By the late 2000s, shrinking markets, tightening emissions, and a younger generation losing interest in vehicles signaled the end of the legendary JDM era. But a few rebellious engineers refused to go quietly, choosing instead to make their last cars arguably their greatest.

In this second-to-last episode of Past Gas: The Golden Era of JDM, we explore the dramatic conclusion of Japan's greatest automotive era. Discover how Nissan built the R35 GT-R from scratch to successfully crush Porsche at the Nurburgring, why Toyota intentionally lost money on every screaming V10 LFA they built to educate their next generation of engineers, the heartbreaking cancellation of Honda's highly anticipated V10 NSX, and how Mazda kept the pure driving spirit alive despite the death of the rotary engine.

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