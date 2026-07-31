Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
91 episodes
- Peter Gibbs and the Gardeners’ Question Time panel visit the Lincolnshire village of Pinchbeck, a fenland landscape shaped by waterways and a long history of horticulture.
On the panel are plantswoman Christine Walkden and garden designers Matthew Wilson and Bunny Guinness.
The team tackles questions on choosing pond plants to support dragonflies, finding colourful plants for exposed, windy gardens, and why some gardeners struggle to grow much-loved astrantias. They also offer practical advice on improving courgette crops, planting around hydrangeas, and dealing with troublesome vine weevil.
Water is a recurring theme throughout the programme. Bethan Collerton visits Winterbourne House and Garden to meet plant scientist Professor Jeremy Pritchard and uncover the remarkable ways plants depend on water, from photosynthesis and cooling to the internal hydraulic systems that keep them upright and growing.
Back in Pinchbeck, the panel turns to a question many gardeners face during a heatwave - how often should we water our gardens? Christine shares her advice on watering deeply and effectively to help plants withstand dry conditions.
Producer: Rahnee Prescod
Assistant Producer: William Norton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
* If listening on BBC Sounds and you wish to view the plant list, please go to the Gardeners' Question Time website and open this week's episode page.
Tickets are available for the BBC Radio 4 Gardeners' Question Time Summer Party 2026 held at RHS Garden Wisley on Saturday 5th September.
Information and ticket details can be accessed via: https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/whats-on/gardeners-question-time-summer-garden-party
East Renfrewshire: Balcony Brilliance, Reluctant Camellias and Making The Most Of Moss07/24/2026 | 42 mins.Kathy Clugston chairs this week’s Gardeners’ Question Time from Clarkston Halls in East Renfrewshire, home to one of Scotland’s oldest horticultural societies.
Joining Kathy are Balmoral’s Head of Gardens Kirsty Wilson, ethnobotanist James Wong, and Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Head Gardener Bethan Collerton.
The panel tackles questions on reluctant camellias, fragrant planting for a windswept balcony, and how to transform a shady, moss-filled shared garden.
Along the way, Bethan visits Glasgow Botanic Gardens’ magnificent Kibble Palace, where she joins Robert Jamieson to explore botanical links across the Commonwealth, from the Australian tea tree and towering tree ferns to remarkable araucarias from the South Pacific.
Back in Clarkston, the team shares advice on improving the quality of greenhouse-grown grapes, caring for carnivorous pitcher plants, and choosing easy, quick-growing seeds for young gardeners.
Producer: Alison Vernon-Smith
Assistant Producer: William Norton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
* If listening on BBC Sounds and you wish to view the plant list, please go to the Gardeners' Question Time website and open this week's episode page.
- Recorded at the University of Birmingham’s magnificent Elgar Concert Hall, Kathy Clugston is joined by Bethan Collerton of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Marcus Chilton-Jones of RHS Garden Bridgewater, and Dr Chris Thorogood from Oxford Botanic Garden.
The panel tackles a wide range of audience gardening dilemmas, from reluctant peonies and coppiced hazel, to a struggling juniper bonsai and an overgrown black elder. They also discuss how to rescue a drought-stressed blueberry, and keep colour flowing through the garden into late summer.
Later in the show, Bethan visits Winterbourne House and Garden to meet local beekeeper Jane Nimmo to discover more about the remarkable lives of honeybees, the challenges facing wild bee populations, and the simple things gardeners can do to help pollinators thrive.
Producer: Alison Vernon-Smith
Assistant Producer: William Norton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
* If listening on BBC Sounds and you wish to view the plant list, please go to the Gardeners' Question Time website and open this week's episode page.
- Gardeners’ Question Time visits the stunning Springfields Festival Gardens in Spalding, 15 acres of beautifully designed and diverse planting, created for visitors of all ages to explore and enjoy.
Peter Gibbs is joined by a panel of horticultural experts - Matthew Wilson, Christine Walkden and Bunny Guinness - to answer questions from an enthusiastic audience of local gardeners. Together, they tackle a wide range of gardening dilemmas, from reviving a pot-bound olive tree to dealing with ants that have taken up residence in an exotic potted palm.
The panel also offers practical advice on watering seedlings effectively, encouraging a mature philadelphus to flower, and successfully overwintering hollyhocks.
Also, Grow Your Own expert Julia Parker shares her top tips for successional planting, helping gardeners enjoy a continuous harvest throughout the growing season.
Producer: Dominic Tyerman
Producer: Matthew Smith
Producer: Rahnee Prescod
Assistant Producer: William Norton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4.
- Kathy Clugston and the panel are in Edgbaston at the University of Birmingham’s beautiful Winterbourne House and Garden, an Arts and Crafts era gem packed with horticultural interest.
Joining Kathy to answer questions from a keen audience of local gardeners are Bethan Collerton, Marcus Chilton‑Jones and Dr Chris Thorogood. The team tackle everything from leggy tomatoes, to the challenge of designing a cohesive border that spans both sun and shade.
There’s practical advice for dealing with the devastation caused by box tree moth, creative planting ideas for Japanese‑inspired gardens using unusual and architectural plants.
Also, Bethan takes a walk around the Winterbourne grounds with head gardener Paul Cooke to discover how Gertrude Jekyll’s influence continues to shape the garden today.
Producers: Alison Vernon-Smith
Assistant Producer: William Norton
A Somethin' Else production for BBC Radio 4
* If listening on BBC Sounds and you wish to view the plant list, please go to the Gardeners' Question Time website and open this week's episode page.
More Home & Garden podcasts
- Homemaker ChicArts, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Leisure
- The MinimalistsHealth & Wellness, Home & Garden, Leisure, Philosophy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The joe gardener Show - Organic Gardening - Vegetable Gardening - Expert Garden Advice From Joe Lamp'lHobbies, Home & Garden, Leisure
- This Old House Radio HourHome & Garden, Leisure
- Holmes on Homes Podcast with Mike HolmesHome & Garden, Leisure
- Garden Girls PodcastHome & Garden, Leisure
- The Beginner's Garden with Jill McSheehyEducation, Home & Garden, Leisure, Tutorials
- BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine PodcastHome & Garden, Leisure, Nature, Science
- Decorating Tips and TricksArts, Design, Home & Garden, Leisure
Trending Home & Garden podcasts
About Gardeners' Question Time
A panel of horticultural experts answer gardening questions from a live audience. Recorded in a different location each weekPodcast website
Listen to Gardeners' Question Time, Homemaker Chic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Gardeners' Question Time
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Gardeners' Question Time: Podcasts in Family