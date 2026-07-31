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425 episodes
- Ay? Ay! (Have you been playing Splatoon Raiders? Because we sure have!) Plus the latest in the worlds of video game news and sudden Tokyo summer electrical storms.
01:16 — Nicknames
10:00 — Splatoon Raiders
41:24 — News: Microsoft/Sony Network Outage, Capcom Sales, E3 Archives, and more!
- Star Fox, Adventures of Elliot, and a now-quaint lil' discussion on physical games (recorded prior to PlayStation's bombshell announcement).
00:47 – Nicknames
06:47 – Star Fox
19:32 – The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
28:57 – Microsoft, Steam Machines, GTA 6, and more!
- Special guest Robert Ashley stops by to talk about his amazing podcast A Life Well Wasted, old EGM / 1up.com memories, and (as required by law in 2026) AI and Xbox.
00:39 – Nicknames
06:54 – A Life Well Wasted
30:27 – Splatoon
34:41 – News: SGF Recap, Microsoft, Steam Machines and more!
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About 8-4 Play
Every other week, tune into 8-4 Play for talk about Japan, video games, and Japanese video games, straight from the 8-4 offices in beautiful downtown Tokyo.Podcast website
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