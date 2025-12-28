Open app
Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star
    Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - More Christmas Gifts For My Collection

    12/28/2025 | 10 mins.

    On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature new action figures added to my collection as I got them for Christmas.... X-Men, Avatar, SAW and Fantastic Four! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

    Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - X Men The Beast

    12/28/2025 | 10 mins.

    On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star I feature my Marvel X-Men Beast Action Figures....and some clips from the movies. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

    Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - Jeff Timmons 98 Degrees

    12/28/2025 | 8 mins.

    On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature a conversation with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees...talking about action figures of the boyband supergroup. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

    Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - GhostFace

    12/28/2025 | 5 mins.

    On this episode of the award winning Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star we feature my new GhostFace action figures from Scream. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

    Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star - Jimmy Star Books

    12/21/2025 | 9 mins.

    On this episode of Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star I promote my books as an author. Check them all out at https://www.jimmystarauthor.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star

Collector's Corner with Jimmy Star is a short form show focusing on the art of pop culture and action figure collecting. Hosted by TV Host/Film Producer/Actor/Influencer Jimmy Star who has been collecting for 35 years. Enjoy the Ride! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
