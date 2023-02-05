The Poorhammer Podcast covers a variety of content for Warhammer games and the surrounding hobbies, covering a variety of content from in-game strategy to army ... More
Episode 64 - 3 Ways to Play: Orks
On this episode, Brad and Eric debut a new series discussing specific 40k army lists that display different ways to play your favorite army. Find out what unit is bestest to distract your opponent from your true objectives and how much dakka can you squeeze in a single army. Also, while you are here, don't forget to read The Infinite and the Divine! 00:15 - Intro 02:12 - What is 3 Ways to Play 04:53 - Da Old Ways 11:39 - Explain Yourself Eric 17:51 - More Dakka 28:01 - Outro LISTS MENTIONED THIS EPISODE: https://i.imgur.com/Xxp2FlS.png
5/2/2023
30:09
Episode 63 - What Type of Player Are You?
On this episode, Brad and Eric talk about what armies are better suited for the Competitive, the Creative and the Unga Bunga types of player. Sometimes you wake up and choose violence. Sometimes you wake up and choose coffee au latte. Whichever is your mood for the day, the boys can help you decide which of the armies you need to dust off on that day. 00:15 - Intro 01:26 - Timmy, Johnny and Spike 15:34 - Imperial and Chaos Knights 16:36 - Imperial Guard 18:01 - Ad Mech 19:31 - Sisters of Battle 20:48 - Grey Knights 21:49 - Thousand Sons 22:44 - Custodes 24:04 - Space Marines and Chaos Marines 25:53 - Death Guard 26:50 - World Eaters 27:31 - Daemons 20:55 - Harlequins 31:11 - Craftworld 32:33 - Drukhari 33:46 - Tyranids 35:08 - Genestealers 36:34 - Necrons 38:27 - Orks 39:23 - Tau 40:43 - Votann 43:25 - Outro
4/25/2023
45:15
Poorhammer E62 - The Four Horseman of 9th Edition
On this episode, Brad and Eric walk down memory lane to visit all of the "fun" moments the 9th edition codices have brought us. From unintentional F1 racing lists to insanely spicy squirt guns we've seen it all this edition. Surely 10th Edition will be without any balance issues and this episode won't have a sequel in 2 to 3 years. 00:15 - Intro 02:10 - The Horseman of Conquest: Orks Vehicles 08:11 - The Horseman of War: The "Flamers" 14:10 - The Horseman of Famine: Votann's Auto Wounds 18:31 - The Horseman of Death: Drukhari's Spicy Squirt Guns 23:53 - Honorable Mentions 26:12 - READ THE INFINITE AND THE DIVINE Related Episodes: https://poorhammer.libsyn.com/episode-42-dissecting-a-daemonic-disaster
4/18/2023
28:05
Poorhammer E61 - Best and Worse Patrol Boxes
On this episode, Brad and Eric go through all the Combat Patrol and Boarding Patrol discount boxes and compare their real value to build an army, so you can make an informed decision when deciding to start a new Warhammer 40k army (assuming you are better than Brad and have a little bit of self control, of course). 00:15 - Intro 03:43 - Skipped Factions 05:07 - Space Marines 06:40 - Sisters of Battle 08:52 - Grey Knights 10:30 - Adeptus Custodes 11:52 - Adeptus Mechanicus 13:39 - Chaos Space Marines 15:26 - Chaos Daemons 16:38 - Death Guard 19:35 - Thousand Sons 24:40 - Craftworld 25:54 - Drukhari 27:31 - T'au 30:00 - Tyranids 30:59 - Genestealer Cults 34:44 - Leagues of Votann 36:37 - Necrons 13:12 - Orks 42:13 - Book Club News 44:49 - Outro Related Episodes: https://poorhammer.libsyn.com/episode-47-the-500-army-challenge
4/10/2023
47:02
Poorhammer E60 - Every Faction's Knight Impression
On this episode, Brad and Eric o find out each faction's best equivalent for one of the most iconic guys on the block, the Knights. Find out which models are good at being tall, looking good on the battlefield and losing some games. 00:15 - Intro 01:19 - The Rules 06:18 - Space Marines 09:38 - Grey Knights 11:52 - Sisters of Battle 13:35 - Adeptus Custodes 15:01 - Imperial Guard 17:29 - Adeptus Mechanicus 18:17 - Chaos Space Marines 20:09 - Chaos Daemons 21:19 - Death Guard and Thousand Sons 22:50 - World Eaters 24:35 - Craftworld 25:21 - Drukhari and Harlequins 26:35 - Tau 27:31 - Tyranids 29:31 - Genestealers 30:08 - Leagues of Votann 30:58 - Necrons 33:24 - Orks 34:43 - Final Thoughts 36:00 - Outro Show Links: Poorhammer YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thepoorhammerpodcast Poorhammer Website: https://www.solelysingleton.com/feed/poorhammer Poorhammer Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton Our Producers for March: Daniel McKinnon Robert Taleno Jan Geisse Our Biggest Supporters: Andrew Pope Dwight Mann Farseeker Jaydon JeFF Stumpo Kool Kicks Canner Johnson O Dawg Phizzled Rhett Squerson Our Supporters: Andrew LA Certified Unfunny Chris Smith Christopher Johnston Corran Gautier Dreddmor Ed Yoon Eric Rearden Fooby gbrell Grundle Bundle James McQuellin Joshua Galvez KitsuneCurator Landscape Left4Biscuit LordFluffy Louis Vieceli Mephrit pup Nic Octavious Du'Tolan oreio8991 Riku Sawed Off Laser Shawn Martin-Truesdell Spencer Davis Tom VValmartgreeter Wasson An Contact Information: You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and comments to the show's email address. Your Hosts: Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora) Brad's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrRuler Eric's Twitter: https://twitter.com/OnekuoSora Show Email: [email protected] Show Website: http://www.poorhammer.com/ Edited by: Menino Berilio Show Mailing Address: PO Box 70893 Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Licensed Music Used By This Program: "Night Out" by LiQWYD CC BY "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt CC BY "First Class" by Peyruis CC BY "Funky Souls" by Amaria CC BY
The Poorhammer Podcast covers a variety of content for Warhammer games and the surrounding hobbies, covering a variety of content from in-game strategy to army building to collecting and painting new armies.
Our goal is to help Warhammer be approachable and welcoming to all players and hobbyists.