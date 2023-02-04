The Xbox-Activision Deal Is Blocked - What's Next?

As the bad news snowballed for Xbox in recent weeks, it felt like fans could at least hang their hat on the Activision deal seemingly trending in the proper direction. Well, that seems to have gone south too. The UK regulatory body known as the CMA has moved to block the merger of Xbox and Activision due to cloud based concerns. With the FTC and CMA collectively against Microsoft, their sliver of hope rests on the impending decision of the EU regulatory body. Xbox certainly wasn't in a position to rest on their laurels and if the worst comes to pass then it's doubly so the case. Beyond the usual doom and gloom, The Dukes peer into this potential reality where the deal is outright canceled. What is Xbox to do if Activision isn't part of their future? Do they go scorched earth on third party deals or seek internal investment? We won't have to wait long to find out as a potential pin in the balloon awaits us ahead of the 2023 summer showcase for Xbox. Plus, a final gutcheck on Redfall before release, a deep look into the truth behind Xbox's financials, many first party studios have multiple games in development, a surprise update on Gears 6, hands-on impressions with the ASUS ROG Ally, and so much more in this jam packed episode of Defining Duke!