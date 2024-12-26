Episode 362 | Yeast Freshness When Pitching Direct From The Package
Contributor Cade Jobe joins Marshall to chat about the importance of yeast freshness with pitching direct from the pack, as well as an xBmt comparing beers made with fresh and older yeast. | Relevant Article | Impact Yeast Freshness When Direct Pitching Has On A Strong Bitter
1:23:27
Episode 361 | exBEERience: Brewing Different Batch Sizes
Contributor Martin Keen joins Marshall to discuss their experiences different batch smizes, both smaller and larger than typical 5 gallons/19 liters.
1:10:05
Episode 360 | Brü & A #36
We've made it to episode 360, which means it's time for another Brü & A! This week, contributor Will Lovell joins Marshall to answer a handful of questions submitted by Brülosophy Patrons and listeners.
1:29:13
Episode 359 | Brewing With Oats: Old Fashioned vs. Quick In An Oatmeal Stout
Contributor Steve Thanos joins Marshall to chat about the use of oats in brewing, focusing specifically on the differences between old fashioned and quick oats, and going over an xBmt on the topic. | Relevant Article | Grain Comparison: Old Fashioned Oats vs. Quick Oats In An Oatmeal Stout
1:06:39
Episode 358 | Live Q&A with Will Lovell
Brülosophy's Will Lovell has contributed over 50 articles, co-hosted about as many episodes of this podcast, and maintains a position on the leadership team for The Brü Club. It's safe to say he has helped to make Brülosophy what it is today. This week, we're sharing the live Q&A session Will did with Patrons of Brülosophy back in September 2024.