Summon Sign: A Gaming Conversation

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is Quality Eurojank

This week Lock and Cog join Brad and discuss S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Avowed, Pokémon Emerald, and more! Please make note of the Metaphor: Refantazio timestamp as it contains some spoilers Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:11:51 - STALKER 2 0:43:59 - Avowed 01:07:44 - Sort It Out/Keep It Up 01:30:29 - Pokemon Emerald 01:44:36 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard 02:15:45 - Metaphor: ReFantazio (CONTAINS SPOILERS) 02:33:26 - Closing Questions