Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast in the App
Listen to Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Podcast Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast
Podcast Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Last Stand Media & Studio71
add
Defining Duke is a weekly podcast dedicated to all things Xbox co-hosted by beloved YouTuber MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito. Whether you're a fan and player of X... More
LeisureVideo Games
Defining Duke is a weekly podcast dedicated to all things Xbox co-hosted by beloved YouTuber MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito. Whether you're a fan and player of X... More

Available Episodes

5 of 122
  • The Xbox-Activision Deal Is Blocked - What's Next?
    As the bad news snowballed for Xbox in recent weeks, it felt like fans could at least hang their hat on the Activision deal seemingly trending in the proper direction. Well, that seems to have gone south too. The UK regulatory body known as the CMA has moved to block the merger of Xbox and Activision due to cloud based concerns. With the FTC and CMA collectively against Microsoft, their sliver of hope rests on the impending decision of the EU regulatory body. Xbox certainly wasn't in a position to rest on their laurels and if the worst comes to pass then it's doubly so the case. Beyond the usual doom and gloom, The Dukes peer into this potential reality where the deal is outright canceled. What is Xbox to do if Activision isn't part of their future? Do they go scorched earth on third party deals or seek internal investment? We won't have to wait long to find out as a potential pin in the balloon awaits us ahead of the 2023 summer showcase for Xbox. Plus, a final gutcheck on Redfall before release, a deep look into the truth behind Xbox's financials, many first party studios have multiple games in development, a surprise update on Gears 6, hands-on impressions with the ASUS ROG Ally, and so much more in this jam packed episode of Defining Duke! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    3:40:09
  • Xbox Gets Skipped AGAIN - What's Happening?
    Following the Redfall 30 FPS surprise and the Square Enix debate, Xbox fans are certainly on edge now. With "check-to-check energy" in their veins, another game has skipped the platform while reaching literally every single other. That game is Oxenfree II which follows in the footsteps of Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Collection, Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, as well as the abundance of Square Enix games. With hardware sales falling for Series consoles in the EU as PlayStation 5 is up an insane 369% on hardware sales, one has to wonder if the lack of appeal is reaching both consumers and developers. The Dukes dig into the scuttlebutt as the reactions are growing stronger with this continued trend. It is starting to show that no matter the significance of the game they're missing out on, the reaction will be there until Xbox begins to be more consistent like its competitors. Plus, Joe Staten's destination revealed, the old guard has been swapped out for Halo, SEGA makes a surprising acquisition, Diablo IV goes gold, and much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/23/2023
    3:25:24
  • Redfall Is 30 FPS - Is It Time For ANOTHER Delay?
    Xbox fans, we have reached an impasse. It's Team Delay versus Team "Get Your Game OUT!" Arkane has confirmed that Redfall, an Xbox first party exclusive, will launch at 30 FPS on consoles with 60 frames down the line. It's clear that this generation has tested the patience of fans and, naturally, this news has led to a big blow up. The optics for this situation are clearly bad, but would things be worse if Redfall were to receive a second delay? Some fans feel that it's time for Xbox to finally deliver, come hell or high water! The Dukes dive into this brewing disaster as well is if this is a "litmus test" for an inevitable Starfield 30 FPS confirmation. There is much to be said on the quality standard Xbox is setting for themselves as they seem perfectly fine with being in second place. Otherwise, the Dukes sink into Persona 3 Remake, Ravenlok's release date, another 10 year commitment by Xbox, Sonic's continued success, and much, much more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/16/2023
    3:40:02
  • Is PlayStation Blocking Games From Xbox?
    Live A Live, Octopath Traveler 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 14, Final Fantasy 16, Babylon's Fall (lol), Forspoken, Theaterhythm: Final Bar Line, and many, many more games out of Square Enix have skipped Xbox. Some to people's dismay while others leave us thankful it never graced our piece of plastic in the first place. The fact remains: There's an astonishing amount of titles skipping the platform and Xbox fans want to know why. The Dukes tackle this topic following the announcement of Live A Live arriving everywhere except Xbox. So, what gives? Is Square at fault, has PlayStation paid them off to bar games from release, or is it the harsh reality nobody seems to wish to admit which is Xbox has blame in this too? We dive in. Plus New Vegas 2 pops up in a rather hilarious manner, Game Pass Family & Friends looks like a steal, a Starfield controller leaks, the handheld wave continues on with the "Q Lite," Quantum Break leaving Game Pass, and plenty more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/9/2023
    3:44:21
  • The Death Of E3 Is Upon Us
    There's no denying the Dukes have tried to rally behind E3, but doubt began to seep in following Xbox's exit from the show floor. This week, we learned of three major players pulling out of E3. Those being SEGA, Ubisoft, and Tencent. With reports from IGN stating that there has been next to zero communication from the ESA and ReedPop as well as no one else attending, it very well may be curtains for E3. What comes next to fill E3 shoes and what led to the fate of a once prestigious and celebrated show? Elsewhere, we get into the thick of it following a letter submitted to the Biden administration by 11 members of Congress. Have the tables turned? It's possible as one of Xbox's greatest opponents in approving the deal, the CMA, looks to be moving toward an approval. Meanwhile, Japan gives the deal a thumbs up, ID @ Xbox is printing physical games, Hellblade 2 looks incredible, Redfall sees numerous important updates as it approaches launch, and Game Pass drops its $1 deal. Join us in another plump week of gaming news! Thanks to our sponsor! Start hiring now at https://www.indeed.com/duke Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/2/2023
    3:43:57

More Leisure podcasts

About Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Defining Duke is a weekly podcast dedicated to all things Xbox co-hosted by beloved YouTuber MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito. Whether you're a fan and player of Xbox Series X|S, still hanging around on Xbox One, or have fond memories of Xbox 360 and the original Xbox, our show is for you. We go over the news, talk about the games we're playing, scour rumors and speculation, and much more. We publish each and every Sunday, and you can get the show three days early and ad-free by supporting us on Patreon at patreon.com/laststandmedia We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast, VSM: Mp3 audio files and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Defining Duke: An Xbox Podcast: Podcasts in Family