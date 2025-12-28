Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - More Christmas Gifts For My Collection
12/28/2025 | 10 mins.
On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature new action figures added to my collection as I got them for Christmas.... X-Men, Avatar, SAW and Fantastic Four!
Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - X Men The Beast
12/28/2025 | 10 mins.
On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star I feature my Marvel X-Men Beast Action Figures....and some clips from the movies.
Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - Jeff Timmons 98 Degrees
12/28/2025 | 8 mins.
On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature a conversation with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees...talking about action figures of the boyband supergroup.
Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - GhostFace
12/28/2025 | 5 mins.
On this episode of the award winning Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature my new GhostFace action figures from Scream.
Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - Jimmy Star Books
12/21/2025 | 9 mins.
On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star I promote my books as an author. Check them all out at https://www.jimmystarauthor.com.
