Podcast Pipe Dreams
James Rispoli, Corey Alexander
Sharing the trials and tribulations of racers, motorsport industry professionals, and more. Hosted by longtime buddies and current MotoAmerica / American Flat Track racers James Rispoli and Corey Alexander.
  • Kyle Wyman - The Godfather of Bagger Racing
    Kyle Wyman has spent the entirety of his career doing whatever he can just to make it to the race track, riding whatever bike he could to yield him the best result and at times make him the most marketable to potential sponsors. After conquering the business of racing - out of a pickup truck to owning his own semi hauler and staffing full time employees, Kyle put it all aside to join the Factory Harley Davidson race team to ride a bagger. Though an early adopter of the bagger vision, his decision would pay off and over the course of the last few years bagger racing has exploded world wide. We were able to sit with Kyle and discuss the variety of hurdles he faced throughout his career, from family to injuries and the struggles of maxing out credit cards to make it to the next round. We hope you enjoy learning about the guy behind the bagger! Follow Kyle on social media via @kylewyman or @kwr_harley.
    6/21/2023
    1:44:26
  • Garrett Gerloff - More To Life Than Racing
    If you're a fan of motorcycle road racing then it's likely you've heard of the 27 year old Texan by the name of Garrett Gerloff but it's also likely you don't really know him. The two time MotoAmerica Supersport Champion and multi-race Superbike winner left the USA at the end of 2019 with a goal to make it to the top of the sport. Garrett recently made a switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2023 season which begins a new chapter for him after facing some very high & low points over the course of his first two seasons - ranging from WSBK podiums to MotoGP wildcards, and even his share of international drama. We talk through his career thus far, some of the pivotal moments, and especially where he is at now in life on and away from the race track. We hope you enjoy getting to know Garrett as much as we did.
    5/24/2023
    2:17:39
  • Sam Lowes - Putting Greens & Podiums
    Sam Lowes has spent much of his career competing against some of the best riders across the globe. He successfully made the journey from his domestic British Supersport Championship to winning the 2013 World Supersport title against Kenan Sofogulu and his now tenure in the Moto2 World Championship rivaling some of MotoGP's top talent as they come through the ranks. Not to mention, he had to duke it out with his twin brother, Alex Lowes whom now races in the World SBK Championship as a factory rider. At 32 years old, Sam sheds light on the world championship through the lens of what some people consider a veteran in the paddock. He also dives into his passion for golf, the challenges and advantages of growing up racing against his own blood and of course, some untold stories. We enjoyed Sam's witty humor and hope you do too. Follow Pipe Dreams on our socials via  @pipedreams_pod
    5/3/2023
    1:31:11
  • Briar Bauman - Back To Eating Cold Soup
    Briar Bauman is a California native and two time American Flat Track SuperTwins Champion that has dedicated the entirety of his life to motorcycle racing. He and his brother Bronson have together chased the same dream of becoming American Flat Track champions for over a decade, even sharing the opportunity to ride for a factory team alongside each other. After reaching the pinnacle of the sport and battling with one of the all time greats, Briar is facing a new challenge in 2023 as he has given up his factory seat to pursue championships yet again as a privateer alongside his wife and fellow racer Shayna Texter. Briar shares with us his long and trying journey to the top, the struggle to stay there, and now the next chapter of his career as well as some insight into his personal life at home this past winter. You can follow Briar on social media via @briarbauman or of course watch him in action at an American Flat Track race near you.
    4/19/2023
    2:20:33
  • Cory Texter - A Life and Family Dedicated To Flat Track
    Cory Texter comes from a Pennsylvania family so deeply routed in motorcycling, it has provided a life for what is now three generations of the Texter bloodline. While many know of the Texter name thanks to the successes of his younger sister Shayna Texter, the most winning American Flat Track Singles rider of all time, Cory has had a long journey of his own as professional racer. At 35 years old, he recently chose to hang up his steel shoe while some would argue - at the top of his game, all to pursue other passions as a racer promoter, AFT team manager, host of the Tank Slappin' Podcast, and most importantly moto-dad to his son, Cruise Texter. "C-Tex" sat down with us to share some of his personal stories throughout his journey including facing his own anxieties, dealing with the loss of his father at a young age, and the unknown future that retirement from professional racing brings. We hope you enjoy! You can follow Cory on social media @corytexter or check out his podcast via Tank Slappin Podcast.
    4/5/2023
    2:12:33

About Pipe Dreams

Sharing the trials and tribulations of racers, motorsport industry professionals, and more. Hosted by longtime buddies and current MotoAmerica / American Flat Track racers James Rispoli and Corey Alexander.
