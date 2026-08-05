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Under The Hood show

Nordstroms Automotive Inc.
AutomotiveEducation
Under The Hood show
Latest episode

982 episodes

  • Under The Hood show

    Auto Repair Tips For The DIY Car Repair Person

    08/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Free car advice and DIY tips from real mechanics
  • Under The Hood show

    The Best Car Repair Advice Show on Podcast Call Us Today!

    08/03/2026 | 47 mins.
    Your Car questions answered live. Caller get real automotive advice over the air.
  • Under The Hood show

    Car Repair Advice In A Live Call In Show

    07/31/2026 | 48 mins.
  • Under The Hood show

    Summer Car Cleaning Time Tips From Advance Auto Parts on Cleaning and Your Car Repair Calls

    07/27/2026 | 59 mins.
    The best call-in car talk show in America! Under The Hood. We take your live calls and get you answers to all your car repair problems fast. Give us a call today. It's so hot! A/C repair trends A/C recharging DIY 13 Ram I have a noise like exhaust leak but it's the transmission? Does DEF go stale? My Ford has a damaged DEF system 03 Yukon died several times My 07 Maxima CVT won't shift. We go Under The Hod with Advance Auto Parts and talk a bit about cleaning your car.
  • Under The Hood show

    The Motor Medics Helping People to Repair Their Cars Over The Phone

    07/20/2026 | 47 mins.
    The best call-in car talk show in America! Under The Hood. We take your live calls and get you answers to all your car repair problems fast. Give us a call today. Here are today's callers... A happy Hyundai owner gets his expensive engine replaced for free Why are there 4 front shocks on my 94 F150 Truck? Are some cheap OBD2 Scanners no good? My Corvette won't scan The Chrysler Jeep 3.6 Tick. Can I change my oil weight? DIY car cam ADAS replacement. Do I need to have it calibrated? Blue smoke from my 18 Subaru Crosstrek. What is it? Why did my Sorento Tach drop to zero and stall? Almost no oil changes on my 98 Ranger with a bazillion miles. Say it aint so! Can I install a 6" lift on my 26 Ram and not void the warranty?
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About Under The Hood show
A fun Call-in show blending entertainment and car news with repair advice. The Motor Medics keep you entertained and help you understand your cars and trucks. Airing on over 225 stations across America since 1990 we are America's Largest car talk show. BestAutomotivePodcast2025
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