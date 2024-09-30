DF Direct Weekly #186: Teraflop War OVER, Killzone Dead, Alan Wake 2 PS5 Pro, Silent Hill 2 Patched!

Another bumper Direct sees John, Rich and Oliver discuss Shawn Layden's call for a reset on game development practises and his comments on the console/teraflop war being over. Remedy's impressive roster of upgrades for Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro come into focus, while the team can't help but wonder if Guerrilla Games' most recent comments really do spell the end for the Killzone franchise. John shares first impressions on Sonic x Shadow Generations, while Oliver REALLY wants to tell you all about Wayfinder on the PlayStation 5. 0:00:00 Introduction 0:01:04 News 1: Former Sony exec says console race has plateaued 0:22:43 News 2: Alan Wake 2 PS5 Pro previewed! 0:32:47 News 3: Guerrilla Games is done with Killzone 0:43:53 News 4: Wayfinder tested on PS5! 0:55:01 News 5: Sonic X Shadow Generations tested 1:06:28 News 6: Ragnarök PC performance improved 1:13:18 News 7: Silent Hill 2 PC patch decreases stutter 1:20:42 Supporter Q1: Could the next Xbox be a hybrid with a GPU in the dock? 1:26:37 Supporter Q2: Is the games industry becoming more risk-averse? 1:33:34 Supporter Q3 Is John still using his Meta Quest 3? 1:40:16 Supporter Q4: Does Guerrilla’s new image treatment solution stem from Death Stranding 2? 1:46:23 Supporter Q5: Has John played any modern game consoles on CRTs with the RetroTINK 4K? 1:50:32 Supporter Q6: How will you cope with covering so many PS5 Pro enhanced games? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices