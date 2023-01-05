A fun Call-in show blending entertainment and car news with repair advice. The Motor Medics keep you entertained and help you understand your cars and trucks. A... More
Available Episodes
How Can I Fix My Car Myself - With a Little Help From Some Friends
2006 GMC Acadia Why did my Cam Sensor break? Timing Chains Why won't my turn signals work on my 2006 E350 Ford Van? How to replace the Headlight Switch on a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis How do I check Fuel Pressure on a Ford F250 Why does my 2012 Kia Sorento start hard? 1963 Ford F350 Y-Block Hard start cold Berkley One Classics How to fix a Temp Blend Door on a Chevy Impala Why do my fan relays melt on my Cooling Fans? Can you use additives with E85 Ethanol? How can I get Better Fuel Economy?
5/1/2023
48:26
Should I fix My Car Or Junk It?
Why does my car die while driving? 2001 Buick LeSabre Should I fix or Junk my Car? 2007 Toyota Sienna Van Why can't I fill my car with fuel fast? 2002 Buick LeSabre End of the Camaro How to repair a computer on a 1994 Ford F150 UTI Hoodie Giveaway Why do my fan relays burn out on my 1994 Mercury Grand Marquise 90-Year-Old lady selling a Lincoln 2012 Chevy Bus runs lean Why do my windows not work on my Hondas CR-V? When did they stop pop up headlights in the USA? Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars. Will they work
4/26/2023
47:53
Can You Run Vegetable Oil In A Car Engine?
Youve heard us talk about KSeal. Listen at the end of the podcast when we talk to MIke from KSeal directly in a really fun interview with all the details about KSeal and a fun story. Why is my Parking Brake Light on 2006 Dodge Durango Future Cars, Hydrogen, Electric, and more 1963 Impala Neutral Switch Aftermarket Shifter Hoodie Giveaway from UTI Why does my car pull to the right? Honda CR-V Alignment What Is A Short Trip in a car? Cam and Lifter Failure in Ford 7.3 and GM 5.3 Engines Can you use Vegetable Oil in an Engine? Producer Doug's Car Repair. It was a doosey!
4/24/2023
57:54
Car Repair on a CVT Transmission
Using A Diablo Sport Tuner in a 2008 Mustang How to fix my Trailblazer Radio Why do my car tires wear out so fast? 2021 Nissan Rouge Why is my Air Bag Light on? Express van 1998 Nissan Maxima has something hanging underneath it. Nissan Murano the step motor code CVT Trans Is a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse a good car? My 1995 Tahoe has a bearing hum maybe Why does my 2008 Dodge Charger not start
4/19/2023
1:15:07
Don't Get Taken For A Ride When Buying a Used Car
2004 Forester My fans say irrational behavior 2012 Toyota Tacoma A/C not working 2003 Silverado Fixing door hinges 2019 Ford Fiesta Can I Use E85? 2010 GMC Acadia Can I Remove A Catalytic Convertor? Car Wheel Well Mud Removal
