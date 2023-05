Episode 63 - What Type of Player Are You?

On this episode, Brad and Eric talk about what armies are better suited for the Competitive, the Creative and the Unga Bunga types of player. Sometimes you wake up and choose violence. Sometimes you wake up and choose coffee au latte. Whichever is your mood for the day, the boys can help you decide which of the armies you need to dust off on that day. 00:15 - Intro 01:26 - Timmy, Johnny and Spike 15:34 - Imperial and Chaos Knights 16:36 - Imperial Guard 18:01 - Ad Mech 19:31 - Sisters of Battle 20:48 - Grey Knights 21:49 - Thousand Sons 22:44 - Custodes 24:04 - Space Marines and Chaos Marines 25:53 - Death Guard 26:50 - World Eaters 27:31 - Daemons 20:55 - Harlequins 31:11 - Craftworld 32:33 - Drukhari 33:46 - Tyranids 35:08 - Genestealers 36:34 - Necrons 38:27 - Orks 39:23 - Tau 40:43 - Votann 43:25 - Outro