MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton



On this week's episode, Brad and Eric present and discuss the Rules update for Horde Mode! Warhammer 40K 11th edition is here and that means work has to be done! Not by Berilio this time though, he is too busy writing this description after being yelled at for forgetting it last week. I thought nobody would stop to read these. Apparently Warhammer players can read, as opposed to Magic players. We should swap to being a Magic: the Gathering podcast, that would be one less thing for me to do. Anyways, back to this description… The recording of this episode was smooth, definitively wasn't over 2 hours with a bunch of re-takes, everyone was energetic, definitively not tired, but everything turned out alright! You will learn about the new Misery Cards, Secondary Objectives, Supply points, Spawning and controlling the Horde and more!



HORDE MODE LINKS:

HORDE MODE 11TH EDITION DOCUMENTATION: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1r0-H8Po8rkLjP1jsWT7ja4cdCwgQDWm5

HORDE MODE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/ZwASQMqQZS

SLAM SECTOR: https://www.youtube.com/@slamsectortv



SHOW LINKS:

Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social

Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social



00:00 Hello and Welcome

00:44 Horde Mode is Back, Alright!

01:31 What is Horde Mode

06:26 Army Construction

08:21 Setting Up the Table

12:42 Choosing the Horde Faction

15:07 Spawning the Horde

20:15 CP and Army Rule

22:45 Supply Points and Resupply Step

23:41 Misery Cards

24:36 Secondary Mission

25:36 Each Turn Ramps the Difficulty

27:12 Getting Supply Points

28:00 Controlling the Horde

32:24 Winning and Losing (Secret Objectives)

38:01 Supplies

43:49 Comms Jammed

44:18 Field Promotion

46:19 Misery Deck

51:48 Secondary Missions

58:14 The Art of Naming Stuff

59:45 Before we get out of here

01:03:35 The Most Fun Part of Every Episode

01:07:18 Alright Audio Audience



Contact Information:

You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.



Your Hosts:

Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)

Brad's Bsky:

https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social

Eric's Bsky:

https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social

Show Email:

thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com

Merch Website:

http://www.poorhammer.com/

Edited by:

Menino Berilio

Show Mailing Address:

PO Box 70893

Rochester Hills, MI

48307



Licensed Music Used By This Program:

"Night Out" by LiQWYD

CC BY

"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt

CC BY

"First Class" by Peyruis

CC BY

"Funky Souls" by Amaria

CC BY