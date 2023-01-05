Past Gas #184: The Rise & Fall of Mitsubishi

The year is 1870. And a samurai has just started a trading operation in a Japan still coming to grips with the modern world. Through hard work, ingenious engineering, and perhaps more than a little war profiteering, that company would later grow to be Mitsubishi - one of the four largest companies in one of the world's four largest economies. But how did sales plummet to just 15 percent of their peak in a few short years? How did the company watch Volkswagen's Dieselgate unfold and then TOP IT? And is Mitsubishi responsible for the trend of naming mid-size crossovers after once-iconic performance models? All that and more on today's Past Gas - as we learn about the Rise and Fall of Mitsubishi.