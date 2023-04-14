A panel of horticultural experts answer gardening questions from a live audience. Recorded in a different location each week More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Worcester
Why haven’t my apple trees come to blossom? Which flowering plants can I grow in clay soil? Are bug hotels beneficial?
From diseases to daffodils, the sprightly GQT squad are prepped to provide all their green-fingered guidance from Worcester. Raring to expunge a multitude of wilt-induced worries are RHS Wisley whiz Matthew Pottage, passionate plantsman Matthew Biggs, and ardent landscape architect Bunny Guinness.
Also, GQT regular Juliet Sargeant encourages us to step-over the hurdle of windy weather conditions with a masterclass on growing stepover apple trees.
Assistant Producer: Dulcie Whadcock
Producer: Daniel Cocker
Executive Producer: Hannah Newton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
5/5/2023
42:10
Crowle
I’ve just set up a greenhouse, where do I begin? What should I plant around an oak tree? Can I put the contents of my hoover in the compost?
From planting proposals, to allotment advice, the GQT panel are back to answer all of your plant predicaments from Crowle, Worcestershire. Ready to rid you of all your garden gripes are plant enthusiast Bunny Guinness, brainy botanist Matthew Biggs, and RHS Wisley whizz Matthew Pottage.
Alongside the questions, Bob Flowerdew gives us all his tips and tricks on tomato sowing and growing, including the unlikely power of banana peel.
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
4/28/2023
42:07
Coventry
How do I avoid slugs getting on my dahlias? How can I prevent problems in the polytunnel? Can I stop my bay tree getting bigger?
This week the GQT team answer all these questions and more from Coventry. Ready to rid you of all your weed-induced woes are plant pathologist Pippa Greenwood, grow-you-own guru Bob Flowerdew, and proud plants woman,Anne Swithinbank.
Alongside the questions, GQT producer Daniel Cocker discusses the connection between Coventry Cathedral, a handful of acorns and a...Beatle.
Assistant Producer: Dulcie Whadcock
Producer: Dan Cocker
Executive Producer: Hannah Newton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
4/21/2023
41:57
Earlsdon
What’s the best way to grow swedes? Why doesn’t my hydrangea come to flower? Are artificial plants acceptable or downright outrageous?
This week, the GQT panellists are in Earlsdon to answer these questions and more in front of a live audience. Ready to share their insightful advice on all your plant predicaments are plant pathologist Pippa Greenwood, grow-your-own guru Bob Flowerdew, and conversant horticulturist Anne Swithinbank.
Alongside the questions, regular panellist Matthew Wilson visits GQT Producer, Dan Cocker to dig up all there is to know about weeds.
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
4/14/2023
41:55
North Shropshire
What should I plant on the roof of my houseboat? Should I grow lilies in containers or flowerbeds? What is the worst gardening idea you’ve ever had?
The GQT panellists are back in North Shropshire to answer these questions and more in front of a live audience. Ready to share their insightful advice on all your plant predicaments are landscape architect Bunny Guinness, horticulturist Christine Walkden, and garden designer Matthew Wilson.
Alongside the questions, GQT Assistant Producer Rahnee Prescod chats to London Terrariums founder Emma Sibley about the history and creation of these pocket-sized jar-dens.
Producer: Bethany Hocken
Assistant Producer: Rahnee Prescod
Executive Producer: Hannah Newton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4