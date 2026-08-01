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222 episodes
- In this episode, we are thrilled to sit down with the incredibly talented Julie Porter, the creative mind behind Farmhouse Cottons. Julie takes us behind the scenes of her gorgeous sewing space in Siloam Springs and shares her amazing journey into the world of primitive quilting. We chat about her mentor Sherry Payne, hilarious teaching mishaps like a literal candle fire, and the emotional connection to history and heritage that quilting brings to all of us.
We also dive deep into some fun quilting tips and techniques, from Julie’s unique right-side freezer paper appliqué method to Rochelle's wild plans for a graffiti-style painted quilt. Plus, Julie breaks down the story behind her popular "Christmas Bleu" pattern and we debate the ultimate question: what are your top three P's? Tune in for a warm, chatty conversation filled with laughs, creative inspiration, and a reminder of why the quilting community is so incredibly special.
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Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
- Get ready for a jam-packed episode where we dive deep into the heart of the quilting community! We’re sharing all the fun details from a recent quilting retreat, including a clever UFO quilt exchange and the heartwarming project of making bears from antique scraps. Plus, Leslie opens up about her massive "spring cleaning" turned organization overhaul and the joy of passing down tools and fabric to the next generation of quilters. It’s all about clearing out the old to make room for new inspiration!
We also tackle the "not-so-seamless" side of things, from troubleshooting podcast tech glitches to tracking down missing Amazon orders. But the excitement doesn't stop there—we’re talking about Leslie’s winter sew-along sponsorship with Laurastar, Rochelle’s secret 35-pound button project, and even some tips on using ozone machines for your vintage finds. Grab your favorite project and join us for a conversation full of quilting tips, personal updates, and a lot of laughs!
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
- In this episode, Leslie and Rochelle dive into a colorful mix of quilting updates and life adventures! From the excitement of a button project using Lori Holt fabrics to the preparation for upcoming quilting retreats in Missouri, they share their latest creative sparks. We also hear about Rochelle's mission to find rare Starbucks glass bear mugs, a surprising conversation with a tobacco distributor on a plane, and her plans for an upcoming trip to Europe to hunt for the perfect Black Forest cuckoo clock.
The conversation gets real with heart-to-heart updates on family health and the everyday hurdles of being a maker, including managing arthritis while appliqueing and navigating a green algae bloom in the swimming pool. Between tips on needle turn applique and the best thread colors for the "Stillwater" quilt, they reflectson the importance of fellowship in the quilting community. It’s an episode packed with crafty inspiration, personal anecdotes, and plenty of "quilty" fun!
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
- Hold onto your sewing chairs because this episode is packed with wild holiday adventures, high-stakes ticket hunting, and a touch of real-life magic! First up, we’re breaking down the ultimate 4th of July survival guide—from dealing with thunderstorm-induced puppy drama to enjoying a front-row view of Disney’s fireworks from a presidential suite. Plus, you’ll hear the full, nerve-wracking saga of scoring floor seats to Ella Langley's sold-out Tulsa show, the independent streaks of the grandkids, and exactly how many miles your feet will endure during a non-stop Disneyland marathon (spoiler alert: it's a lot!).
But it’s not all theme parks and adrenaline; we’re diving deep into the creative studio with some serious quilting updates! Find out how an entire 10-yard bolt of gingham fabric transformed Leslie's sewing table with a custom table skirt with box pleats, and get a peek at a newly finished, unicorn-backed masterpiece. From the logistics of restoring "lost elf magic" in California to a beautiful, listener-submitted closing story about the lifelong power of childhood fairy dust, this episode is a heartwarming reminder of how small traditions stitch together the most unforgettable memories!
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
- Welcome to another action-packed episode where we dive deep into the world of early morning gym sessions and high-stakes camper maintenance! We’re chatting about Leslie’s new 5 a.m. workout routine and the hilarious, albeit sweaty, struggle of de-winterizing a trailer in the summer heat. You’ll hear how a simple car jack became the ultimate hero for a longarm quilting machine repair. It’s all about grit, perseverance, and knowing exactly when to take a cold shower. Plus, we’re sharing some must-watch movie recommendations and the secret to cleaning pool stairs with vitamin C!
The creativity doesn't stop there as we check in on Rochelle’s massive "secret button project" involving over 1,600 individual pieces. We’re also talking through the heartfelt side of life, from remembering a special service dog named Shelby to finding the perfect "light" read for your next book club. Between scaling climbing gym walls and mailing out dog rescue quilts, there is never a dull moment in our crafting corners. We even touch on the surprising scale of the Tulsa State Fair and why your next quilt might need an orange peel pattern. Grab your coffee and join the conversation!
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Follow Leslie on Instagram at @leslie_quilts and Rochelle at @doughnutwarrior
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About Inappropriate Quilters
A podcast with two quilting friends talking about all things quilting and a few things inappropriate.Podcast website
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