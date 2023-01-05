Donut Media brings you some of the craziest stories from all of automotive history in their new podcast "Past Gas!". Hosts James Pumphrey, Nolan Sykes and Joe W... More
Available Episodes
5 of 194
Past Gas #185: Viper: How the Most Boring Company Built the Most Insane Car
The year is 1988. Chrysler is getting pummeled by Ford and GM in sales, and the company’s lineup of cars weren’t inspiring consumer excitement. They needed a new, exciting car - and fast. Company VP Bob Lutz was driving to work in his 1985 Shelby Cobra when it hit him. The Cobra was exactly the kind of car Chrysler needed to add to its repertoire. So Bob put together a team, gave them a three-point directive, and the rest, as they say, is history. The result of Bob’s efforts was the iconic Dodge Viper. How did Lamborghini help Chrysler build an engine for a corvette-killer? Does a car need windows to sell? And was the Dodge Viper almost the final nail in Chrysler’s coffin? Today on Past Gas: the story of the development of the Dodge Viper.
You asked for it -- and we listened. We're filming Past Gas again! Head to our Youtube channel and check us out in the stu!
https://www.youtube.com/c/donutpodcasts
Get 10% off your first month at https://BetterHelp.com/pastgas
More about Show:
Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes.
Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber.
Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our Youtube and Facebook channels!
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:04:49
Past Gas #184: The Rise & Fall of Mitsubishi
The year is 1870. And a samurai has just started a trading operation in a Japan still coming to grips with the modern world. Through hard work, ingenious engineering, and perhaps more than a little war profiteering, that company would later grow to be Mitsubishi - one of the four largest companies in one of the world's four largest economies. But how did sales plummet to just 15 percent of their peak in a few short years? How did the company watch Volkswagen's Dieselgate unfold and then TOP IT? And is Mitsubishi responsible for the trend of naming mid-size crossovers after once-iconic performance models? All that and more on today’s Past Gas - as we learn about the Rise and Fall of Mitsubishi.
Also, you asked for it -- and we listened. We're filming Past Gas again! Head to our Youtube channel and check us out in the stu!
https://www.youtube.com/c/donutpodcasts
Thanks to our sponsors:
Get Valvoline for your car!
Need to hire? You need Indeed. Go to https://Indeed.com/PASTGAS.
Get 10% off your first month at https://BetterHelp.com/pastgas
More about Show:
Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes.
Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber.
Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our Youtube and Facebook channels!
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/24/2023
1:05:53
Past Gas #183: Sebastien Loeb Was Built To Win
Eight-time World Rally champion Sébastien Ogier was primed to defend his title at the 2022 World Rallycross season opener at Monte Carlo. As the four-day event progressed, the man who’d dominated Rallycross for the last decade was in the lead… until he found himself competing with an unexpected aggressor: a 47-year-old dude who hadn’t participated in a WRC event in over a year, driving a car he’d never raced. It was Sébastien Loeb. How did Sébastien Loeb become a racing icon, despite not getting behind the wheel of a professional car until he was 21? How has he been able to dominate the highest levels of Rallycross, but take on Le Mans, The X-games, and The World Touring Car Championship? And what do other pillars of the racing world think of our boy Seb? We have answers to those questions and a whole lot more. Today on Past Gas, a closer look at modern racing legend - Sébastien Loeb.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Get Valvoline for your car!
Need to hire? You need Indeed. Go to https://Indeed.com/PASTGAS.
Get 10% off your first month at https://BetterHelp.com/pastgas
More about Show:
Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes.
Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber.
Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our Youtube and Facebook channels!
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/17/2023
45:59
Past Gas #182: The Wild Origin Story of the Mazda Miata
1989. The first episode of Seinfeld had just aired, Game Boys were flyin’ off the shelves, and the Berlin Wall was about to fall. But for car enthusiasts everywhere, 1989 will be remembered for something even bigger. The year that the Mazda MX-5 was released in the United States. How did the Miata become one of the most beloved two-seaters of all time? Who were the people who brought it to life? And how did a Japanese company end up making the ideal British roadster? Today on Past Gas: the origin story of the Mazda Miata.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Get Valvoline for your car!
Need to hire? You need Indeed. Go to https://Indeed.com/PASTGAS.
More about Show:
Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes.
Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber.
Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our Youtube and Facebook channels!
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/10/2023
54:40
Past Gas #181: How Two Brothers Brought F1 to Mexico
If you’re an F1 fan, you’re probably familiar with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. But who ARE the Hermanos Rodriguez? What impact did they have on motorsports in Mexico? And is being fearless really a good quality for a race car driver, or indicative of future disaster? Today on Past Gas, the story of Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez.
Thanks to our sponsors:
Get Valvoline for your car!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GAS to get 10% off your first month.
More about Show:
Follow Nolan on IG and Twitter @nolanjsykes.
Follow Joe on IG and Twitter @joegweber.
Follow Donut @donutmedia, and subscribe to our Youtube and Facebook channels!
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/PastGas.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Donut Media brings you some of the craziest stories from all of automotive history in their new podcast "Past Gas!". Hosts James Pumphrey, Nolan Sykes and Joe Weber walk you through incredible stories behind your favorite cars and manufacturers, like underground Japanese racing clubs, bitter racing rivalries and how some of your favorite classic cars came to be. Remember, it's about cars, not about farts.
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy