The best call-in car talk show in America! Under The Hood. We take your live calls and get you answers to all your car repair problems fast. Give us a call today. Here are today's callers... A happy Hyundai owner gets his expensive engine replaced for free Why are there 4 front shocks on my 94 F150 Truck? Are some cheap OBD2 Scanners no good? My Corvette won't scan The Chrysler Jeep 3.6 Tick. Can I change my oil weight? DIY car cam ADAS replacement. Do I need to have it calibrated? Blue smoke from my 18 Subaru Crosstrek. What is it? Why did my Sorento Tach drop to zero and stall? Almost no oil changes on my 98 Ranger with a bazillion miles. Say it aint so! Can I install a 6" lift on my 26 Ram and not void the warranty?