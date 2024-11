#654: Functional Shutters, Attic AC, and Lime Wash Recipes

The Podcast crew talk about the beauty and benefits of functional shutters. Matt shows us how to save wildlife from window wells. Richard explains how to improve attic air handlers and ductwork. Matt Millham shares his favorite lime wash recipe. Tune in to Episode 654 of the Fine Homebuilding Podcast to learn more about: Mike talks about how shutters protect homes from sun and storms Richard talks about the best way to run HVAC in unconditioned attics Matt explains how Ann Arbor is requiring home energy ratings at resale Mixing your own lime wash for masonry Have a question or topic you want us to talk about on the show? Email us at [email protected] . ➡️ Check Out the Full Show Notes: FHB Podcast 654 ➡️ Learn about SketchUp for Builders by Jon Beer, the new E-learning course from Fine Homebuilding ➡️ Follow Fine Homebuilding on Social Media: Instagram • Facebook • TikTok • Pinterest • YouTube ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you enjoy the show, please subscribe and rate us on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever you prefer to listen.