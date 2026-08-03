Sometimes work is work, and sometimes work is a joy. Recording this episode was a joy. We had a great time! This week it's Robear and Jonathan representing the hosts against the guest team of Mike Petkun and Marny Helfrich with Zahkia hosting this banger of a game. Enjoy! Support the show and get access to our odd numbered patron episodes at www.trivialwarfarearmy.com. Join our Facebook Group to be a part of the community!

We are on a hot streak with great episodes lately and this one keeps the train a-rollin! This week Jonathan teams up with Kelly Kitko against Robear and Hal Baker with Erin in the host's chair. Good times are had by all and I hope by you as well. Enjoy! Join the Army and support the show at www.patreon.com/TWA and Join the Facebook Group!

Lately it feels like the episodes have been banger after banger. It doesn't feel like it's gonna stop any time soon! This week Harley Andrew teams up with Tanya Corman to take on Max Meiners and "our slighty confused but supportive dad" Jonathan in our annual Pride Episode! Carmela is in the host's chair and strap in, because you're gonna have a great time! Join the Trivial Warfare Army and support the show! Join our Facebook Group and get to know the community!

The hits just keep on coming. This episode is all that AND a bag of chips. It's Jonathan and David Abolafia vs Chris and Drew Grant with Zahkia in the host's chair. Enjoy! Support the Show - www.trivialwarfarearmy.com Say Hi! - https://www.facebook.com/groups/TrivialWarfareArmy

This week we have an amazing competition for you that isn't going to be decided until the very last minute! Jonathan teams up with Max Newhouse against the evil challengers Nick and Will Dennison with the hostess with the mostess Nikki Bates in the host's chair! Don't forget about our Spelling Bee coming up at 3PM EST on August 29th. You can buy your tickets to compete or to spectate via the live stream using the links below! Participant Ticket - https://buy.stripe.com/aFa00i53ZflSf4gemq1oI02 Spectator Ticket - https://buy.stripe.com/00w9ASeEz7Tqf4gdim1oI01 Last but not least, don't forget to sign up and become a patron of the show at www.trivialwarfarearmy.com!

About Trivial Warfare Trivia

About Trivial Warfare Trivia

About Trivial Warfare Trivia

Trivial Warfare is the podcast that takes the pub quiz out of the pub and brings it home to you. Trivial Warfare is a weekly game shared by people all over the world that features all the same banter, jokes and fun that you share with your friends at your local quiz nights. TW is your gateway to a larger world of trivia and your invitation into an awesome community of people who love trivia games just as much as you do. Give the show a try and have fun with Jonathan, Chris, Carmela and Ben as they partner with guests just like you to battle for victory each week. Trivial Warfare is an Oakes Media Group podcast.