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38 episodes
- MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
On this week's episode, Brad and Eric do the thing that Berilio likes the most: record early. Nothing is 100% good though, as this episode is just a pretense to make fun of your poor editor. Which faction would be better suited for editing a podcast and which need to spend some time on the corner, thinking about what they did? Tune in to find out.
SHOW LINKS:
Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
00:00 Hello and Welcome
00:41 Mom, I'm Scared
02:39 Necrons
03:37 Emperor's Children
05:32 Drukhari
06:39 Grey Knights
08:23 Thousand Sons
10:43 Imperial Knights
11:41 Chaos Knights
12:24 Tyranids
17:22 Adeptus Custodes
19:20 Orks
21:10 Genestealer Cults
22:36 Death Guard
24:43 Adeptus Mechanicus
27:23 World Eaters
28:44 T'au Empire
31:10 Astra Militarum
32:13 Chaos Space Marines
33:37 Space Marines
36:57 Imperial Agents
39:22 Chaos Daemons
42:01 Aeldari
44:47 Adepta Sororitas
47:32 Leagues of Votann
48:36 We Made It
51:31 Alright Audio Audience
Contact Information:
You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
Your Hosts:
Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
Brad's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
Show Email:
thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
Merch Website:
http://www.poorhammer.com/
Edited by:
Menino Berilio
Show Mailing Address:
PO Box 70893
Rochester Hills, MI
48307
Licensed Music Used By This Program:
"Night Out" by LiQWYD
CC BY
"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
CC BY
"First Class" by Peyruis
CC BY
"Funky Souls" by Amaria
CC BY
- MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
On this week's episode, Brad is joined by Nick from Bolters and Banter and Jordan from Slam Sector to discuss the thirty or so PDF files that are the new Balance Update for Warhammer 40K 11th Edition! (No editor was harmed in the editing of this episode… so far).
OUR GUESTS:
https://www.youtube.com/@Bolters_And_Banter
https://www.youtube.com/@slamsectortv
SHOW LINKS:
Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
00:00 Hello and Welcome
01:29 11th Edition Had a Great Start
03:50 First Change: Force Dispositions
10:50 Grab Your Tinfoil Hats
15:44 Core Rules Update
23:46 Graphic Design is my Passion
36:49 Orks (And MORE CORE RULES!)
53:58 Space Marines
57:35 Divergent Chapters
59:52 Adeptus Custodes
01:01:20 Adepta Sororitas
01:02:57 Adeptus Mechanicus
01:06:05 Imperial Guard
01:09:16 Grey Knights
01:09:48 Imperial Agents
01:11:40 Imperial Knights
01:15:04 Chaos Knights
01:19:52 Chaos Daemons
01:23:17 Chaos Space Marines
01:27:45 Emperor's Children
01:29:24 Death Guard
01:30:17 Thousand Sons
01:32:24 World Eaters
01:36:11 Aeldari
01:37:44 Drukhari
01:38:37 Necrons
01:41:34 Leagues of Votann
01:41:57 T'au Empire
01:44:43 Genestealer Cults
01:47:17 Tyranids
01:50:41 We Got There
Contact Information:
You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
Your Hosts:
Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
Brad's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
Show Email:
thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
Merch Website:
http://www.poorhammer.com/
Edited by:
Menino Berilio
Show Mailing Address:
PO Box 70893
Rochester Hills, MI
48307
Licensed Music Used By This Program:
"Night Out" by LiQWYD
CC BY
"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
CC BY
"First Class" by Peyruis
CC BY
"Funky Souls" by Amaria
CC BY
- MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
On this week's episode, Brad and Eric decided to design new detachments for six Warhammer 40K factions. They cooked a complete course meal with detachment rules, enhancements and stratagems, but Berilio wished they cooked him an extra meal instead.
SHOW LINKS:
Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
00:00 Hello and Welcome
00:57 Quick Note
01:43 11th Edition Already Better than 10th
03:42 Rules of Engagement
06:03 Adeptus Custodes
08:14 We've tried adding some flavor, but we are terrible at that
11:37 Back to Custodes
20:31 Genestealer Cults
35:13 Leagues of Votann
47:53 T'au Empire
01:03:16 Chaos Knights
01:16:58 Harlequins
01:31:46 Wrapping Up
01:34:55 These Guys Wouldn't Have Problems Naming Enhancements
01:37:58 Alright Audio Audience
Contact Information:
You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
Your Hosts:
Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
Brad's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
Show Email:
thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
Merch Website:
http://www.poorhammer.com/
Edited by:
Menino Berilio
Show Mailing Address:
PO Box 70893
Rochester Hills, MI
48307
Licensed Music Used By This Program:
"Night Out" by LiQWYD
CC BY
"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
CC BY
"First Class" by Peyruis
CC BY
"Funky Souls" by Amaria
CC BY
- MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
On this week's episode, Brad and Eric are joined by Ms. Bonus Content to chat about the process of collecting a Space Marine Warhammer 40K Army. How to get a full 2K Army? How to build a solid core of beefy men? How to record a podcast without doing a tangent that becomes bonus content every 2 sentences? For that and more, tune in to find out.
Miwabelle: https://www.youtube.com/@Miwabelle
SHOW LINKS:
Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
00:00 Hello and Welcome
00:54 So You Bought Armageddon, Now What
05:20 Getting To 1K Points
08:51 From 1k to 1.5K - Many Routes
10:44 From 1k to 1.5K - The Tank Route
12:41 Reminder: Don't Be Brad
13:16 From 1.5K to 2k with Tanks
14:49 Going Beyond 2K with Tanks
17:35 From 1K to 1.5K with Troops
19:39 From 1.5k to 2K with Troops
21:34 Going past 2K with the Melee List
22:23 Going Insane
26:30 Now Go Listen to the Bonus Content
31:20 The Funny Bit
33:28 Alright Audio Audience
Contact Information:
You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
Your Hosts:
Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
Brad's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
Show Email:
thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
Merch Website:
http://www.poorhammer.com/
Edited by:
Menino Berilio
Show Mailing Address:
PO Box 70893
Rochester Hills, MI
48307
Licensed Music Used By This Program:
"Night Out" by LiQWYD
CC BY
"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
CC BY
"First Class" by Peyruis
CC BY
"Funky Souls" by Amaria
CC BY
- MERCH: https://orchideight.com/collections/poorhammer
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/poorhammer
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/SolelySingleton
On this week's episode, Brad and Eric present and discuss the Rules update for Horde Mode! Warhammer 40K 11th edition is here and that means work has to be done! Not by Berilio this time though, he is too busy writing this description after being yelled at for forgetting it last week. I thought nobody would stop to read these. Apparently Warhammer players can read, as opposed to Magic players. We should swap to being a Magic: the Gathering podcast, that would be one less thing for me to do. Anyways, back to this description… The recording of this episode was smooth, definitively wasn't over 2 hours with a bunch of re-takes, everyone was energetic, definitively not tired, but everything turned out alright! You will learn about the new Misery Cards, Secondary Objectives, Supply points, Spawning and controlling the Horde and more!
HORDE MODE LINKS:
HORDE MODE 11TH EDITION DOCUMENTATION: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1r0-H8Po8rkLjP1jsWT7ja4cdCwgQDWm5
HORDE MODE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/ZwASQMqQZS
SLAM SECTOR: https://www.youtube.com/@slamsectortv
SHOW LINKS:
Brad's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky: https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
00:00 Hello and Welcome
00:44 Horde Mode is Back, Alright!
01:31 What is Horde Mode
06:26 Army Construction
08:21 Setting Up the Table
12:42 Choosing the Horde Faction
15:07 Spawning the Horde
20:15 CP and Army Rule
22:45 Supply Points and Resupply Step
23:41 Misery Cards
24:36 Secondary Mission
25:36 Each Turn Ramps the Difficulty
27:12 Getting Supply Points
28:00 Controlling the Horde
32:24 Winning and Losing (Secret Objectives)
38:01 Supplies
43:49 Comms Jammed
44:18 Field Promotion
46:19 Misery Deck
51:48 Secondary Missions
58:14 The Art of Naming Stuff
59:45 Before we get out of here
01:03:35 The Most Fun Part of Every Episode
01:07:18 Alright Audio Audience
Contact Information:
You can interact with Solely Singleton by joining the hosts on discord and Twitter to give input to improve the show. Feel free to email more detailed questions and suggestions to the show's email address.
Your Hosts:
Brad (DrRuler) & Eric (OnekuoSora)
Brad's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/drruler.bsky.social
Eric's Bsky:
https://bsky.app/profile/onekuosora.bsky.social
Show Email:
thepoorhammerpodcast@gmail.com
Merch Website:
http://www.poorhammer.com/
Edited by:
Menino Berilio
Show Mailing Address:
PO Box 70893
Rochester Hills, MI
48307
Licensed Music Used By This Program:
"Night Out" by LiQWYD
CC BY
"Thursday & Snow (Reprise)" by Blank & Kytt
CC BY
"First Class" by Peyruis
CC BY
"Funky Souls" by Amaria
CC BY
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About The Poorhammer Podcast
The Poorhammer Podcast covers a variety of content for Warhammer games and the surrounding hobbies, covering a variety of content from in-game strategy to army building to collecting and painting new armies. Our goal is to help Warhammer be approachable and welcoming to all players and hobbyists.Podcast website
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