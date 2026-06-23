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348 episodes
- From the early days of innovation after WWII to the brand new supercars coming out of Japan, "The Golden Era" of the Japanese Car Industry spans many generations and is more far reaching than anyone realizes. In this final installment of Season 2 of Past Gas, Nolan Sykes and Joe Weber recap their favorite parts and unpack what didn't make it to the episodes.
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- From legendary 90s JDM icons skyrocketing into the millions, to corporate scandals, economic crashes, and a generation forced to trade the steering wheel for a smartphone, this is the true story of how we lost the greatest automotive era in history, and why the "car dream" is now completely out of reach for most of us.
The golden era of Japanese sports cars is officially dead... or is it?
- By the late 2000s, shrinking markets, tightening emissions, and a younger generation losing interest in vehicles signaled the end of the legendary JDM era. But a few rebellious engineers refused to go quietly, choosing instead to make their last cars arguably their greatest.
In this second-to-last episode of Past Gas: The Golden Era of JDM, we explore the dramatic conclusion of Japan's greatest automotive era. Discover how Nissan built the R35 GT-R from scratch to successfully crush Porsche at the Nurburgring, why Toyota intentionally lost money on every screaming V10 LFA they built to educate their next generation of engineers, the heartbreaking cancellation of Honda's highly anticipated V10 NSX, and how Mazda kept the pure driving spirit alive despite the death of the rotary engine.
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- In this episode, we explore the unbelievable evolution of drift culture. From Keiichi Tsuchiya—the legendary "Drift King"—cutting his teeth by sliding through blind corners, to the creation of the D1 Grand Prix and the birth of Formula Drift, drifting had to invent its own competitive rules and scoring systems from scratch. Join us as we dive into how this underground Japanese phenomenon captured the world's attention, conquered the American car scene, and eventually demanded absolute authenticity on the set of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.
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- When The Fast and the Furious hit theaters in 2001, it lifted Japanese car culture out of the mountain passes and dropped it straight into the American mainstream.
In this episode of Past Gas, we explore how Japan responded to the world's newfound obsession with its vehicles. We break down Daijiro Inada's terrifying 200 mph rollover crash in the Nevada desert, the intense enthusiast demand that finally forced legendary cars like the Subaru WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution stateside, and the historic end to Japan's 15-year 276-horsepower "gentlemen's agreement". Finally, discover how iconic aftermarket brands like GReddy and HKS engineered specifically for the West and turned American ambition into a global tuning empire.
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About Past Gas
Donut's Nolan Sykes and Joe Weber walk you through incredible stories behind your favorite cars and manufacturers. Episodes include underground Japanese racing clubs, bitter racing rivalries, and how some of your favorite classic cars came to be. Listen and find out why Past Gas is the #1 automotive podcast on Apple.Podcast website
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