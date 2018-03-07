Powered by RND
Captains Speaking - An Aviation Podcast

Mentour Pilot
LeisureAviationSociety & CultureDocumentary
Captains Speaking - An Aviation Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Pilot has a SEIZURE in Cockpit! (Audio-Only Version)
    Welcome Aboard to the very first episode of Captains Speaking - The Mentour Pilot Podcast. You may have heard talk of it during our livestreams but now it’s finally here. We’re excited to those of you joining us at the very beginning of this new series, and we hope you enjoy it! Captains Speaking is hosted by Mentour Pilot creator Petter Hörnfeldt and his Mentour Now! co-host Ben Watts - both professional pilots. The podcast exists to give you a unfiltered insight into the world of aviation. Each week, Petter and Ben will react to the latest developments in aviation, speaking from the heart and sharing their opinions in a way they generally don't have space for on Mentour Pilot and Mentour Now!For more content about aviation incidents, find Mentour Pilot on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MentourNowFor more analysis of the aviation industry, find Mentour Now! on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MentourNowAnd consider supporting the channel on Patreon, where you'll find bonus content, exclusive live hangouts with Petter, and early access videos: https://www.patreon.com/c/mentourpilot/home Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:08:32

About Captains Speaking - An Aviation Podcast

Welcome Aboard to Captains Speaking - The Mentour Pilot Podcast. Captains Speaking is hosted by professional working pilots Petter Hörnfeldt and Ben Watts. Petter is the man behind Mentour Pilot, the No.1 channel for aviation incidents on YouTube. Meanwhile, Ben is a long-time collaborator and the co-host of Mentour Pilot sister channel Mentour Now! The Captains Speaking podcast exists to give you a unfiltered insight into the world of aviation. Each week, Petter and Ben will react to the latest developments in aviation, speaking from the heart and sharing their opinions in a way they generally don't have space for on Mentour Pilot and Mentour Now!
