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8-4 Play

8-4, Ltd.
GamesLeisure
8-4 Play
Latest episode

425 episodes

  • 8-4 Play

    8-4 Play 7/31/2026: BOOYAH BROTHERS

    07/31/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Ay? Ay! (Have you been playing Splatoon Raiders? Because we sure have!) Plus the latest in the worlds of video game news and sudden Tokyo summer electrical storms.
     
    01:16 — Nicknames
    10:00 — Splatoon Raiders
    41:24 — News: Microsoft/Sony Network Outage, Capcom Sales, E3 Archives, and more!
  • 8-4 Play

    8-4 Play 7/17/2026: SCORCHED EARTH

    07/17/2026 | 53 mins.
    It's 8-4 Play's Summer Sale! 25% off hosts! 90% off our usual topics! The death of physical media! More layoffs! And balloon animals for the kids!
     
    01:04 — Nicknames
    01:41 — News: Physical Games, Microsoft, and more!
    47:21 — Rhythm Heaven Groove
  • 8-4 Play

    8-4 Play 7/3/2026: COCKY LITTLE FREAKS

    07/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Star Fox, Adventures of Elliot, and a now-quaint lil' discussion on physical games (recorded prior to PlayStation's bombshell announcement).
    00:47 – Nicknames
    06:47 – Star Fox
    19:32 – The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
    28:57 – Microsoft, Steam Machines, GTA 6, and more!
  • 8-4 Play

    8-4 Play 6/19/2026: VACATION WELL WASTED

    06/19/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Special guest Robert Ashley stops by to talk about his amazing podcast A Life Well Wasted, old EGM / 1up.com memories, and (as required by law in 2026) AI and Xbox.
    00:39 – Nicknames
    06:54 – A Life Well Wasted
    30:27 – Splatoon
    34:41 – News: SGF Recap, Microsoft, Steam Machines and more!
  • 8-4 Play

    8-4 Play 6/5/2026: BLAME IT ON THE RAIN

    06/05/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES (a couple days ago): Game-by-game-by-game analysis of PlayStation's latest E3 June State of Play, plus…well, mostly that, honestly.
     
    01:44 – Nicknames
    13:03 – Sony State of Play
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About 8-4 Play
Every other week, tune into 8-4 Play for talk about Japan, video games, and Japanese video games, straight from the 8-4 offices in beautiful downtown Tokyo.
Podcast website
GamesLeisureTechnologyVideo Games

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