Summon Sign: A Gaming Conversation

Podcast Summon Sign: A Gaming Conversation
Last Stand Media & Studio71
Summon Sign is a weekly show focused on in-depth conversations about playing video games. Hosted by industry veteran Brad Ellis and a rotating cast of the Last ...
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is Quality Eurojank
    This week Lock and Cog join Brad and discuss S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Avowed, Pokémon Emerald, and more! Please make note of the Metaphor: Refantazio timestamp as it contains some spoilers Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:11:51 - STALKER 2 0:43:59 - Avowed 01:07:44 - Sort It Out/Keep It Up 01:30:29 - Pokemon Emerald 01:44:36 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard 02:15:45 - Metaphor: ReFantazio (CONTAINS SPOILERS) 02:33:26 - Closing Questions To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LastStandMediaYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/SummonSign If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/SummonSign Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3:12:07
  • Dragon Quest: Secret GOTY?
    This week Brad, Micah, and Chris talk Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and more! Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:13:47 - Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D 0:50:26 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 1:24:12 - Overwatch 2 1:33:31 - Sort it Out/Keep It Up 1:59:12 - Zelda: A Link Between Worlds 2:19:14 - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 2:38:02 - Ending Questions To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LastStandMediaYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/SummonSign If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/SummonSign Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3:23:35
  • The Best Call of Duty in Years
    This week Dustin, Ben and local myth Brandon join Brad and discuss Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Slitterhead, Pokemon TCG Pocket. Check out Brandon and Ben's podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@BenIsHandsomeYT Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:25:45 - Call of Duty Black Ops 6 1:08:02 - Slitterhead 1:23:33 - Sort It Out/Keep It Up 1:59:27 - Pokemon TCG Pocket 2:25:46 - Iron Meat 2:29:53 - Ending Questions To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LastStandMediaYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/SummonSign If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/SummonSign Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3:05:07
  • Into the Wilds ft. Happy Console Gamer
    This week on Summon Sign, we're excited to bring HappyConsoleGamer onto the show and welcome Dustin back into the fold. Let's talk Monster Hunter Wilds, Metaphor : ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2 and more! Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro 0:09:11 - Monster Hunter Wilds Beta 00:31:02 - Cosmic Fantasy Collection 0:45:21 - Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 0:55:29 - Sort It Out/Keep It Up 1:20:43 - Metaphor: ReFantazio 1:35:47 - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth 1:45:18 - Silent Hill 2 Remake 1:54:10 - Closing Questions To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LastStandMediaYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/SummonSign If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/SummonSign Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:12:34
  • The Disappointment of Dragon Age
    On this spooky edition of Summon Sign, Brad, Matty, and Jimmy talk Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Pokemon Gold, Batman: Arkham Shadow, and more! To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/LastStandMediaYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/SummonSign If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/SummonSign Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:54:07

About Summon Sign: A Gaming Conversation

Summon Sign is a weekly show focused on in-depth conversations about playing video games. Hosted by industry veteran Brad Ellis and a rotating cast of the Last Stand crew, each episode will delve into what we've been playing, accompanied by audience questions and comments. New episodes are released every Friday, but you can listen early on Tuesdays by supporting Last Stand at patreon.com/laststandmedia For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
