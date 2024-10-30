4x Call of Duty Champion, Esports GOAT | OpTic Karma
🍻 WATCH BEHIND THE BAR HERE 👉🏼 https://aroundthebar.live/patreon
———🎧 LISTEN TO ATB HERE 🎧———
Spotify: https://aroundthebar.live/Spotify
Apple: https://aroundthebar.live/Apple
TikTok: https://aroundthebar.live/TikTok
Clip: https://aroundthebar.live/Clips
Hitch: https://twitter.com/hitchariide
Karma: https://x.com/DKarma
——— 💻 Producers 📽️ ———
https://twitter.com/eMattCraig
https://twitter.com/Crozxr
https://twitter.com/itsthewampus
https://twitter.com/acvisual_