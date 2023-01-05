Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast is a weekly show all about PS5, PS4, PS Vita, and PSVR. Co-hosted by games industry veteran Colin Moriarty, comedian Chris... More
#252 | Don’t Break the Branches off the Family Tree
Naughty Dog and Insomniac are the two studios often looked at as the bulwarks of PlayStation's first party family. But it's clear that -- over in Europe -- a third team is quickly climbing the depth chart: Guerrilla. In recent days, the team revealed a complete shakeup of their executive staff, and for the second time in just a few years, they're losing their leader to PlayStation proper. In other words, many compliments are being paid to a studio not only working on Horizon 3, but a Horizon multiplayer game as well, in addition to shepherding the increasingly-important Decima engine. What's the future look like for Sony with Guerrilla in increasing control? We've much to chat about. Plus: The CMA surprisingly blocks Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, a new Sony patent seemingly confirms a detachable PS5 disc drive is en route, Burning Shores' review bombing convinces Metacritic to clean up their site, and more. Then: Nearly three years out, what are our thoughts on Ghost of Tsushima? Are we ever tempted to try Final Fantasy XIV? How come Colin loves sports so much, but hates competitive gaming? Will Chris' and Colin's portraits hang in an Ohio deli like two communist dictators?
5/1/2023
3:48:16
#251 | The Heat Is On
As it comes to grips with the new realities of an ever-consolidating market, Sony has opted to increase its aggressiveness by purchasing Firewalk Studios. Like Haven and Nixxes before it, buying Firewalk is an unusually premature move for a company that typically likes to conduct extensive second party dances before putting a ring on it. But its arch-rival and third party publishers alike have made it clear that the old rules of buying teams no longer apply, and that courtships can no longer span the production of multiple titles. Will this increasing embrace of size benefit PlayStation or hinder it? Only time will tell, but we've obviously much to discuss. Other big news this week includes PlayStation 5's staggering sales figures, the exit of more high-level talent from Media Molecule, and much more, and we round things out -- as always -- with listener inquiries. Is enemy scaling really necessary? Could Ubisoft be readying a low-key banger with XDefiant? Do players rerally 'graduate' from Nintendo to PlayStation? Is Colin developing a hankering for gardening?
4/24/2023
3:59:46
#250 | The Dream Is Finally Dead
After witnessing its death in slow motion, Media Molecule is mercifully pulling the plug on its beleaguered project Dreams. And it's sad, no doubt. But here's the reality: Dreams was a bad idea and a waste of time. Sony voluntarily hamstrung its most creative team for the better part of two generations on a dead end, and you can't really blame artists-types for taking all the corporate rope you'll give them. After all, Media Molecule hasn't released a AAA game in more than 12 years, an unfathomable gap. How that's even possible is anyone's guess. Who's responsible for Dreams' abject failure? Why was this idea allowed to go along so staggeringly beyond its expiration date? And what's next for the House of Sackboy? Other news this week includes tacit confirmation of a Persona 3 remake, Sony's aggressive push into cloud gaming, an official delay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and more. The conversation's rounded out with listener inquiries sent from Patreon, touching on topics like the Redfall 30-frames controversy, the cost of putting Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus, the best order to play the original Final Fantasy games, and a continued ode to a deli that's become a central icon of show lore.
4/17/2023
3:44:24
#249 | Q (For Questionable)
A new Sony handheld is rumored to be in the works, but don't get all hot-and-bothered. It's not another PSP or Vita, but rather a device codenamed Q-Lite, essentially a DualSense controller with an 8-inch screen affixed to it that facilitates (presumably high quality) local remote play. But with PSVR2 seemingly floundering, is it a good idea to release another distraction from the main goal? That being the production and release of the highest-quality AAA games imaginable. We discuss Sony's presumed strategy. We also delve into awesome Final Fantasy-related news, including word that XVI has gone gold on PS5, with the Pixel Remasters right around the corner for PS4, while the Saudi Arabian government is preparing tens of billions of dollars in new gaming investments that will undoubtedly encroach into our space. Also: Listener inquiries! Will Spider-Man 2 be co-op? Why aren't Monster Hunter fans showing Wild Hearts any respect? If Sony purchased Square Enix, would it be left alone (a la Bungie)? Was Queen Elizabeth II a closet Sacred Symbols listener?
4/10/2023
4:31:34
#248 | Trap Card
It's a week of surprise turnarounds and unexpected outcomes. First up: Has Sony flown too close to the sun? In trying to halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, it may have exposed itself to critical governmental and social attention it would have otherwise never garnered. And the deal's probably going to go through anyway. Meanwhile, reporting indicates PSVR2 is bombing in its first month on the market, which our eyes and ears were already telling us. Meanwhile, E3 is cancelled (probably forever) after the promise of a triumphant comeback, The Last of Us: Part I on PC wildly misses the Naughty Dog bar of quality, once-accused games writer Chris Avellone clears his name, and more news rounds our upside-down episode, dotted as always with listener inquiries. Your topics this week? The potential of animated PlayStation TV series and films, the best third-party publisher ever, a defense of day one DLC, and much more.
