QuiltCon 2025 Recap! - Ep. 141

In this episode of Not Your Granny's Quilt Show, Amanda chats about her experience at QuiltCon 2025! She had some incredible experiences with seeing and meeting people she loves and admires, as well as seeing all the fun vendors and breathtaking quilts. Amanda talks about the quilts, the vendor hall and the overall experience of being in Phoenix, Arizona for the first time. QuiltCon can evoke so many different emotions for quilters, and in holding space for that, Amanda recognizes that being able to attend is a privilege and she does not take it for granted. Her favorite part of QuiltCon, however, is YOU! So join Amanda as she recaps her adventure to QuiltCon 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona!