quilting friends talking about all things quilting and a few things inappropriate. More
Chit Chatting with the Girls - Recap of Episode with Jenny Doan
Leslie and Rochelle visit with Cara and recap their episode with Jenny Doan. Since they rearranged their schedule to be there early to visit with Jenny, they were able to enjoy some extra time in Hamilton, Missouri! A lot of fun had and you get to hear all about it. Grab a cup of coffee (or tea) and pull up a chair to your sewing machine and enjoy the conversation!Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
4/29/2023
1:02:05
One Year Anniversary Edition - with Special Guest, Jenny Doan
Celebrate the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Inappropriate Quilters podcast! Leslie and Rochelle sit down with Jenny Doan of Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton, Missouri. Pull up a chair (to your sewing machine, of course) and enjoy the conversation that will have you laughing until you cry while also leaving you inspired and with a warm heart.Jenny Doan is a quilter, author, and YouTube personality. She rose to prominence as the face of Missouri Star Quilt Company, the largest quilting supply vendor in the United States. Referred to as “The most famous quilter in the world,” her YouTube channel has surpassed over 270 million cumulative views, and she is regarded as a leader in the pre-cut quilting movement.Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
4/22/2023
1:09:30
Fowl Fast Food, Stinky Situations and Waterproofing Fabrics... What a COMBO!
When Rochelle travels with her college roommate, Jarma, she comes back with interesting stories including this one about the freaky fowl in Florida. Leslie and Rochelle also talk about Rochelle's dog portrait that was featured in Quiltfolk magazine recently. This week they feature a test run of waterproofing fabrics. Find out how Rochelle went about her pilot test of her fabric samples! They touch on Electric Quilt 8 (EQ8) and celebrate their friend, Mike Ostransky's latest partnership with AccuQuilt! You won't want to miss this packed episode! You're in for a treat with this one!If you or someone you know is depressed and needs help, please reach out to www.988lifeline.org.Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
4/15/2023
59:55
Stitching The Way to Success
In this episode, Rochelle tells Leslie about a secret accomplishment she had recently and let the celebration begin! Rochelle tells us all about her trip to Florida and the complications around their rental car experience. They also talk about the Final Four Championship game and congratulations to UConn. Also a few listener questions and more. You'll not want to miss this fun conversation!Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
4/8/2023
57:01
Final Four, Friendships and Fabric
Leslie and Rochelle are back with their equipment and Leslie is over the moon happy! They talk about the Final Four and who they are picking to win. Leslie also updates Ro on her vacation to Charleston and the history of the pineapple. They also talk about friendships. It's hard, y'all, but worth it to figure it all out! Rochelle also educates us on waterproofing fabric and lots of other good tips! Enjoy!Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior