Is PlayStation Blocking Games From Xbox?
Live A Live, Octopath Traveler 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 14, Final Fantasy 16, Babylon's Fall (lol), Forspoken, Theaterhythm: Final Bar Line, and many, many more games out of Square Enix have skipped Xbox. Some to people's dismay while others leave us thankful it never graced our piece of plastic in the first place. The fact remains: There's an astonishing amount of titles skipping the platform and Xbox fans want to know why. The Dukes tackle this topic following the announcement of Live A Live arriving everywhere except Xbox. So, what gives? Is Square at fault, has PlayStation paid them off to bar games from release, or is it the harsh reality nobody seems to wish to admit which is Xbox has blame in this too? We dive in. Plus New Vegas 2 pops up in a rather hilarious manner, Game Pass Family & Friends looks like a steal, a Starfield controller leaks, the handheld wave continues on with the "Q Lite," Quantum Break leaving Game Pass, and plenty more!
