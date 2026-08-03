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The Poorhammer Podcast

Solely Singleton
GamesHobbies
The Poorhammer Podcast
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • The Poorhammer Podcast

    Episode 227 - Ranking Every 40K Faction's Biggest Blunder

    08/03/2026 | 54 mins.
    MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
    TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
     
    On this week's episode, Brad and Eric do the thing that Berilio likes the most: record early. Nothing is 100% good though, as this episode is just a pretense to make fun of your poor editor. Which faction would be better suited for editing a podcast and which need to spend some time on the corner, thinking about what they did? Tune in to find out.
     
    SHOW LINKS:
    Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
     
    00:00 Hello and Welcome
    00:41 Mom, I'm Scared
    02:39 Necrons
    03:37 Emperor's Children
    05:32 Drukhari
    06:39 Grey Knights
    08:23 Thousand Sons
    10:43 Imperial Knights
    11:41 Chaos Knights
    12:24 Tyranids
    17:22 Adeptus Custodes
    19:20 Orks
    21:10 Genestealer Cults
    22:36 Death Guard
    24:43 Adeptus Mechanicus
    27:23 World Eaters
    28:44 T'au Empire
    31:10 Astra Militarum
    32:13 Chaos Space Marines
    33:37 Space Marines
    36:57 Imperial Agents
    39:22 Chaos Daemons
    42:01 Aeldari
    44:47 Adepta Sororitas
    47:32 Leagues of Votann
    48:36 We Made It
    51:31 Alright Audio Audience
     
    Contact Information:
    You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
     
    Your Hosts:
    Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
    Brad's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
    Show Email:
    thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
    Merch Website:
    http://www.poorhammer.com/
    Edited by:
    Menino Berilio
    Show Mailing Address:
    PO Box 70893
    Rochester Hills, MI
    48307
     
    Licensed Music Used By This Program:
    "Night Out" by LiQWYD
    CC BY
    "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
    CC BY
    "First Class" by Peyruis
    CC BY
    "Funky Souls" by Amaria
    CC BY
  • The Poorhammer Podcast

    Episode 226 - 11th Edition First Balance Update HOT TAKES

    07/23/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
    TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
     
    On this week's episode, Brad is joined by Nick from Bolters and Banter and Jordan from Slam Sector to discuss the thirty or so PDF files that are the new Balance Update for Warhammer 40K 11th Edition! (No editor was harmed in the editing of this episode… so far).
     
    OUR GUESTS:
    https://www.youtube.com/@Bolters_And_Banter
    https://www.youtube.com/@slamsectortv
     
    SHOW LINKS:
    Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
     
    00:00 Hello and Welcome
    01:29 11th Edition Had a Great Start
    03:50 First Change: Force Dispositions
    10:50 Grab Your Tinfoil Hats
    15:44 Core Rules Update
    23:46 Graphic Design is my Passion
    36:49 Orks (And MORE CORE RULES!)
    53:58 Space Marines
    57:35 Divergent Chapters
    59:52 Adeptus Custodes
    01:01:20 Adepta Sororitas
    01:02:57 Adeptus Mechanicus
    01:06:05 Imperial Guard
    01:09:16 Grey Knights
    01:09:48 Imperial Agents
    01:11:40 Imperial Knights
    01:15:04 Chaos Knights
    01:19:52 Chaos Daemons
    01:23:17 Chaos Space Marines
    01:27:45 Emperor's Children
    01:29:24 Death Guard
    01:30:17 Thousand Sons
    01:32:24 World Eaters
    01:36:11 Aeldari
    01:37:44 Drukhari
    01:38:37 Necrons
    01:41:34 Leagues of Votann
    01:41:57 T'au Empire
    01:44:43 Genestealer Cults
    01:47:17 Tyranids
    01:50:41 We Got There
     
    Contact Information:
    You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
     
    Your Hosts:
    Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
    Brad's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
    Show Email:
    thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
    Merch Website:
    http://www.poorhammer.com/
    Edited by:
    Menino Berilio
    Show Mailing Address:
    PO Box 70893
    Rochester Hills, MI
    48307
     
    Licensed Music Used By This Program:
    "Night Out" by LiQWYD
    CC BY
    "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
    CC BY
    "First Class" by Peyruis
    CC BY
    "Funky Souls" by Amaria
    CC BY
  • The Poorhammer Podcast

    Episode 225 - Designing Dream Detachments

    07/20/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
    TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
     
    On this week's episode, Brad and Eric decided to design new detachments for six Warhammer 40K factions. They cooked a complete course meal with detachment rules, enhancements and stratagems, but Berilio wished they cooked him an extra meal instead.
     
    SHOW LINKS:
    Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
     
    00:00 Hello and Welcome
    00:57 Quick Note
    01:43 11th Edition Already Better than 10th
    03:42 Rules of Engagement
    06:03 Adeptus Custodes
    08:14 We've tried adding some flavor, but we are terrible at that
    11:37 Back to Custodes
    20:31 Genestealer Cults
    35:13 Leagues of Votann
    47:53 T'au Empire
    01:03:16 Chaos Knights
    01:16:58 Harlequins
    01:31:46 Wrapping Up
    01:34:55 These Guys Wouldn't Have Problems Naming Enhancements
    01:37:58 Alright Audio Audience
     
    Contact Information:
    You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
     
    Your Hosts:
    Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
    Brad's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
    Show Email:
    thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
    Merch Website:
    http://www.poorhammer.com/
    Edited by:
    Menino Berilio
    Show Mailing Address:
    PO Box 70893
    Rochester Hills, MI
    48307
     
    Licensed Music Used By This Program:
    "Night Out" by LiQWYD
    CC BY
    "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
    CC BY
    "First Class" by Peyruis
    CC BY
    "Funky Souls" by Amaria
    CC BY
  • The Poorhammer Podcast

    Episode 224 - A Noob's Guide to Collecting Space Marines (ft Miwabelle)

    07/13/2026 | 39 mins.
    MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
    TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
     
    On this week's episode, Brad and Eric are joined by Ms. Bonus Content to chat about the process of collecting a Space Marine Warhammer 40K Army. How to get a full 2K Army? How to build a solid core of beefy men? How to record a podcast without doing a tangent that becomes bonus content every 2 sentences? For that and more, tune in to find out.
     
    Miwabelle: https://www.youtube.com/@Miwabelle
     
    SHOW LINKS:
    Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
     
    00:00 Hello and Welcome
    00:54 So You Bought Armageddon, Now What
    05:20 Getting To 1K Points
    08:51 From 1k to 1.5K - Many Routes
    10:44 From 1k to 1.5K - The Tank Route
    12:41 Reminder: Don't Be Brad
    13:16 From 1.5K to 2k with Tanks
    14:49 Going Beyond 2K with Tanks
    17:35 From 1K to 1.5K with Troops
    19:39 From 1.5k to 2K with Troops
    21:34 Going past 2K with the Melee List
    22:23 Going Insane
    26:30 Now Go Listen to the Bonus Content
    31:20 The Funny Bit
    33:28 Alright Audio Audience
     
    Contact Information:
    You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
     
    Your Hosts:
    Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
    Brad's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
    Show Email:
    thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
    Merch Website:
    http://www.poorhammer.com/
    Edited by:
    Menino Berilio
    Show Mailing Address:
    PO Box 70893
    Rochester Hills, MI
    48307
     
    Licensed Music Used By This Program:
    "Night Out" by LiQWYD
    CC BY
    "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
    CC BY
    "First Class" by Peyruis
    CC BY
    "Funky Souls" by Amaria
    CC BY
  • The Poorhammer Podcast

    Episode 223 - Horde Mode 11th Edition

    07/07/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
    TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
     
    On this week's episode, Brad and Eric present and discuss the Rules update for Horde Mode! Warhammer 40K 11th edition is here and that means work has to be done! Not by Berilio this time though, he is too busy writing this description after being yelled at for forgetting it last week. I thought nobody would stop to read these. Apparently Warhammer players can read, as opposed to Magic players. We should swap to being a Magic: the Gathering podcast, that would be one less thing for me to do. Anyways, back to this description… The recording of this episode was smooth, definitively wasn't over 2 hours with a bunch of re-takes, everyone was energetic, definitively not tired, but everything turned out alright! You will learn about the new Misery Cards, Secondary Objectives, Supply points, Spawning and controlling the Horde and more!
     
    HORDE MODE LINKS:
    HORDE MODE 11TH EDITION DOCUMENTATION: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1r0-H8Po8rkLjP1jsWT7ja4cdCwgQDWm5
    HORDE MODE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/ZwASQMqQZS
    SLAM SECTOR: https://www.youtube.com/@slamsectortv
     
    SHOW LINKS:
    Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
     
    00:00 Hello and Welcome
    00:44 Horde Mode is Back, Alright!
    01:31 What is Horde Mode
    06:26 Army Construction
    08:21 Setting Up the Table
    12:42 Choosing the Horde Faction
    15:07 Spawning the Horde
    20:15 CP and Army Rule
    22:45 Supply Points and Resupply Step
    23:41 Misery Cards
    24:36 Secondary Mission
    25:36 Each Turn Ramps the Difficulty
    27:12 Getting Supply Points
    28:00 Controlling the Horde
    32:24 Winning and Losing (Secret Objectives)
    38:01 Supplies
    43:49 Comms Jammed
    44:18 Field Promotion
    46:19 Misery Deck
    51:48 Secondary Missions
    58:14 The Art of Naming Stuff
    59:45 Before we get out of here
    01:03:35 The Most Fun Part of Every Episode
    01:07:18 Alright Audio Audience
     
    Contact Information:
    You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
     
    Your Hosts:
    Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
    Brad's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
    Eric's Bsky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
    Show Email:
    thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
    Merch Website:
    http://www.poorhammer.com/
    Edited by:
    Menino Berilio
    Show Mailing Address:
    PO Box 70893
    Rochester Hills, MI
    48307
     
    Licensed Music Used By This Program:
    "Night Out" by LiQWYD
    CC BY
    "Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
    CC BY
    "First Class" by Peyruis
    CC BY
    "Funky Souls" by Amaria
    CC BY
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About The Poorhammer Podcast
The Poorhammer Podcast covers a variety of content for Warhammer games and the surrounding hobbies, covering a variety of content from in-game strategy to army building to collecting and painting new armies. Our goal is to help Warhammer be approachable and welcoming to all players and hobbyists.
Podcast website
GamesHobbiesLeisure

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