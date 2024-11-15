Powered by RND
The Fine Homebuilding Podcast
The Fine Homebuilding Podcast is all about answering YOUR construction, design, and building science questions. From foundation waterproofing to roof flashing, ...
  • #658: Catching Crickets, Membrane Roofs, and Insulating Stone Foundations
     The FHB crew talks about hunting down noisy insect, the pros and cons of rubber and PVC roofs and insulating them without creating problems. They also discuss insulating and waterproofing stone foundations. Tune in to Episode 658 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about:  A simple method for catching indoor crickets Insulation strategies for EPDM and PVC membrane roofs How to install insulation on a stone foundation  Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected].     ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes: FHB Podcast 658 ➡️ Learn about SketchUp for Builders by Jon Beer, the new E-learning course from Fine Homebuilding ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media:   Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.
    38:50
  • #657: Affordable New Builds, Backfilling Foundations, and Peeling Paint
    Builders Mike Guertin and Ian Schwandt help the FHB Podcast answer complex questions about affordable new construction, proper compaction around new foundations, and how to deal with peeling paint on a mountainside masonry wall.   Tune in to Episode 657 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about: Strategies for making new homes affordable Properly compacting backfill around a new foundation for a patio  Water movement through masonry and controlling peeling paint     Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected].     ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes: FHB Podcast 657 ➡️ Learn about SketchUp for Builders by Jon Beer, the new E-learning course from Fine Homebuilding  ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media:   Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.   
    43:04
  • #656: Home Shops, Basement Wall Insulation, and Forming a Slab
    Listeners share their home shop ideas. The crew answers questions about insulating above-grade basement walls and how to form and insulate the edges of a building slab.   Tune in to Episode 656 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about: Tips and tricks for a productive home shop How to insulate basement walls with rigid insulation Edge insulation and form work for a thickened-edge slab     Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected].     ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes:  Episode 656  ➡️ Learn about SketchUp for Builders by Jon Beer, the new E-learning course from Fine Homebuilding  ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media:   Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.
    39:15
  • #655: Engineer’s Approval, Subfloor Dehumidification, and Basement Window Headers
    Brian, Ian and Patrick hear from listeners and answer building questions. Does it make sense to dehumidify under a basement subfloor? Do basement windows need a header?   Tune in to Episode 655 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about: How engineers test structures Does active dehumidification of a basement subfloor make sense Do basement windows need a header     Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected].     ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes:   *insert link to podcast episode page*  ➡️ E-Learning Sketchup for Builders by Jon Beer ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media:   Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.
    45:15
  • #654: Functional Shutters, Attic AC, and Lime Wash Recipes
    The Podcast crew talk about the beauty and benefits of functional shutters. Matt shows us how to save wildlife from window wells. Richard explains how to improve attic air handlers and ductwork. Matt Millham shares his favorite lime wash recipe.   Tune in to Episode 654 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about:  Mike talks about how shutters protect homes from sun and storms Richard talks about the best way to run HVAC in unconditioned attics    Matt explains how Ann Arbor is requiring home energy ratings at resale Mixing your own lime wash for masonry   Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected].   ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes: FHB Podcast 654 ➡️ Learn about SketchUp for Builders by Jon Beer, the new E-learning course from Fine Homebuilding  ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media:   Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.
    40:54

The Fine Homebuilding Podcast is all about answering YOUR construction, design, and building science questions. From foundation waterproofing to roof flashing, we take on your building, remodeling and design challenges with the know-how of North America's most-trusted home building brand. -- Every Friday, we discuss listener questions and offer advice following best-practice building techniques and principles. We love hearing from you, so if you have a question or project you want us to dig into, please send an email to [email protected] or ask your question on social media.
