Welcome Back Chris Marchini of Rose City Originals! - Ep. 145
Chris Marchini of Rose City Originals is back on *Not Your Granny’s Quilt Show*, and he’s got even more exciting projects to share! Now in its third year, his Community Quilt project continues to bring quilters together, but that’s not all—Chris has been busy designing new AccuQuilt dies! From his Trucker Hat pattern to a brand-new Bow Tie die, he’s making quilting even more fun and accessible. Chris is constantly creating amazing content, so whether you're following along with the Community Quilt or diving into his other quilty adventures, there's always something inspiring to see. Tune in as we chat about his latest projects, creative process, and what’s next in the world of Rose City Originals! Follow Chris on TikTok and Instagram: [@rosecityoriginals](https://www.instagram.com/rosecityoriginals) Check out his quilt patterns and more at [www.rosecityoriginals.com](https://www.rosecityoriginals.com)
--------
1:01:59
Meet Stephanie Breitenstein of Humble Heart Counseling! - Ep. 144
In this episode of *Not Your Granny’s Quilt Show*, Amanda sits down with licensed counselor Stephanie Breitenstein, LCPC, to dive into the connection between quilting and mental health. Stephanie, who owns Humble Heart Counseling in Boise and mentors Amanda’s husband, brings her expertise to the conversation as they explore the therapeutic benefits of our favorite craft. From expanding self-awareness to embracing failure as a learning tool, Stephanie breaks down how quilting can be a powerful act of self-care. Plus, we’ll talk about the importance of being intentional with our time and how creativity helps us manage stress. So, buckle up for an insightful and inspiring ride—you might just see your quilting sessions in a whole new light!
--------
1:19:48
Meet Shannon Fraser of Shannon Fraser Designs! - Ep. 143
In this episode of *Not Your Granny's Quilt Show*, we're joined by the incredibly talented Shannon Fraser of Shannon Fraser Designs! Shannon’s quilting journey began "accidentally" when she left the corporate world to focus on starting her family—and she’s been hooked ever since. Known for her bold color choices and mix of techniques, Shannon has created over 20 stunning quilt patterns (and counting!). We chat about her creative process, what inspires her designs, and the joys of quilting beyond just fabric and thread. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned quilter, Shannon’s insights and infectious enthusiasm will leave you feeling inspired to pick up your next project. Check out Shannon’s patterns, tutorials, and blog at [www.shannonfraserdesigns.com](http://www.shannonfraserdesigns.com), and don’t forget to tune in for all the quilty fun! 🎙️✨
--------
1:15:22
Meet Nicholas Ball: Quilts From the Attic! - Ep. 142
Welcome to *Not Your Granny’s Quilt Show*! This episode, we’re diving into the world of improv quilting with none other than Nicholas Ball—improv master, Lucky Spool author, Crafty Monkies educator, Bernina UK Ambassador, Aurifilosopher, and designer! 🎉 Nicholas shares his passion for exploring shape and color through improv quilting, a technique that embraces spontaneity and creativity. With two incredible books under his belt—*Use & Ornament* and *Inspiring Improv*—Nicholas has inspired quilters worldwide to break free from rigid patterns and trust their artistic instincts. We chat about his journey, his teaching experiences with Crafty Monkies, and the exciting projects he’s working on. Whether you're a seasoned quilter or just starting out, Nicholas’ insights will have you itching to grab some fabric and start experimenting! Follow Nicholas on Instagram [@quiltsfromtheattic](https://www.instagram.com/quiltsfromtheattic) to see his latest work and upcoming adventures. Tune in and get ready to stitch outside the lines! 🎙️🧵✨
--------
1:22:57
QuiltCon 2025 Recap! - Ep. 141
In this episode of Not Your Granny's Quilt Show, Amanda chats about her experience at QuiltCon 2025! She had some incredible experiences with seeing and meeting people she loves and admires, as well as seeing all the fun vendors and breathtaking quilts. Amanda talks about the quilts, the vendor hall and the overall experience of being in Phoenix, Arizona for the first time. QuiltCon can evoke so many different emotions for quilters, and in holding space for that, Amanda recognizes that being able to attend is a privilege and she does not take it for granted. Her favorite part of QuiltCon, however, is YOU! So join Amanda as she recaps her adventure to QuiltCon 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona!
A slightly chaotic podcast about all things quilting. Join Amanda as she discusses the ups and downs of quilting, interviews famous and not-so-famous quilters, and navigates life as a modern millennial maker. Trust us, this is not your granny’s quilt show.
