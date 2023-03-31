Every other week, tune into 8-4 Play for talk about Japan, video games, and Japanese video games, straight from the 8-4 offices in beautiful downtown Tokyo. More
Available Episodes
5 of 340
8-4 Play 5/26/2023: BOOGERS, PICKLES, AND ZELDA
17-Bit head honcho and two-time Kakariko Village gherkin tossing champion Jake Kazdal joins us once again for an epic (and largely spoiler-free) first discussion on all things The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Plus quick thoughts on PlayStation Showcase 2023! Time – Topic Discussed: 00:52 – Nicknames 06:52 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 01:42:40 – Break 01:43:10 – News: The Playstation Showcase Recap
5/26/2023
2:18:03
8-4 Play 5/12/2023: OUT FOR ZELDA
Thank you for calling 8-4 Play. We can’t take your call right now, but please leave a message at the tone and we’ll get back to you as soon as we’ve had our fill of Tears of the Kingdom. *BEEEEP* Time – Topic Discussed: 01:58 – Nicknames 11:28 – Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters 19:09 – Hollow Knight 28:58 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 37:12 – Dragon Slayer: Legend of Heroes 47:41 – Tunic 1:03:41 – News: Redfall disappoints, PS5 sales and a liiiiiiitle bit more. 1:06:55 – Mario Bros Movie Impressions (Yes, there are spoilers)
5/12/2023
1:27:19
8-4 Play 4/28/2023: GOLDEN (MAN)GODS
Golden Week is here, and look what the Pegasus dragged in--that’s right, straight from the skies above Narita Airport, it’s fan favorite special guest Shane Bettenhausen! Join us for talk of the hottest trailers from two weeks ago (TOTK and FF16), the latest Arcade Archives releases, the new FF Pixel Remasters, the MS/Activision drama, and of course (booming voice) Humanityyyyyyyyy. Time – Topic Discussed: 01:17 – Nicknames 05:12 – Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster 09:20 – Tears of the Kingdom trailer reactions 16:25 – Humanity 21:20 – Arcade Archives (Phelios, Metal Hawk, and more) 36:49 – Final Fantasy XVI 1:04:13 – The Tetris movie 1:19:42 – News: Microsoft/Activision merger, Humanity, Apple wins against Epic’s appeal, and more!
4/28/2023
1:55:13
8-4 Play 4/14/2023: STUPID SEXY PALADINS
Gaming Jesus is missing, and it’s up to YOU to make it through this podcast without him! Strap in for random talk about Super Mario Galaxy, Hollow Knight, Gabe’s irrational fear of chocolate, more Resident Evil 4-make, and (of course) another obscure PC Engine game nobody has ever heard of. Plus news! But not Zelda Trailer or FF16 SOP news. Just…other news. ENJOY! Time – Topic Discussed: 01:18 – Nicknames 26:31 – Resident Evil 4 Remake 32:23 – Hollow Knight 39:55 – Vasteel (it’s a PC Engine game) 48:09 – Super Mario Galaxy 01:04:04 – News: Sayonara E3, PS5 rumors, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, and more!
4/14/2023
1:32:36
8-4 Play 3/31/2023: FAREWELL SWEET HYPE TRAIN
E3 may be gone (for now?), but the show must go on, as they say, so join us for thoughts on Resident Evil 4-make™, Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty, Meg's Monster, the new Tears of the Kingdom details, and more. (Recorded before the E3 news dropped, RIP.) Time – Topic Discussed: 00:57 – Nicknames 09:07 – Resident Evil 4 Remake 37:55 – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 43:04 – Meg’s Monster 48:01 – Tunic 57:30 – News: E3 speculation, PS5 slim rumors, Zelda gameplay, and more!