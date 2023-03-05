Cory Texter - A Life and Family Dedicated To Flat Track
Cory Texter comes from a Pennsylvania family so deeply routed in motorcycling, it has provided a life for what is now three generations of the Texter bloodline. While many know of the Texter name thanks to the successes of his younger sister Shayna Texter, the most winning American Flat Track Singles rider of all time, Cory has had a long journey of his own as professional racer. At 35 years old, he recently chose to hang up his steel shoe while some would argue - at the top of his game, all to pursue other passions as a racer promoter, AFT team manager, host of the Tank Slappin' Podcast, and most importantly moto-dad to his son, Cruise Texter.
"C-Tex" sat down with us to share some of his personal stories throughout his journey including facing his own anxieties, dealing with the loss of his father at a young age, and the unknown future that retirement from professional racing brings. We hope you enjoy! You can follow Cory on social media @corytexter or check out his podcast via Tank Slappin Podcast.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pipe-dreams/support