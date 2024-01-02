Summon Sign: A Gaming Conversation

Summon Sign is a weekly show focused on in-depth conversations about playing video games. Hosted by industry veteran Brad Ellis and a rotating cast of the Last Stand crew, each episode will delve into what we've been playing, accompanied by audience questions and comments. New episodes are released every Friday, but you can listen early on Tuesdays by supporting Last Stand at patreon.com/laststandmedia
