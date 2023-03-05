Garrett Gerloff - More To Life Than Racing

If you're a fan of motorcycle road racing then it's likely you've heard of the 27 year old Texan by the name of Garrett Gerloff but it's also likely you don't really know him. The two time MotoAmerica Supersport Champion and multi-race Superbike winner left the USA at the end of 2019 with a goal to make it to the top of the sport. Garrett recently made a switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2023 season which begins a new chapter for him after facing some very high & low points over the course of his first two seasons - ranging from WSBK podiums to MotoGP wildcards, and even his share of international drama. We talk through his career thus far, some of the pivotal moments, and especially where he is at now in life on and away from the race track. We hope you enjoy getting to know Garrett as much as we did.