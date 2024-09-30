Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe Big Three by Donut Media
Listen to The Big Three by Donut Media in the App
Listen to The Big Three by Donut Media in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Big Three by Donut Media

Podcast The Big Three by Donut Media
Donut
The Big Three is Donut's new podcast that examines the latest car news, racing headlines, and anything noteworthy in the automotive landscape. A perfect weekly ...
More
LeisureAutomotiveComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Diesel Tuners Fined Millions... Again - The Big Three #37
    Thanks to Yamaha for sponsoring this podcast! Check out the all-new WOLVERINE RMAX4 1000 at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com today. This week, the guys chat about the handsome new Honda Passport, a big deal lawsuit targeted at Toyota and Subaru, and a Bugatti convertible that broke a speed record. Plus, another emissions-tricking diesel company is getting taken down by the feds. More about Show: Find all of Donut's links in one place: https://linktr.ee/donutpodcasts  Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes. Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber. Follow Max on IG @maxmaddox Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    35:48
  • Why Ford is Suing This Youtuber - The Big Three #36
    Thanks to Allstate for sponsoring today’s episode! Click here to check Allstate first and see how much you could save on car insurance. Also thanks to Yamaha for sponsoring this podcast! Check out the all-new WOLVERINE RMAX4 1000 at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com today. And thanks to Aura Frames for sponsoring this episode! Exclusive $35-off Carver Mat at AuraFrames.com. Use code BIGTHREE at checkout to save! This week, the guys chat about all the craziness that went down at SEMA, a Dodge Viper that's been on a pole for 30 years, and a revolutionary turbo 3-cylinder Honda engine. Plus, why Ford is coming after TJ Hunt for his latest build. More about Show: Find all of Donut's links in one place: https://linktr.ee/donutpodcasts  Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes. Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber. Follow Max on IG @maxmaddox Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    48:25
  • Kia Just Made The Ugliest Truck of all Time - The Big Three #35
    Thanks to Yamaha for sponsoring this episode! Check out the all-new WOLVERINE RMAX4 1000 at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/ today. Unlock a healthier, easier way to eat with Huel-- get 15% off with the code BIGTHREE15 at https://HUEL.com This week, the guys chat about the new baby TRX: the RAM RHO, a real life Batmobile that will set you back $3 million and a chaotic but fun Formula 1 race. Plus, an ode to an iconic SoCal speedway that's shutting its doors. More about Show: Find all of Donut's links in one place: https://linktr.ee/donutpodcasts  Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes. Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber. Follow Max on IG @maxmaddox Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:20
  • This Legendary American Truck is Back - The Big Three #34
    Thanks to Yamaha for sponsoring this episode! Check out the all-new WOLVERINE RMAX4 1000 at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com today. Unlock a healthier, easier way to eat with Huel: 15% off with the code: BIGTHREE15 at https://HUEL.com. This week Nolan, Max, and Steph talk about an insane junkyard auction, Frankie Muniz racing in NASCAR, and a viral dashcam video. Plus, the returns of the Scout brand and VW bus, and how manual transmissions aren’t dead yet. More about Show: Find all of Donut's links in one place: https://linktr.ee/donutpodcasts  Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes. Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber. Follow Max on IG @maxmaddox Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    43:53
  • BMW is About To Get Ugly - The Big Three #33
    This week, we chat about BMW's Neue Klasse design language which makes everything look like an EV, Ferrari's brand new F1 inspired F80 and a manual transmission Honda is developing for EVs. Plus, an exclusive interview with three time IMSA champion, Felipe Nasr. More about Show: Find all of Donut's links in one place: https://linktr.ee/donutpodcasts  Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes. Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber. Follow Max on IG @maxmaddox Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/TheBigThreePodcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    55:26

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Big Three by Donut Media

The Big Three is Donut's new podcast that examines the latest car news, racing headlines, and anything noteworthy in the automotive landscape. A perfect weekly update for anyone even slightly interested in cars, The Big Three is an entertaining glimpse into an inclusive yet opinionated world. Join hosts Nolan Sykes, Joe Weber and Max Maddox as they provide their lighthearted perspective on the hottest and weirdest automotive trends.  The only car podcast you’ll ever need, aside from our other podcast, Past Gas. New episodes every Wednesday. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to The Big Three by Donut Media, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Big Three by Donut Media: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:59:12 AM