Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast

#252 | Don’t Break the Branches off the Family Tree

Naughty Dog and Insomniac are the two studios often looked at as the bulwarks of PlayStation's first party family. But it's clear that -- over in Europe -- a third team is quickly climbing the depth chart: Guerrilla. In recent days, the team revealed a complete shakeup of their executive staff, and for the second time in just a few years, they're losing their leader to PlayStation proper. In other words, many compliments are being paid to a studio not only working on Horizon 3, but a Horizon multiplayer game as well, in addition to shepherding the increasingly-important Decima engine. What's the future look like for Sony with Guerrilla in increasing control? We've much to chat about. Plus: The CMA surprisingly blocks Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, a new Sony patent seemingly confirms a detachable PS5 disc drive is en route, Burning Shores' review bombing convinces Metacritic to clean up their site, and more. Then: Nearly three years out, what are our thoughts on Ghost of Tsushima? Are we ever tempted to try Final Fantasy XIV? How come Colin loves sports so much, but hates competitive gaming? Will Chris' and Colin's portraits hang in an Ohio deli like two communist dictators?