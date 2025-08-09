Powered by RND
みうら五郎
みうら五郎

TBS RADIO
Leisure
みうら五郎
  #10 海水浴
    スタッフが書いたキーワードをもとに、みうらじゅん、山田五郎がお話しています。 ■番組メールアドレス:[email protected] ■出演：みうらじゅん／山田五郎
    --------  
    17:51
  #9 美容
    スタッフが書いたキーワードをもとに、みうらじゅん、山田五郎がお話しています。 ■番組メールアドレス:[email protected] ■出演：みうらじゅん／山田五郎
    --------  
    18:19
  #8 朝
    スタッフが書いたキーワードをもとに、みうらじゅん、山田五郎がお話しています。 ■番組メールアドレス:[email protected] ■出演：みうらじゅん／山田五郎
    --------  
    14:22
  #7 エアコン
    スタッフが書いたキーワードをもとに、みうらじゅん、山田五郎がお話しています。 ■番組メールアドレス:[email protected] ■出演：みうらじゅん／山田五郎
    --------  
    18:19
  #6 先生
    スタッフが書いたキーワードをもとに、みうらじゅん、山田五郎がお話しています。 ■番組メールアドレス:[email protected] ■出演：みうらじゅん／山田五郎
    --------  
    22:34

About みうら五郎

出演は、みうらじゅんと山田五郎。いつものふたりが、スタッフが勝手に作ったキーワードをきっかけにおしゃべりする番組です。 制作：TBSラジオ
Leisure

