Trivial Warfare is the podcast that takes the pub quiz out of the pub and brings it home to you. Trivial Warfare is a weekly game shared by people all over the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 137
TW430 - Helping With Moves
This episode was so much fun that I moved it from it's originally scheduled spot as TW429 onto the main feed as TW430! Erin teams up with Albert Thomas while Jonathan teams up with Matt Chesnut in a game where Ben is hosting. Enjoy! Sponsored by: SporcleCon - www.sporclecon.com (use code TWA when buying tickets) Everyplate - www.everyplate.com/podcast (use code twa49)
6/11/2023
1:44:11
TW428 - Just Fill in the Blank!
I'm so excited to share this week's game with you. We had so much FUN! This week Nick teams up with his rival and erstwhile teammate Will Dennison against the combined powers of Troy Cooper and Michael Sly while Jonathan sits in the host's chair for the first time in a long time! You're gonna love it. Play long on Triviamatic using code - 314263
5/28/2023
1:48:08
TW426 - I Thought It Was a Dating Site
Thanks for joining us this week for another awesome game! Carmela is back in the host's chair! Jonathan teams up with Andrew Skinner against the terrible puns of Justin Wentz and Bryan McClure. This one is a lot of fun. Enjoy! Triviamatic code - 539067 Sponsored by: www.triviawithbudds.com www.everyplate.com/podcast code twa149
5/14/2023
1:24:00
TW424 - A Zamboni of Runners
This week's game is a lot of fun! It's hosted by Nick and I honestly think it's the best game he's ever written for us. There are some great questions here! Don't tell him I said that though! The teams are Jonathan and James Hoover vs. Lisa Wolfisch and Benjamin Greenfield. Enjoy! Sponsored by: www.triviawithbudds.com
4/30/2023
1:38:45
TW422 - So Cheesy
We have a super fun game for you this week! Jonathan teams up with Chris Welker against the duo of Sara Callori and Shane Clingenpeel. Zahkia is in the host's chair. Enjoy! Sponsored by: www.triviawithbudds.com www.everplate.com/podcast
Trivial Warfare is the podcast that takes the pub quiz out of the pub and brings it home to you. Trivial Warfare is a weekly game shared by people all over the world that features all the same banter, jokes and fun that you share with your friends at your local quiz nights. TW is your gateway to a larger world of trivia and your invitation into an awesome community of people who love trivia games just as much as you do. Give the show a try and have fun with Jonathan, Chris, Carmela and Ben as they partner with guests just like you to battle for victory each week.
Trivial Warfare is an Oakes Media Group podcast.